Southeast Missouri Regional History Day 2022 at SEMO

The National History Day Regional Contest will be held on March 11, 2022, in the University Center. This years contest theme is Debate and Diplomacy in History and will feature projects ranging from topics in local, regional, state, national and international history. Judging takes place from 9 a.m. to noon and the awards ceremony will take place at 2:00 p.m. in the UC Redhawk Room. Exhibits and performances are open to the public and SEMO students, and we encourage everyone to stop by and take a look!

This years contest has received over 100 entries from K-12 public and private schools from across SE Missouri. It is sponsored by the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, the Department of History and Anthropology, and the State Historical Society of Missouri. Winners from regional contests advance to the state National History Day competition at the University of Missouri-Columbia in April and SEMOs Historic Preservation Program will be awarding a $100 top prize for the best individual project in historic preservation.

Southeasts 2022 History Day Competition continues our decades-long commitment to encouraging student interest in topics and events which shape our lives. This year, students have researched projects related to the topic of Debate and Diplomacy, exploring everything from the legacies of slavery, child labor, and Civil Rights, to the histories of workplace safety, the origins of the Cold War, and the impact of technology on modern international diplomacy. Together, they resonate with issues which matter to all of us today  one need only think of events in Eastern Europe last week to appreciate the importance of the failures and successes of Cold War diplomacy, or the ongoing pandemic to recognize the need for a historical perspective on occupational safety and health, said coordinator Dr. Joseph Snyder, Assistant Professor of History and Anthropology at SEMO. That the students of our region have developed these research projects and seen them to fruition is a testament to their curiosity, determination, and accomplishments.