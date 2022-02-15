*Menu
Notre Dame sending 4 wrestlers to State Wrestling Tournament

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Suzy Glasscock
Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Hyungu Lee, Trey Schreckenberg, Owen Dowdy and Ethan Jackson all placed at the District meet in Ste. Genevieve MO.

The Notre Dame High School Boys Wrestling qualified 4 boys for State at the MSHSAA Class 1, District 1 meet at Ste. Genevieve MO on Saturday. Hyungu Lee, Trey Schreckenberg, Owen Dowdy and Ethan Jackson will be heading to the Mizzou Arena in Columbia MO for the tournament which starts on Thursday.

