Proposed rail merger is not good for Missourians

Letter to the Editor

Last year, railroad companies Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern announced a merger, valued at $31 billion. This mega-merger is detrimental to the state of Missouri and the Surface Transportation Board should consider the citizens when making their decision.

If this merger is approved, it will comprise, on average, 14.4 more trains each day in areas across Missouri and increase in size from 8,285 feet to upwards of 13,000 feet. If the Surface Transportation Board and the U.S. Congress approves this merger, Missourians will be at more risk for their safety, and local businesses will feel the impact. From students walking to school to residents waiting at the crossing, wait times will grow.

Despite the acquisition of Kansas City Southern by Canadian Pacific, they've done little to worry about citizens through this merger. This multi-billion-dollar merger does not serve the people of Missouri but inconveniences them and puts their safety in jeopardy. While this merger seems lucrative to some, its economic impact for the affected cities will be minimal at best, and detrimental in a worst-case scenario. Safety will be at risk with increased likelihood of auto-train collisions, pedestrian-train accidents, and nothing about derailments, which could have environmental impact far beyond the accident. This is choosing profits over people a line must be drawn. More input is vital before any final approvals are given.

MARTIN BAKER, Cape Girardeau