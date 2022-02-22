Latham Running As Write-In Candidate For Mayor of Cape Girardeau

Local businesswoman Michelle Latham has announced her write-in candidacy for Mayor of Cape Girardeau.

Prior to making her home in Cape Girardeau in 2015, Latham lived in Poplar Bluff, MO for the majority of her life. In 2016, she began an extension of a lengthy 22 year career in insurance, and started what is now a highly successful insurance agency with American Family Insurance, earning close to 60 awards thus far. In 2019, Latham married her retired Army veteran husband, Jason, and together they have four grown children and three grandchildren.

"It's time for a new name and a new perspective in the Mayor's seat. More of the same is not what the people of Cape Girardeau want," Latham stated. "They're looking for a leader who not only recognizes the diversified talents of this community and works to utilize them, but they also want a leader who prioritizes fully staffed police and fire departments, as well as better roads."