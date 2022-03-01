The device churches, businesses and organizations should have that could save your life

SoutheastHEALTH

It can happen anytime, anyplace, to anyone at any age: sudden cardiac arrest. It is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. More than 350,000 people will suffer from cardiac arrest this year. In most cases, the event does not happen in a health care setting where emergency help is readily available.

An Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is the only effective treatment for restoring a regular heart rhythm during sudden cardiac arrest. Its use is easily taught to people with no medical background.

The SoutheastHEALTH Ambassadors, an arm of the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation, recognize the importance of -- and need for -- additional AEDs in the region. Several years ago, after meeting with the Cape Girardeau Fire Department to learn more about AEDs, the Ambassadors chose to raise money exclusively for the HeartStrong Fund of the Foundation. With money raised from such events as the annual "Red Wine and Chocolate Pairing," the Ambassadors purchase AEDs which are awarded to organizations through an application/greatest-need process.

SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Executive Director Darah Jirkovsky says the Foundation provides or assists with many programs that are patient-focused.

"We wanted to do something for the community," Jirkovsky said. "The AED program is a great way to fill a gap and provide a vital resource."

Stock image

She added the first round of 11 AEDs was awarded in 2017. Since then, a total of 42 AEDs have been given to churches, civic organization and other local entities every year with the exception of 2020, shut down by COVID-19.

"They have been placed in schools, churches, Boy Scout troops, youth tackle football clubs, fire departments, police departments, the Safe House for Women, VIP Industries, senior centers, community centers and more."

She said the total spent on AEDs thus far is over $65,000.

"We are really trying to get AEDs out into small communities," Jirkovsky said. "Of course, we have placed AEDs in cities like Cape, Dexter, Perryville and Jackson, but we have also been able to provide AEDs for much smaller communities such as New Wells, Egypt Mills, Naylor and Kelso."

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

SoutheastHEALTH Ambassadors President Lauren Crawford knows first-hand what a lifesaver an AED can be. Her cousin, Derek Hurst, was enjoying a January winter night playing basketball at the Cape Girardeau Sportsplex. Then, without warning, Derek went down, the victim of sudden cardiac arrest. An AED provided by SoutheastHEALTH Ambassadors was used to save his life.

"At the time, his wife was pregnant with their first baby," Crawford said. "If that AED had not been at the Sportsplex, Derek would not have met his son, Kayden Joseph. He's doing great now, and about to become a dad again."

Crawford says the Ambassadors are doing a great job making sure AEDs go where they are most needed.

"To be able to give AEDs to organizations for free is a wonderful thing. We're so grateful for the support the community has given to this project," Crawford said.

Travis Schubert, a member of Trinity Baptist Church in St. Mary, knows first-hand the lifesaving role an AED can play, not just as a church member but also as a paramedic and firefighter.

"The average age make-up of a small church is 50-plus people," Schubert said. "In the event of emergency, our church is 17 miles from the hospital in Ste. Genevieve. We're a small church, with limited funds, so getting an AED meant a great deal to us." Schubert says the church is constantly working on training as many people as possible on the use of an AED. "We would hope that in a perfect world, we will never have to use the AED. But you don't know. Having an AED on site is reassuring."

To apply for an AED, visit SEhealth.org/Foundation. Another round of AEDs will be awarded later this year.