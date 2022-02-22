Blanchard students raise funds, learn lesson in generosity

Editorial

The crew at Blanchard Elementary did something heartwarming for Valentine's Day this year.

During the first couple weeks of the month of February students raised money through "penny wars," with classes encouraged to bring spare change to school as part of a competition. In total, the school raised $1,020, and on Valentine's Day the students donated $200 to the American Heart Association.

"We thought it was fitting because we are 'the school with a heart,'" Blanchard Elementary teacher Jessica Pattengill said, noting the school's effort to teaching love and kindness.

The balance of the funds will go toward hands-on learning experiences at the school, field trip expenses and schoolwide events.

We know that area schools regularly have fundraising drives and similar "penny wars," which are admirable and raise needed funds for their schools. This event, however, taught the kids another important lesson: Generosity.

Hats off to our friends at Blanchard for finding a fun way to raise some money for the school and a good cause in the American Heart Association. Meanwhile, the students learned the importance of being generous. We'll consider that a Valentine's Day win.