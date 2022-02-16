Tigers for Troops helping veterans navigate legal complexities of VA benefits
It's always nice to see groups find opportunities to serve our area veterans, and a recent story in this newspaper highlighted one example taking place this week in Cape Girardeau.
Tigers for Troops, a program of the University of Missouri School of Law Veterans Clinic, will hold a consultation event from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at VFW Post No. 3838, 1049 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.
The idea is to reach out to veterans around the state, particularly in rural areas, and provide free legal consultations so these individuals can receive benefits available to them.
"The disability compensation process is meant to be very veteran-friendly, but in practice it ends up being pretty complicated," Martha Bradley, an attorney with the veterans law clinic, told the Southeast Missourian. "It's meant for a veteran to be able to just do it all on their own, but they really do need a lawyer's help with a lot of this stuff. Especially if they end up wanting to appeal any of the decisions. These cases start at a regional office and can make it all the way up to the Supreme Court. So, having an attorney be able to step in and help can be really beneficial to a veteran."
There are a number of resources available to veterans, from checkups, to medications to hearing aids, Bradley said.
You can learn more about the event by calling (573) 882-7630. There are two websites online with more information: facebook.com/MizzouLawVeteransClinic and web.cvent.com/event/dd22fd12-a2af-4bb4-86cc-133441b3a34a/summary.
Navigating the complexities of the VA can be a challenge. This looks like a good event for our local veterans who need legal assistance. We applaud the Tigers for Troops organization, which also connects veterans with local attorneys, for their outreach.
Comments
-
Column (2/16/22)American reactions to Canadas trucker protests shows how much our politics have changedOn Monday, Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act in order to clear out the trucker protests in Ottawa. From the beginning, I've remained quietly fascinated by the whole spectacle. Quietly, because I've struggled to figure...
-
Column (2/16/22)Durham's righteous investigationFrom the perspective of several years ago, it's the stuff of an implausible political thriller or a conspiratorial YouTube account. One presidential campaign spies on another as part of a broad effort to get government agencies to pick up the baton...
-
Column (2/15/22)Sarah Bloom Raskin -- Biden's latest anti-freedom nomineeWith all the attention directed to President Joe Biden's commitment to nominate a Black woman to replace retiring Associate Justice Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court, sadly lost is what we expect from our court and what we expect from our nation....
-
-
-
Editorial (2/14/22)Why we celebrate Valentine's DayToday we celebrate Valentine's Day, a holiday dedicated to the celebration of love and marriage. The day is often marked by the giving of Valentines -- cards, flowers, chocolates and nice dinners all favorites. But there is a powerful story behind...
-
-
Trudeau should give in to the truckersThe workers of the world should unite, so long as it isn't against COVID-19 restrictions. In that event, they are hateful kooks who deserve whatever they get. The political drama playing out in Canada, where truckers protesting a vaccine mandate are...
-
To lift all boats, help Americans resume fulfilling workPushing back on recent pro-worker populism on the right, the American Enterprise Institute's Michael Strain writes "workers need a growth-and-participation agenda." The addition of the word "participation" to traditional pro-growth ideas is...
-
Column (2/12/22)I don't know the game, but I know the fans: Why Cincinnati fans deserve a Super Bowl WinI've never been a big sports fan, but Cincinnati is my hometown. I grew up across the river in Kentucky and my first real job was in concessions at Riverfront Stadium as a teen. It's hard not to get nostalgic about the Bengals even if playing for my...
-
Column (2/12/22)Why ideology is the ancient enemy of civilizationWhat ultimately destroyed the evil empires of Nazi Germany and Soviet Russia were bankrupt dogmas. Crackpot ideology destroyed free expression. It ruined meritocracy and ensured unequal application of the laws -- and so paved the way for far worse....
-
Editorial (2/11/22)Black History Month offers time for reflection, reconciliationIt has been 80 years since a Black man was assaulted and lynched in Sikeston, Missouri. Recently, an event was held in the city to remember the horrific events surrounding the death of Cleo Wright. For many years this was a topic not spoken about,...
-
Column (2/10/22)Freedom truckers v. GoFundMe leftistsWhen GoFundMe shut down funding Friday for the truckers' Freedom Convoy, it didn't just clobber Canadian rig drivers; it dealt a blow to the rights of Americans. Silicon Valley executives are trying to limit the causes Americans support, favoring...
-
Editorial (2/9/22)Pro-life groups launch new program focused on healing, graceThere's a new program coming on board locally designed to help women who have had an abortion, and it's being delivered by two excellent organizations. Options for Women and Birthright have partnered to start Releasing Grace Ministries, a...
-
Editorial (2/7/22)Perry County hospital decision needs transparencyThere is a battle brewing over the future of a community hospital in Perryville, Missouri, that has hospital leadership and board members at odds with some of the community's major employers. Late last year, Perry County Memorial Hospital sought...
-
-
Editorial (2/4/22)Remember to vote in Tuesday's electionTuesday is Election Day in Missouri. This is one that typically passes without much fanfare, oftentimes without any races or issues for voters to opine. That is not the case this year -- at least not in Cape Girardeau. The city's mayoral race, which...
-
-
Editorial (2/2/22)Jazz professor takes home national awardCape Girardeau has a robust music community, but it's not often we write about the local jazz scene. Today, however, we applaud a faculty member at the Southeast Missouri State University River Campus who took home an impressive award for his...
-
Letter (2/1/22)Perry County residents have been kept in dark about hospital futureWe have an unfortunate situation that has developed with our Perry County Memorial Hospital (PCMH). There are two boards of directors for our hospital -- The elected board of directors and the private board of directors. The private board of...
-
Editorial (1/31/22)Editorial: Snow day video provides a few laughsNeil Glass isn't going to win "The Voice" anytime soon, but we give the superintendent of the Cape Girardeau School District credit for his acting abilities and effort. The district released its annual "snow day" video recently, which is highly...
-
Editorial (1/28/22)Editorial: Supreme Court vaccine ruling offers relief to businesses, workersThe U.S. Supreme Court issued a significant ruling on Jan. 13 impacting millions of workers and their employers. The Biden administration had sought to implement an emergency COVID-19 vaccine mandate through the Occupational Safety and Health...
-
Editorial (1/26/22)Cape Public Library celebrates 100 yearsThe Cape Girardeau Public Library turns 100 later this year, and the facility will host programs and events throughout the coming months to celebrate the facility's centennial. Today the library's location is 711 Clark St., but it first opened at...
-
Editorial (1/24/22)Jackson Chamber recognizes community leaders at annual banquetThe Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce recently recognized several community leaders during the organization's annual banquet held Jan. 14 at the Jackson Civic Center. Receiving the lifetime achievement award, otherwise known as the R.A. Fulenwider...
-
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.