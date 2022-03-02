Chronicles from the Care Center: Ken Young reflects on Gods presence in his life

Photo by Jasmine Jones

This story is part of an ongoing series in which people who live in care centers throughout Southeast Missouri tell the stories of their lives. This is the third installment.

There is a painting above Kenneth Ken Youngs desk in Perryvilles Independence Care Center. The painting, made by Youngs wife, Mildred, depicts an empty white chair inside a dimly-lit room. Above the chair, there is a faint outline of Jesus. It is so faint, the viewer must physically move, squint and block any reflections with a hand to see it.

Mildred named this painting The Unseen Presence, and Young says its theme of a present God is something hes emphasized throughout his life.

[The painting] was a way of saying, You may not always feel that way, but Jesus is always present with you. So, I would say I have always had that confidence, too, Young says.

Born on Aug. 23, 1929, in Buffalo, N.Y., Young remembers playing in the sand with his four siblings on the shore of Lake Eerie. The family moved to South St. Louis shortly after Youngs father died when he was 5 years old. This is where Young spent the majority of his childhood.

Young says they took a trip back to Buffalo when he was 8 years old to see Niagara Falls. This was one of the first times he realized God was present as a protector in his life.

Young says they were walking above the American Falls when he became intrigued with the loud noise the Niagara River made. As his family continued, Young stayed back to explore and learn more about the noise. He easily slipped through a fence made of three iron bars and pushed through weeds above his head, until, suddenly, he stopped.

Young was one foot away from falling into the river.

Im still shivering now. Ive always considered it an example of the Lord protecting me, Young says.

Photo by Jasmine Jones

When Young graduated from high school at the age of 16, he thought he would become a scientist, but this changed after he worked as a counselor at Sherwood Forest Camp, a camp for underprivileged youth. He told his group to clean up the cabin, when one of the boys pulled out a knife and threatened to stab Young.

I thought about that, and I decided I should spend my life trying to help people like that instead of dissecting animals in a laboratory, Young says.

Young would go on to help many people around the world, but first, he had to get his education. He pursued a Masters degree in social work at Washington University and joined Concordia Seminary in St. Louis to become a Lutheran pastor. At one point, Young says he was a full-time student at both Washington University and Concordia Seminary.

Before his last year of seminary school, Young retreated into nature to be alone and pray for the Lords direction and for a possible wife. The next day, a classmate had a party Youngs roommate convinced him to attend. That party was where Young met his wife, Mildred.

When I first saw her, I told myself, I think this is the right one. This is after the day I had been praying for guidance, and there she was, Young said.

Young graduated from both the Masters program and seminary school by 1955. Then, he was assigned to a congregation in Charleston, S.C. Amid the racial tensions of the 50s, Young preached that people exclude, but God includes, and that racial discrimination was a sin.

He was transferred to inner Chicago two years later, where he was voted to serve as pastor for the Ebenezer Congregation, a 60-year-old congregation in a community that was transitioning from white residents to African American residents. This was a major life change for his family, but Young has always been convinced the Lord led him to serve there. Young worked there for 11 years, started a day school for local youth and lived a couple of blocks away from Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

After his time as a pastor, Young transitioned to work in executive roles for the Northern Illinois District of the Lutheran Church. He served as both a missionary at large for urban affairs and executive secretary for missions before retiring in 1995.

Youngs five children are scattered across the country, which made it difficult for Young and his wife to choose a place to retire. They settled on Chester, Ill., next to the daughter they thought would stay put the longest.

Settling in Chester for 20 years did not mean slowing down for the couple. The two traveled to 14 foreign countries, including Israel, Germany, Guatemala, Egypt and Peru, where their daughter-in-law is from.

They visited Taiwan three times. The first time was to visit their daughters exchange student, but while there, Young learned only 5% of the country was Christian. This led the couple back to Taiwan twice on missions in 2009 and 2011.

Mildred developed dementia, and Young began the search for a care facility. Frustrated by waiting lists, he checked out the Independence Care Center after swimming one day. There was a duplex open that very day, so they moved in.

The couple lived together in the duplex until Mildred passed away in 2017. In Youngs room now, he keeps a photo of Mildred next to a painting of Jesus.

[Its to remind me] that Mildred is much better off with Jesus than with me, Young says.

Young, now 92 years old, spends a significant amount of time writing about his lifes adventures and lessons in 70-plus page booklets. He has written eight booklets, which he sends to relatives around the country. He is currently writing number nine.

With his words and stories, Youngs faith in Gods direction for his life is apparent.

Ive always felt that the Lord deliberately called me to meet Mildred, called me to be a pastor led us to Perryville. That was not just an accident, Young says. Ive had lots of times I was certain the Lord was leading me, and I didnt always realize it at the time.