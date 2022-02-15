*Menu
Ice Snowman

User-submitted story by Wendell Miller
Tuesday, February 15, 2022

I made this Cardinal snowman out of ice from our last ice storm. I carved it out of blocks of ice from my driveway. As of 3pm today it is still standing and is probably the only snowman still "alive" . He resides at 2509 Peach Tree St in Cape. 573 576 6880

