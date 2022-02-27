News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
JHS FBLA EDUCATION COMMITTEE PROMOTES AMERICAN ENTERPRISE
Small but mighty, the Jackson High School FBLA Education Committee completed their project to educate Junior High School students about the American Enterprise System. These seven members recruited 17 Junior High School students this year who were interested in pursuing knowledge about the American Enterprise System. Members of the committee worked to create fun lessons to teach students about profit, leadership, business, community, and much more. Every member took time outside of the classroom to help create this course whether that was staying up late to finish a presentation for a lesson, attending meetings outside of school, or even going out of their way to email and communicate with students whenever they needed help. Thanks to this committee's hard work and dedication, students at Jackson Junior High School were able to learn about why the American Enterprise System is important and the reasons why they should care. A report of the project will be submitted to the Missouri FBLA State Conference for competition, which will be held in April.
