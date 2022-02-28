Congratulations to the 44 new Eagle Scouts

Editorial

The Southeast Missouri Eagle Scout Association recently recognized a group of 44 Scouts who earned the rank of Eagle.

Only about 6% of Scouts ever achieve this honor, which requires earning 21 merits before the youth turns 18 years old. Eagle Scouts are also required to complete a project that provides community benefit and to sit through an interview process. It's a significant accomplishment.

The keynote speaker for the ceremony was James Kinder III, a Cape Girardeau native who also earned his Eagle Scout rank.

"It's not just the Eagle rank, but the whole time in Scouts. It kept me grounded. I have to go back to the three parts of the Scout oath, duty to God, duty to others and duty to self, and that has been my bedrock for 60 years now since I learned it at the age of 10 or 11," Kinder told the Southeast Missourian.

Congratulations to all the new Eagle Scouts on your accomplishment. This represents years of hard work, dedication and commitment. We know the lessons learned, friendships developed and character formed through Scouts will serve you well in the years to come.