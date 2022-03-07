Today in History
Today is Monday, March 7, the 66th day of 2022. There are 299 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On March 7, 1965, a march by civil rights demonstrators was violently broken up at the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, by state troopers and a sheriff's posse in what came to be known as "Bloody Sunday."
On this date:
In 1876, Alexander Graham Bell received a U.S. patent for his telephone.
In 1911, President William Howard Taft ordered 20,000 troops to patrol the U.S.-Mexico border in response to the Mexican Revolution.
In 1916, Bavarian Motor Works (BMW) had its beginnings in Munich, Germany, as an airplane engine manufacturer.
In 1926, the first successful trans-Atlantic radio-telephone conversations took place between New York and London.
In 1936, Adolf Hitler ordered his troops to march into the Rhineland, thereby breaking the Treaty of Versailles and the Locarno Pact.
In 1945, during World War II, U.S. forces crossed the Rhine at Remagen, Germany, using the damaged but still usable Ludendorff Bridge.
In 1975, the U.S. Senate revised its filibuster rule, allowing 60 senators to limit debate in most cases, instead of the previously required two-thirds of senators present.
In 1994, the U.S. Supreme Court unanimously ruled that a parody that pokes fun at an original work can be considered "fair use." (The ruling concerned a parody of the Roy Orbison song "Oh, Pretty Woman" by the rap group 2 Live Crew.)
In 1999, movie director Stanley Kubrick, whose films included "Dr. Strangelove," "A Clockwork Orange" and "2001: A Space Odyssey," died in Hertfordshire, England, at age 70, having just finished editing "Eyes Wide Shut."
In 2005, President George W. Bush nominated John Bolton to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, an appointment that ran into Democratic opposition, prompting Bush to make a recess appointment.
In 2016, Peyton Manning announced his retirement after 18 seasons in the National Football League.
In 2020, health officials in Florida said two people who had tested positive for the new coronavirus had died; the deaths were the first on the East Coast attributed to the outbreak.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama, speaking at a Daimler truck plant in Mount Holly, North Carolina, made his most urgent appeal to date for the nation to wean itself from oil, calling it a "fuel of the past" and demanding that the United States broaden its approach to energy. The Indianapolis Colts released injured quarterback Peyton Manning, who went on to play for the Denver Broncos.
Five years ago: WikiLeaks published thousands of documents described as secret files about CIA hacking tools the government employed to break into users' computers, mobile phones and even smart TVs from companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft and Samsung. The Commerce Department reported the U.S. trade deficit jumped in January 2017 by 9.6 percent to $48.5 billion, the highest level in nearly five years as a flood of mobile phones and other consumer products widened America's trade gap with China. A freight train smashed into a charter bus at a rail crossing in Biloxi, Mississippi, leaving four people dead.
One year ago: In an interview with Oprah Winfrey, their first since they stepped aside from royal duties, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, spoke of racism and mistreatment from within the royal family; Meghan, who is biracial, said the palace had failed to help her when she had suicidal thoughts, and that a member of the royal family had raised "concerns" about the color of her baby's skin when she was pregnant with her son, Archie. Pope Francis wrapped up a historic whirlwind tour of Iraq that sought to bring hope to the country's marginalized Christian minority. Team LeBron romped to a 170-150 win over Team Durant in the NBA's 70th All-Star Game.
Today's Birthdays: International Motorsports Hall of Famer Janet Guthrie is 84. Actor Daniel J. Travanti is 82. Entertainment executive Michael Eisner is 80. Rock musician Chris White (The Zombies) is 79. Rock singer Peter Wolf is 76. Rock musician Matthew Fisher (Procol Harum) is 76. Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris is 72. Pro and College Football Hall of Famer Lynn Swann is 70. R&B singer-musician Ernie Isley (The Isley Brothers) is 70. Rock musician Kenny Aronoff (BoDeans, John Mellencamp) is 69. Actor Bryan Cranston is 66. Actor Donna Murphy is 63. Actor Nick Searcy is 63. Golfer Tom Lehman is 63. International Tennis Hall of Famer Ivan Lendl is 62. Actor Mary Beth Evans is 61. Singer-actor Taylor Dayne is 60. Actor Bill Brochtrup is 59. Author E.L. James is 59. Author Bret Easton Ellis is 58. Opera singer Denyce Graves is 58. Comedian Wanda Sykes is 58. Actor Jonathan Del Arco is 56. Rock musician Randy Guss (Toad the Wet Sprocket) is 55. Actor Rachel Weisz (vys) is 52. Actor Peter Sarsgaard is 51. Actor Jay Duplass is 49. Classical singer Sebastien Izambard (Il Divo) is 49. Rock singer Hugo Ferreira (Tantric) is 48. Actor Jenna Fischer is 48. Actor Tobias Menzies is 48. Actor Sarayu Blue is 47. Actor Audrey Marie Anderson is 47. Actor TJ Thyne is 47. Bluegrass singer-musician Frank Solivan is 45. Actor Laura Prepon is 42. Actor Bel Powley is 30. Poet and activist Amanda Gorman is 24. Actor Giselle Eisenberg (TV: "Life in Pieces") is 15.
Local News 3/7/22City of Jackson bridge projects move forwardTwo bridges will be built over Hubble Creek low-water crossings in Cape Girardeau County's seat city this year. The first, Hubble Ford Bridge replacement between Cascade Drive and Parkview Street, is in its early stages. Putz Construction of...
Local News 3/7/22Author Strobel speaks on 'God's grace' in his life, others' at La Croix"A Case For Christ" author Lee Strobel spoke at La Croix Church over the weekend to kick off the church's new sermon series "A Grace That Bleeds." "I want to share this message of hope and grace, far and wide," Strobel said during his presentation...
Perry County Memorial forum slated MondayAnd now it's the hospital's turn. Officials representing Perry County Memorial Hospital will have their chance to discuss a potential partnership with another health care organization at a community forum planned Monday in Perryville, Missouri. The...
Soaring gasoline prices causing lines at local pumps26The cost of gas locally and nationally has jumped sharply in the past week, and area service stations are witnessing customers lining up to top off their tanks before prices leap again. n Cape Girardeau: gas was selling Friday in a range of $3.24 to...
Mayoral candidates target crime at forum7Candidates for mayor of Cape Girardeau identified several issues they'd like to take action on during a recent candidate forum, but one topic was a common thread. Each candidate identified public safety as a top concern. Incumbent Bob Fox, Ward 6...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 3-7-22Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Presentations n Annual audit report for fiscal year ending June 30, 2021 Communications/reports n City Council staff Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board applicants n Planning and...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3/7/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of March 3 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 3/7/22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. today Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of Feb. 22 Financial affairs n Motion approving the payment of...
Perryville promotes itself as film-friendly with new websitePERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Officials in Perryville, Missouri, are hitching their economic development wagon to film production, with one film already scheduled for next year. Thomas Smugala, writer and director of "The Spring," which will be filmed in the...
Cost of damage to Center Junction unknown until repairs are completed3Repairs are underway at the newly-finished Center Junction, which is between Cape Giardeau and Jackson, after a multivehicle crash damaged a barrier on an Interstate 55 overpass. A crash on Feb. 23 resulted in damage to a barrier on the west side of...
Scott and Lisa Blank win Hutson award at Old Town Cape dinner1The co-owners of Bi-State Oil Company, Scott and Lisa Blank, won the 2021 Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award, presented at Old Town Cape's (OTC) annual dinner Thursday at Century Casino. The event theme was "Revitalization: It's Not Trivial." The...
Marble Hill fire chief describes city's hydrant system inadequate1MARBLE HILL, Mo. Using a color-coded map of the city of Marble Hill, Woodland Fire Protection District Chief Calvin Troxell showed the Marble Hill Board of Aldermen how inadequate the city's hydrant system has become over the years. Troxell told...
Marble Hill city alderman resignsMARBLE HILL, M0. Ward 1 Alderman Roger Burr resigned his position during a closed session Monday night during a meeting of the Marble Hill Board of Aldermen. Mayor Trey Wiginton announced Burr's resignation following the closed session after the...
Ukrainian students at SEMO remain close to homeland1Its a funny thing about being away from home, the body might wander but the heart has a tendency to stick around. As combat in Ukraine intensifies, so do international sanctions, Russian President Vladamir Putins efforts to conquer key cities and...
Cape: Stats show drop in gunplay during 202115Shooting incidents in Cape Girardeau dropped by more than 100 incidents last year. Cape Girardeau police responded to 397 confirmed reports of shots fired in 2021, down from 526 confirmed reports in 2020, according to data provided by Cape Girardeau...
SEMPO gathering survey data for upcoming electric vehicle readiness plan1General Motors, the world's No. 2 automaker, has announced it wants an "all-electric future," according to reporting by Entrepreneur magazine. Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO), this region's transportation policymaking group,...
Cape Girardeau leaf collection program to end on time despite several delays1If you've been waiting for your leaves to get picked up, Cape Girardeau Public Works Department is on it's way. From snow to equipment damage, several factors led to delays in the city's annual leaf-collection program, according to the city's street...
Jackson Middle School principal selected for administrative roleOn Tuesday, the Jackson School Board approved Janelle Pope to become the district's associate superintendent of secondary education and human resources. Pope takes the place of Matt Lacy, who will transition to assistant superintendent of finance...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 3/3/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Feb. 28 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n None at this time Public comments n Items listed on the agenda...
Photo Gallery 3/3/22Old Town Cape hosts award ceremony dinnerOld Town Cape hosted a dinner and award ceremony on Thursday evening at Century Casino in Cape Girardeau to recognize individuals and organizations from the local area who have contributed to the preservation and restoration of historic downtown...
Local News 3/2/22Former Cape Chamber chief Mehner named to new SEMO post11John Mehner, the former longtime president and chief executive officer of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, has been named following a national search to an administrative position at Southeast Missouri State University. Mehner is...
Local News 3/2/22Presiding Judge lifts masks order for 32nd Judicial Court1Following Friday's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announcement easing mask guidelines in the U.S., the 32nd Judicial Court on Monday officially dropped its Aug. 2 mask mandate. "Effectively immediately, Administrative Order...
Cape School District extends athletic support to Trinity Lutheran through cooperative sponsorship21Competing in the sport of their passion may not always be an option for students of Trinity Lutheran School in Cape Girardeau. A recent proposal with Cape Girardeau School District aims to remedy that. With a unanimous vote Monday, the Cape...
Vargas announces Houck renovation delay; SEMO Board of Governors approves new meal plan7The renovations of Houck Field have hit a road block. On Friday, Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas updated the Board of Governors on the renovation of Houck Stadium's south grandstand. Destruction began in early December...
-
Downtown luxury condos with a river view coming to Cape Girardeau10Mike Peters, owner of SEMO Development Co., moved to downtown Cape Girardeau and fell in love with life along the river. The developer, a Jackson High School graduate, is currently building high-end, luxury finished condos along North Main Street to...
Two wounded Sunday in Cape County shootingA Sunday morning shooting left two people wounded, according to Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office. The shooting occurred on Estate Drive, and authorities said the two injured were taken to a local hospital. No further details were released, but...
CDC releases county-by-county COVID levels, Cape Girardeau and Scott low risk1Cape Girardeau and Scott counties were classified Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as low-risk counties, according to a new resource at www.cdc.gov called the COVID-19 County Check. Every county in the U.S. has been...