Today in History
Today is Sunday, Feb. 27, the 58th day of 2022. There are 307 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Feb. 27, 1922, the Supreme Court, in Leser v. Garnett, unanimously upheld the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which guaranteed the right of women to vote.
On this date:
In 1807, poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow was born in Portland, Maine.
In 1933, Germany's parliament building, the Reichstag, was gutted by fire; Chancellor Adolf Hitler, blaming the Communists, used the fire to justify suspending civil liberties.
In 1939, the Supreme Court, in National Labor Relations Board v. Fansteel Metallurgical Corp., effectively outlawed sit-down strikes.
In 1942, the Battle of the Java Sea began during World War II; Imperial Japanese naval forces scored a decisive victory over the Allies.
In 1951, the 22nd Amendment to the Constitution, limiting a president to two terms of office, was ratified.
In 1973, members of the American Indian Movement occupied the hamlet of Wounded Knee in South Dakota, the site of the 1890 massacre of Sioux men, women and children. (The occupation lasted until the following May.)
In 1991, Operation Desert Storm came to a conclusion as President George H.W. Bush declared that "Kuwait is liberated, Iraq's army is defeated," and announced that the allies would suspend combat operations at midnight, Eastern time.
In 1997, divorce became legal in Ireland.
In 1998, with the approval of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's House of Lords agreed to end 1,000 years of male preference by giving a monarch's first-born daughter the same claim to the throne as any first-born son.
In 2006, former Newark Eagles co-owner Effa Manley became the first woman elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame.
In 2010, in Chile, an 8.8 magnitude earthquake and tsunami killed 524 people, caused $30 billion in damage and left more than 200,000 homeless.
In 2020, U.S. stocks posted their worst one-day drop since 2011, as worldwide markets plummeted amid growing anxiety about the coronavirus; the Dow tumbled nearly 1,200 points. President Donald Trump declared that a widespread U.S. outbreak of the virus was not inevitable, even as top health authorities at his side warned that more infections were coming.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama urged the nation's governors at the White House to invest more state resources in education, saying a highly skilled workforce was crucial for the U.S. to remain competitive with other countries. Three students were shot to death in a Chardon, Ohio, high school cafeteria by a 17-year-old who later received three life terms in prison.
Five years ago: President Donald Trump proposed a huge $54 billion surge in U.S. military spending for new aircraft, ships and fighters in his first federal budget while slashing big chunks from domestic programs and foreign aid to make the government "do more with less." The Senate confirmed billionaire investor Wilbur Ross as commerce secretary by a vote of 72-27.
One year ago: The U.S. got a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that worked with just one dose instead of two.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Joanne Woodward is 92. Consumer advocate Ralph Nader is 88. Actor Barbara Babcock is 85. Actor Debra Monk is 73. Rock singer-musician Neal Schon (Journey) is 68. Rock musician Adrian Smith (Iron Maiden) is 65. Actor Timothy Spall is 65. Rock musician Paul Humphreys (Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark) is 62. Country singer Johnny Van Zant (Van Zant) is 62. Rock musician Leon Mobley (Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals) is 61. Basketball Hall of Famer James Worthy is 61. Actor Adam Baldwin is 60. Actor Grant Show is 60. Actor Noah Emmerich is 57. Actor Donal Logue is 56. R&B singer Chilli (TLC) is 51. Rock musician Jeremy Dean (Nine Days) is 50. Country-rock musician Shonna Tucker is 44. Chelsea Clinton is 42. Actor Brandon Beemer is 42. Rock musician Cyrus Bolooki (New Found Glory) is 42. Rock musician Jake Clemons (Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band) is 42. R&B singer Bobby V is 42. Singer Josh Groban is 41. Banjoist Noam Pikelny is 41. Rock musician Jared Champion (Cage the Elephant) is 39. Actor Kate Mara is 39. TV personality JWoww (AKA Jenni Farley) is 36. Actor Lindsey Morgan is 32.
-
Three Hearts Foundation hosts inaugural Infertility GalaThe inaugural Infertility Gala was hosted by Three Hearts Foundation on Saturday. The event featured a silent auction, dinner, keynote speaker Amber Cooper and the awarding of the Hayden Gives Hope grant. The gala raised money for couples looking...
-
Mercy health care system announces Perryville public forumA public forum set Monday will allow officials with a potential partner for a Perry County, Missouri, hospital to lay out their health care vision. A release from Mercy said the forum will be at Knights of Columbus in Perryville, Missouri. The forum...
-
State commission says January casino gaming numbers down in Southeast MissouriMissouri Gaming Commission has released its latest report on the 13 casinos operating in the Show Me State and available for public review. The $140 million Century Casino Cape Girardeau, which was licensed and opened for business as Isle Casino on...
-
Uptown Jackson's February Annual is this weekendFor the seventh consecutive year, the Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization will stage its annual art education and community outreach event, known as February Annual, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Janna K. Clifton, Uptown Jackson's...
-
St. James AME to produce symphonic play about civil rightsHistory meets symphony in an upcoming concert. Children in the Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please (SNAP) program from kindergarten to eighth grade will perform in a symphonic play at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. James African Methodist Episcopal (AME)...
-
How smoking is hurting hearts in Southeast MissouriWhen it comes to the American Heart Association's recommended "Life's Simple 7s," Southeast Missouri residents need to pay more attention. It's as simple as that. Southeast Missouri ranks in the not-so-good category on several of the 7s, including...
-
Kellerman Foundation presents The Oliver Family: Reflections On A LegacyThe Oliver Family exhibit is on display at Heritage Hall located at 102 Main St. in Cape Girardeau and will be a permanent installation at the location going forward. The exhibit features a vast collection of paintings, books, and artifacts from the...
-
-
-
Two killed, at least 16 injured in early morning shooting in Charleston22CHARLESTON, Mo. Two people were shot and killed and others injured at a party in Charleston early Saturday morning. According to Charleston Department of Public Safety director Robert Hearnes, at 1 a.m. Saturday officers received reports of...
-
Cape airport adjusts flight schedule as air provider faces staff shortage18Cape Girardeau Regional Airport's flight schedule has changed due to staffing shortages within the airport's air service provider, SkyWest Airlines. SkyWest Airlines, has had a tough time recruiting pilots, according to Cape Girardeau Regional...
-
Write-in candidate files paperwork for Cape mayoral postAccording to Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers, Michelle Latham has filed a declaration of candidacy as a write-in candidate for Cape Girardeau mayor. Summers said Latham's name will not appear on the April ballot, but any votes she...
-
-
-
-
President's Day garbage collection scheduleDue to President's Day on Monday, the municipalities of Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City have announced their alternate trash pickup schedules. Monday's trash and recycling route will be run on Tuesday. Tuesday's trash/recycling route will be...
-
Rave Alerts system promoted in JacksonProclaiming himself "a big believer in tools in the toolbox," Jackson fire chief Jason Mouser advocated for Rave Alerts at the municipality's most recent aldermanic study session. Rave Alerts, a program utilized by Cape Girardeau County Emergency...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 2/22/22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. today Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Public hearings n Hearing to consider the voluntary annexation of 2.65 acres of property at 720 South Old...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 2-22-22Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Presentations n TRIO Day Proclamation Communications/reports n City Council staff Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board applicants n Planning and Zoning Commission report n...
-
-
SEMO professor discusses the Russia-Ukraine standoff18David Cameron, who teaches a course on the history of the Soviet Union at Southeast Missouri State University and who has visited Russia, said Thursday he does not expect Russian President Vladimir Putin to take decisive action against its sovereign...
-
Brunke replaces Kangas with appointment as interim director of development servicesCape Girardeau assistant public works director Casey Brunke has been appointed to serve as interim community development director for the City of Cape Girardeau. Brunke's appointment follows the departure of Anna Kangas who left the community...
-
Jane Wernsman reappointed Cape County health officer3Jane Wernsman, director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center since October 2012, was reappointed the county's health officer Thursday -- a decision met by applause by many of those in attendance at the Cape Girardeau County Commission's...
-
Next Project announces outstanding student award recipientsSoutheast Missouri has no shortage of young people doing great things, and leaders of The Scout and Next Project want to highlight them. Next Project, which launched its inaugural class in 2020, recognizes outstanding students in the area through...
-
Citing 'declining trends,' Missouri church conference to implement redistricting3Missouri Conference of the United Methodist Church (UMC) will reduce the number of its administrative districts in the state from nine to five effective July 1. "Redistricting will reduce the financial burden on the local church so more money for...
-
-
-
Local News 2/17/22Bridge replacement projects on schedule in JacksonHubble Ford Bridge Replacement Project in Jackson City Park should get started in less than two weeks, on Feb. 28, Jackson's public works director Kent Peetz said Wednesday. Putz Construction of Millersville was awarded the nearly $550,000 project...
-
Most read 2/17/22Chaffee teacher faces misdemeanor assault charge after student reported inappropriate touching8A Chaffee High School teacher and assistant football coach has been charged with misdemeanor assault after a student alleged he touched her buttocks. Court records show Todd Cabral, 50, faces a misdemeanor fourth-degree assault charge against a...
-
Most read 2/17/22St. Mary Cathedral fire cause determined2A Monday night blaze at St. Mary Cathedral, 615 William St. in Cape Girardeau, caused an estimated $20,000 in damage. Cape Girardeau Fire Department personnel responded to the fire about 11 p.m. and located a small fire in the basement door of the...
-
Saint Francis president, CEO resigns29Saint Francis Healthcare System president and chief executive officer Maryann Reese resigned Tuesday afternoon, according to a release from the organization. Justin Davison, chief financial officer, will serve as interim president. No reason for...
-
Hand-held tablets for inmates coming to the Cape Girardeau County Jail7By mid-to-late April, the administrator of the Cape Girardeau County Jail expects nearly everybody incarcerated there will be given a hand-held tablet using a closed wireless system for accessing movies, music and reading material -- at the inmate's...
-
Hartzler targets transgender athletes in new campaign ad31U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler slammed transgender athletes in a video Monday as part of her campaign for U.S. Senate. Hartzler singled out Lia Thomas, a 22-year-old athlete on the University of Pennsylvania women's swim team. Thomas, a transgender woman,...
-
Most read 2/15/22One year after Rush River Radio says listeners 'seem happy' with Limbaugh's successors7One year ago Thursday, radio talk show host and Cape Girardeau native Rush Limbaugh died at the age of 70 after battling stage 4 lung cancer. More than four months later, Limbaugh's syndicator, Premiere Radio Networks, debuted "The Clay Travis &...
-
Most read 2/15/22SoutheastHEALTH addresses questions about potential partnership with Perry County MemorialPERRYVILLE, Mo. Dozens of area residents filled an events center Monday night to learn more about a potential partnership involving the local hospital and many of them had pointed questions. Some of the answers they received did not satisfy. The...