News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 2-25-22
O Lord Jesus, we praise and thank you for never giving up on us. Amen.
More to explore
-
Shock, tears from Ukrainian students at SEMO after invasion1Viktoriia Kisil and Tetiana "Tania" Dronova, natives of the Vinnytsya region of central Ukraine, are master's level students and roommates at Southeast Missouri State University. The news of this week's Russian invasion of Ukraine, called Europe's...
-
What do you want in a marina? City of Cape hosts open house for input on marina project2Could Cape Girardeau sustain a marina? If so, where? What amenities should the marina include? These are all questions City of Cape Girardeau leaders and staff from Klingner & Associates have, and they want the public's help in answering them. City...
-
Hovis's 'right to repair' bill gets a committee hearing next weekMissouri state Rep. Barry Hovis of Whitewater (R-146), who took office in the state General Assembly in 2019, will see his "Right to Repair" legislation, House Bill 2402, get a hearing Tuesday before the House Agriculture Policy Committee. It's...
-
-
Cape Technical College students construct tiny house for auction6Students at Cape Girardeau's Career and Technology Center are using construction for instruction while building a tiny home. The tiny house is being constructed within the CTC building, and staff hope to have the building completed by the end of the...
-
City of Jackson OKs special use for day care, discusses Deerwood roundabout1The Jackson Board of Aldermen has approved, without objection, a special-use permit for Tot Spot Academy and Preschool at 1327 E. Main St., not far from the Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard roundabout. Tot Spot's application was made by the day...
-
Nominations open for Endangered Buildings ListThe Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission is now accepting nominations for the 2022 Endangered Buildings list. Commission members have produced the Endangered Buildings List since 2012 to raise awareness of meaningful structures at risk of...
-
Donald Cobb files for prosecutor, Allen Seabaugh for clerk in Scott CountyLawyer Donald Cobb, a Chaffee, Missouri, native with an extensive military and law enforcement background, filed the necessary paperwork Tuesday to seek the GOP nomination for Scott County prosecuting attorney in the Aug. 2 primary. Cobb, a graduate...
-
Fighting floods: Work to elevate Route 177 to begin next monthTwo sections of Highway 177 will soon be elevated in an effort to mitigate flooding. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) announced Tuesday crews will begin work on Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau County as soon as March. MoDOT engineer...
-
Search continues for Sikeston woman missing a year1SIKESTON, Mo. A little over a year after a Sikeston woman was reported missing, her loved ones and law enforcement continue searching for clues to find her. Shyann Brooke Morrison, 21, was reportedly last seen Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Quick Chek...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/24/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meetings of Feb. 14 and 17 Communications/reports other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County...
-
Cape Council approves restructuring of bonds for long-term savings1A restructuring of bonds will save the City of Cape Girardeau more than $600,000. Cape Girardeau City Council gave final approval Tuesday night for city staff to refinance and restructure aspects of bonds issued in 2015. The city issued $9,625,000...
-
Cape Girardeau's Leighton to run again for state House18Andy Leighton filed the necessary paperwork in Jefferson City on Tuesday to seek the Aug. 2 Democratic nomination for state representative in District 147, a currently open seat representing the City of Cape Girardeau. District 147 is vacant because...
-
Pam Tebow to speak at Cape First Church women's event5Mother. Matriarch. Missionary. Pam Tebow, mother of former NFL player Tim Tebow, and missionary within the Bob Tebow Evangelistic Association, will be the honored guest speaker at Cape First Church's 18th annual Ladies Tea Party on Friday. Tebow...
-
Jackson High School alum creates business grant for students2Tyler Macke started his $10-million company with $1,200 at 18 years old. Now, Macke, 22, wants to help a young entrepreneur realize their goals too. Jackson High School seniors with a flair for entrepreneurship can now apply for a $5,000 business...
-
Museum collections finding homes, foundation planning sale for public1MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- As most people know, Bollinger County Museum of Natural History in Marble Hill closed Dec. 31, but the work has just begun in finding new homes for the museum's exhibit items. "Many people were surprised that we closed because...
-
Local real estate agents react to historic national spike in home pricesHome prices in America continue to rise but the level of cost severity depends on where people live. According to S&P CoreLogic Case Shiller's U.S. National Home Price Index, home prices rose 18.8% in 2021, the biggest increase in 34 years and...
-
Notre Dame Regional High School embarks on strategic planning process1After nearly 100 years of operation, Notre Dame Regional High School seeks a new direction. School officials are working with the consulting firm Partners in Mission to form a strategic plan to guide Notre Dame Regional High School for the next five...
-
Hotel open house brings community 'out in droves'MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- The community came "out in droves" to check out the newly opened EC Reed's Mercantile and Hotel in Marble Hill, according to Christy Reed, who owns the establishment with her husband, Everett. The hotel hosted an open house...
-
Highway 177 to close for improvementsIn an effort to mitigate issues with flooding, contractor crews are preparing to improve two sections of Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau County by raising the roadway. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the north end of...
-
Victims named in Charleston shooting6CHARLESTON, Mo. -- A vigil was held Monday in Cape Girardeau for two women shot and killed at a party in Charleston early Saturday morning. Brianna Schumer, 19, and Clintayzia Clark, 23, were shot and killed and 14 others injured at the party....
-
How smoking is hurting hearts in Southeast MissouriWhen it comes to the American Heart Association's recommended "Life's Simple 7s," Southeast Missouri residents need to pay more attention. It's as simple as that. Southeast Missouri ranks in the not-so-good category on several of the 7s, including...
-
Most read 2/22/22Supply-chain issues affect Cape Girardeau's Baskin-Robbins9Baskin-Robbins, the Canton, Massachusetts-based multinational ice cream and cake specialty business known for its "31 flavors" slogan, plans to open a store at 1704 Broadway, Suite 106, in Cape Girardeau in West Broadway Plaza. An opening date is...
-
Kellerman Foundation presents The Oliver Family: Reflections On A Legacy1The Oliver Family exhibit is on display at Heritage Hall located at 102 Main St. in Cape Girardeau and will be a permanent installation at the location going forward. The exhibit features a vast collection of paintings, books, and artifacts from the...
-
Three Hearts Foundation hosts inaugural Infertility GalaThe inaugural Infertility Gala was hosted by Three Hearts Foundation on Saturday. The event featured a silent auction, dinner, keynote speaker Amber Cooper and the awarding of the Hayden Gives Hope grant. The gala raised money for couples looking...
-
Mercy health care system announces Perryville public forum1A public forum set Monday will allow officials with a potential partner for a Perry County, Missouri, hospital to lay out their health care vision. A release from Mercy said the forum will be at Knights of Columbus in Perryville, Missouri. The forum...
-
Two killed, at least 16 injured in early morning shooting in Charleston24CHARLESTON, Mo. Two people were shot and killed and others injured at a party in Charleston early Saturday morning. According to Charleston Department of Public Safety director Robert Hearnes, at 1 a.m. Saturday officers received reports of...
-
Cape airport adjusts flight schedule as air provider faces staff shortage18Cape Girardeau Regional Airport's flight schedule has changed due to staffing shortages within the airport's air service provider, SkyWest Airlines. SkyWest Airlines, has had a tough time recruiting pilots, according to Cape Girardeau Regional...
-
-
Most read 2/18/22SEMO professor discusses the Russia-Ukraine standoff20David Cameron, who teaches a course on the history of the Soviet Union at Southeast Missouri State University and who has visited Russia, said Thursday he does not expect Russian President Vladimir Putin to take decisive action against its sovereign...
-
Most read 2/18/22Brunke replaces Kangas with appointment as interim director of development servicesCape Girardeau assistant public works director Casey Brunke has been appointed to serve as interim community development director for the City of Cape Girardeau. Brunke's appointment follows the departure of Anna Kangas who left the community...
-
Most read 2/17/22Chaffee teacher faces misdemeanor assault charge after student reported inappropriate touching9A Chaffee High School teacher and assistant football coach has been charged with misdemeanor assault after a student alleged he touched her buttocks. Court records show Todd Cabral, 50, faces a misdemeanor fourth-degree assault charge against a...