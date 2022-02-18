News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 2-18-22
O God, may we guard our tongues and strive to uplift others in all we say. Amen.
More to explore
-
Brunke replaces Kangas with appointment as interim director of development servicesCape Girardeau assistant public works director Casey Brunke has been appointed to serve as interim community development director for the City of Cape Girardeau. Brunke's appointment follows the departure of Anna Kangas who left the community...
-
Jane Wernsman reappointed Cape County health officerJane Wernsman, director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center since October 2012, was reappointed the county's health officer Thursday -- a decision met by applause by many of those in attendance at the Cape Girardeau County Commission's...
-
SEMO professor discusses the Russia-Ukraine standoff3David Cameron, who teaches a course on the history of the Soviet Union at Southeast Missouri State University and who has visited Russia, said Thursday he does not expect Russian President Vladimir Putin to take decisive action against its sovereign...
-
Next Project announces outstanding student award recipientsSoutheast Missouri has no shortage of young people doing great things, and leaders of The Scout and Next Project want to highlight them. Next Project, which launched its inaugural class in 2020, recognizes outstanding students in the area through...
-
Citing 'declining trends,' Missouri church conference to implement redistrictingMissouri Conference of the United Methodist Church (UMC) will reduce the number of its administrative districts in the state from nine to five effective July 1. "Redistricting will reduce the financial burden on the local church so more money for...
-
Bridge replacement projects on schedule in JacksonHubble Ford Bridge Replacement Project in Jackson City Park should get started in less than two weeks, on Feb. 28, Jackson's public works director Kent Peetz said Wednesday. Putz Construction of Millersville was awarded the nearly $550,000 project...
-
4-year-old Dexter girl continues to improve after 3rd heart surgery6DEXTER, Mo. A 4-year-old Dexter girl continues to defy all odds and improve after undergoing her third heart surgery in October. Rylee Howard, daughter of Jody Howard of Dexter and Jacinda Burgnere of Gideon, Missouri, was born in 2017 and was...
-
Three-day church event to host high schoolers from around area2High school students from throughout the area will gather this week in Jackson to strengthen their Christian faith, share fellowship and help the needy. The student leadership event "Disciple Now," or "D Now," will take a "God-sized swing" for the...
-
Chaffee teacher faces misdemeanor assault charge after student reported inappropriate touchingA Chaffee High School teacher and assistant football coach has been charged with misdemeanor assault after a student alleged he touched her buttocks. Court records show Todd Cabral, 50, faces a misdemeanor fourth-degree assault charge against a...
-
'Perry County Underground' film explores area's cave systemA March 5 screening of the film "Perry County Underground" will highlight the more than 700 caves in Perry County, Missouri. Perryville, Missouri, city officials have been working with the Cave Research Foundation, SEMO Grotto, state Department of...
-
St. Mary Cathedral fire cause determined1A Monday night blaze at St. Mary Cathedral, 615 William St. in Cape Girardeau, caused an estimated $20,000 in damage. Cape Girardeau Fire Department personnel responded to the fire about 11 p.m. and located a small fire in the basement door of the...
-
Face masks no longer required on SEMO campus, with a few exceptionsIn an email from the president's office Wednesday, Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas stated the university will no longer be requiring face coverings on campus, effective immediately. Face coverings are still required in...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/17/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Feb. 7 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County...
-
Saint Francis president, CEO resigns25Saint Francis Healthcare System president and chief executive officer Maryann Reese resigned Tuesday afternoon, according to a release from the organization. Justin Davison, chief financial officer, will serve as interim president. No reason for...
-
Hand-held tablets for inmates coming to the Cape Girardeau County Jail7By mid-to-late April, the administrator of the Cape Girardeau County Jail expects nearly everybody incarcerated there will be given a hand-held tablet using a closed wireless system for accessing movies, music and reading material -- at the inmate's...
-
Hartzler targets transgender athletes in new campaign ad29U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler slammed transgender athletes in a video Monday as part of her campaign for U.S. Senate. Hartzler singled out Lia Thomas, a 22-year-old athlete on the University of Pennsylvania women's swim team. Thomas, a transgender woman,...
-
Hospital's adviser takes pointed questions at partnership forum2PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- The person who took the majority of questions and the brunt of frustration at a forum to discuss a hospital's future wasn't on the agenda. Monday evening's forum to discuss a potential partnership between Perry County Memorial...
-
Blanchard Elementary students raise money for charity, field trips through 'penny wars'1Instead of cards or candy, Valentine's Day at Blanchard Elementary focused on charity. From Feb. 1 to Friday, students raised money through a "penny wars" competition with each class. Students were encouraged to bring in spare change to see which...
-
Southeast Arts Council to host Arty Gras festival March 51The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will host an "Arty Gras" festival from 5 to 8 p.m. on Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau. This will mark the first year the council will hold the festival, and it will celebrate French and Native American...
-
Buchheit announces annual FFA fundraiserBuchheit of Jackson has announced its annual fundraiser for the local Future Farmers of America (FFA). The event will run through Feb. 21. This year, Buchheit will be donating proceeds to the FFA chapters at Jackson and Saxony Lutheran High...
-
A week to celebrate farmers of the futureSowing seeds of knowledge and experience into the soil of their students minds, agricultural education teachers across the country toil to raise new crops of farmers who will bear the fruits of their labor. Adding the nutrients of praise and...
-
Saxony Lutheran teacher and student putting future in FFAFor Micah Bristow, growing up in Mandon, Missouri, and going to Northwestern High, the FFA was almost destiny. I grew up in north Missouri. Went to a real small school, rural area. Its just pretty much a given that you were going to be in it....
-
Not Just Kids on a Farm, Oak Ridge AG teacher saysTaylor Ingham grew up in Troy, Missouri, which has a big FFA program, so she was ready to join when she reached her freshman year in high school. By the time she graduated and started at Southeast Missouri State University she had decided on...
-
FFA alums still earning to live and living to serveThey may have graduated, but for many alums FFA is still a big part of their lives. They use the skills they learned and experience they received in their work and home life as well as share their knowledge with current FFA students. Adam Birk grew...
-
FFA grows students confidence, according to teacher YamnitzSarah Yamnitz grew up loving everything about farming. She was pleasantly surprised as a freshman at Jackson High School when she discovered Agriculture 1 and the Future Farmers of America. I didnt know they had classes like that. Yamnitz says....
-
One year after Rush River Radio says listeners 'seem happy' with Limbaugh's successors7One year ago Thursday, radio talk show host and Cape Girardeau native Rush Limbaugh died at the age of 70 after battling stage 4 lung cancer. More than four months later, Limbaugh's syndicator, Premiere Radio Networks, debuted "The Clay Travis &...
-
SoutheastHEALTH addresses questions about potential partnership with Perry County MemorialPERRYVILLE, Mo. Dozens of area residents filled an events center Monday night to learn more about a potential partnership involving the local hospital and many of them had pointed questions. Some of the answers they received did not satisfy. The...
-
Fire reported at St. Mary1
-
Most read 2/14/22T-Ravs Italian eatery to open in Jackson1This story is updated. T-Ravs Restaurant, an Italian eatery, will open this spring at 3582 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson in the 4,615-square-foot building formerly occupied by SEMO Crawfish. Jarod Handley, originally from Belleville, Illinois, will...
-
-
-
Most read 2/12/22Blessing ceremony held for South Side Farms project3After two years of planning, research and community collaboration, the Saint Francis Healthcare System Foundation hosted a groundclearing and blessing ceremony for South Side Farms on Friday. The estimated $20 million project will bring an urban...
-
Most read 2/11/22Long-running lawsuit involving Jackson school district has left Total Electric COO bitter21FARMINGTON, Mo. -- Total Electric's office off the main drag is easy to pass by. The unassuming, small building sits among numerous other retail outlets on a busy street, but it's where chief operations officer Danny Miller has called his work home...