SEMO baseball kicks off home schedule at Capaha
Major League Baseball owners and the MLB Players Union continue to meet in South Florida on a new collective bargaining agreement as fans hope the start of the professional baseball season will not be delayed. But make no mistake, good baseball is being played at a ballpark near you.
The Southeast Missouri State University baseball team kicked off its 2022 season last weekend by taking two of three games from then-ranked Dallas Baptist University.
The OVC Champion Redhawks under sixth-year Redhawk coach Andy Sawyers are a good ball club and play an exciting brand of baseball.
Senior shortstop Tyler Wilbur was named the Ohio Valley Conference Preseason Player of the Year. Coach Sawyers is also touting junior outfielder Jevon Mason as one to watch this season. Mason certainly got off to a good start in the opening series with two triples among his four hits and eight total bases.
SEMO has traditionally fielded good baseball teams. From Coach Mark Hogan's teams to the Steve Bieser era and now under Andy Sawyers, there's been no shortage of talent at Capaha Field. Plus there is nothing like the atmosphere of a college baseball game, especially as the weather turns warmer.
Southeast will take on Bellarmine this weekend at Capaha Field with a doubleheader at noon Saturday and a single game at 1 p.m. Sunday.
We hope you'll come out and cheer on the Redhawks this weekend and throughout the season. They deserve local support, and you'll enjoy some great baseball.
Comments
-
Column (2/24/22)Putin's wish and the consequences he can't controlVladimir Putin announced Monday that he had decided to recognize two regions in eastern Ukraine as independent breakaway "republics" and immediately ordered Russian troops into those territories to carry out "peacekeeping" functions. A better term...
-
Editorial (2/23/22)The Editorial Board: Next Project students lead, inspire with amazing storiesOne of the things we do in the Southeast Missourian is not only share the hard-hitting daily news, but also the many good things happening in our community. Every day, there are stories of positive things happening locally, including musical events,...
-
Column (2/23/22)BLM is a moral, political and policy disasterThe Democratic Party is finally realizing its vulnerability on culture issues, and perhaps no group better exemplifies the problem than Black Lives Matter. The group's eponymous slogan swept all before it in recent years. It was repeated by...
-
Column (2/23/22)Why inflation experts should embrace humilityAs the greatest inflation spike of the last 50 years occurs, the utter failure of economists, their models and many pundits to foresee what was coming is worth highlighting. Of course, the biggest malfunction in the story was that of the Federal...
-
Editorial (2/22/22)Blanchard students raise funds, learn lesson in generosityThe crew at Blanchard Elementary did something heartwarming for Valentine's Day this year. During the first couple weeks of the month of February students raised money through "penny wars," with classes encouraged to bring spare change to school as...
-
Column (2/22/22)'Freedom' is still the Republican rallying cryIt's not 2010 again in GOP politics and never will be, but you could be forgiven for having flashbacks to the beginnings of the tea party. A leaderless grassroots revolt has emerged from almost nowhere, causing outrage in the media and among elected...
-
Column (2/22/22)The realities of life and the lies of abortionA baby was born on Feb. 2 because, when a scared late teenager walked in for an appointment at an abortion clinic months earlier, someone explained to her what would happen during the abortion process. A doctor would stop the baby's heart from...
-
-
Learning the lessons of Black historyFebruary is Black History Month. Why do we need Black History Month? Why don't we set aside special occasions to observe the history of other ethnicities in our country? My answer to this question is that Black history tells a uniquely important...
-
-
-
Arrested? How making bail determines your experience with our justice systemI was 19 years old when a car turned left in front of me without looking and I plowed into it. First responders placed me on a stretcher and loaded me into an ambulance. The police officer on the scene asked me for my license and registration. The...
-
Editorial (2/18/22)SEMO students to perform 'Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella'The classic "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella" is on schedule through Sunday at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus. The show, which lasts just over 2 hours, is performed by the university's theatre and dance students and...
-
Column (2/17/22)The border crisis reaches your child's middle schoolThink you live too far from the Mexican border to be hurt by the chaos there? Bloomfield is a picturesque village in central Connecticut, 3,500 miles from the Mexican border. But illegal drugs flowing across that border nearly killed a 16-year-old...
-
Column (2/16/22)American reactions to Canadas trucker protests shows how much our politics have changedOn Monday, Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act in order to clear out the trucker protests in Ottawa. From the beginning, I've remained quietly fascinated by the whole spectacle. Quietly, because I've struggled to figure...
-
Editorial (2/16/22)Tigers for Troops helping veterans navigate legal complexities of VA benefitsIt's always nice to see groups find opportunities to serve our area veterans, and a recent story in this newspaper highlighted one example taking place this week in Cape Girardeau. Tigers for Troops, a program of the University of Missouri School of...
-
-
Editorial (2/14/22)Why we celebrate Valentine's DayToday we celebrate Valentine's Day, a holiday dedicated to the celebration of love and marriage. The day is often marked by the giving of Valentines -- cards, flowers, chocolates and nice dinners all favorites. But there is a powerful story behind...
-
Editorial (2/11/22)Black History Month offers time for reflection, reconciliationIt has been 80 years since a Black man was assaulted and lynched in Sikeston, Missouri. Recently, an event was held in the city to remember the horrific events surrounding the death of Cleo Wright. For many years this was a topic not spoken about,...
-
Editorial (2/9/22)Pro-life groups launch new program focused on healing, graceThere's a new program coming on board locally designed to help women who have had an abortion, and it's being delivered by two excellent organizations. Options for Women and Birthright have partnered to start Releasing Grace Ministries, a...
-
Editorial (2/7/22)Perry County hospital decision needs transparencyThere is a battle brewing over the future of a community hospital in Perryville, Missouri, that has hospital leadership and board members at odds with some of the community's major employers. Late last year, Perry County Memorial Hospital sought...
-
-
Editorial (2/4/22)Remember to vote in Tuesday's electionTuesday is Election Day in Missouri. This is one that typically passes without much fanfare, oftentimes without any races or issues for voters to opine. That is not the case this year -- at least not in Cape Girardeau. The city's mayoral race, which...
-
-
Editorial (2/2/22)Jazz professor takes home national awardCape Girardeau has a robust music community, but it's not often we write about the local jazz scene. Today, however, we applaud a faculty member at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus who took home an impressive award for his...
-
Letter (2/1/22)Perry County residents have been kept in dark about hospital futureWe have an unfortunate situation that has developed with our Perry County Memorial Hospital (PCMH). There are two boards of directors for our hospital -- The elected board of directors and the private board of directors. The private board of...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.