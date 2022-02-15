A Second Chance at Love: High school sweethearts reignite romance after decades apart
In Gene and Sherry Crippens living room, there are no single-seat chairs. The smallest chair present is a chair and a half, which Gene says he bought for the purpose of being really close to Sherry. The childhood sweethearts simply do not want to spend a moment apart after spending decades apart following their break-up during college. In 1990, the Crippens got an unexpected second chance at love, and in October 2021, they celebrated 30 years of marriage.
When Gene was 11 years old and Sherry was 10, they met for the first time at a double-feature matinee in their hometown of Cairo, Ill. Days before this, Gene was pitching at a softball game when he saw Sherry walking across the street with her ponytail swinging back and forth.
She was the cutest thing Id ever seen. I watched, and I watched, and I watched, Gene says. The catcher threw the ball back at me, and it hit me in the shoulder, cause I wasnt [paying attention].
At the theater, Gene sat behind Sherry and proceeded to pull her ponytail multiple times throughout the night. Annoyed, Sherry turned around, and Gene recalls saying, Ive always wanted to see whats under a ponys tail. The pickup line must have worked, because the couple dated for almost nine years after that night.
The couple talked of getting married after earning their college degrees. Gene got a scholarship to play basketball at a small college in Tennessee, and Sherry went to a two-year lab school in St. Louis. They communicated through letters while apart, because phone calls were too expensive.
During Genes second year of college, he drove to St. Louis and took Sherry to watch the new John Wayne film The Sons of Katie Elder at a drive-in theater.
Without saying the words, we knew it was over, because we watched the entire movie, Gene says. I took her back to her dorm room [and] kissed her goodnight. We never said the words. Then, I didnt see or talk to her for 26 years.
Sherry got married to someone else shortly after college, and Gene got married a few years later. Gene says he avoided high school reunions because he was tired of being asked about Sherry and didnt want to risk running into her husband.
Despite being apart, both Gene and Sherry thought about each other often. Sherry says she always wondered where he was and what he was doing. Gene says he thought about Sherry all the time, especially when he saw a movie with someone dancing. As high school sweethearts, the couple danced wherever there was a jukebox from dance halls to laundromats. During those decades apart, Gene says he wished to dance with her again.
By 1988, Gene was divorced, and by 1989, Sherry was also divorced. About one year later, the two met unexpectedly at the West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau.
Gene says he had never been to the West Park Mall before and was looking around when someone suddenly grabbed him from behind. When he turned around, Gene could not believe his eyes. It was Sherry.
Afterwards, the two began meeting in public places to get lunch, catch up and talk.
We werent dating [when we met after all those years], Sherry says. Instead, we were becoming best friends. We enjoyed each others company, and we didnt as much in high school because we argued a lot.
After becoming best friends, Gene and Sherry got married Oct. 25, 1991.
I just wanted to hurry up and marry her, Gene says. I thought if I get one year with her, Ill be lucky.
In the 30 years since, Gene says they have made up for lost time by renewing their vows five years into their marriage, hosting a vow renewal party in Cairo, taking boat excursions, traveling across Canada by train and most of all, dancing.
The couple has danced at functions across the country and especially enjoys the Shag, a Southern form of dance originating from the Carolinas.
Sherry says their relationship is totally different from their relationship in high school, which Gene attributes to maturity and what he believes to be the three secrets to a good marriage.
No. 1, shes my best friend. Your spouse has to be your friend that you can talk to about anything. No. 2, I dont have a man cave. I want to be with her all the time, Gene says.
Third, and most importantly, Gene says to never go to bed with something between [each other]. If the Crippens are in the midst of an argument or misunderstanding, they will talk it out before going to sleep, even if that means staying up until 3 a.m. and going to work at 6 a.m.
Ive never had anybody love me like [Gene] does. Ive never experienced anything like that, Sherry says. God is first in his life, and Im second. He also loves my kids just like they were his own.
After rekindling their relationship, the high school sweethearts have danced as best friends for 30 years, and outside their front door, there is evidence of this in the form of an engraved, decorative rock. The rock features a pair of dancers that represent the Crippens and the ways their marriage is still rockin all these years later.
-
One year after Rush River Radio says listeners 'seem happy' with Limbaugh's successors3One year ago Thursday, radio talk show host and Cape Girardeau native Rush Limbaugh died at the age of 70 after battling stage 4 lung cancer. More than four months later, Limbaugh's syndicator, Premiere Radio Networks, debuted "The Clay Travis &...
-
SoutheastHEALTH addresses questions about potential partnership with Perry County MemorialPERRYVILLE, Mo. Dozens of area residents filled an events center Monday night to learn more about a potential partnership involving the local hospital and many of them had pointed questions. Some of the answers they received did not satisfy. The...
-
City extends former Broadway Theatre repair order to March2Nearly a year after a fire damaged the former Broadway Theatre building, efforts are still in the works to repair the historic structure. On Jan. 26, City of Cape Girardeau staff granted the building's owner a 45-day extension to repair the...
-
Fire reported at St. Mary1
-
City of Cape outsources sewer collection roles3Maintenance of the City of Cape Girardeau's wastewater collection mains and manholes will no longer be the responsibility of Cape Girardeau Public Works. Starting March 1, responsibilities of the city's sewer collection system division will be...
-
Cape Magnet gearing up to get word out about its strategic plan2Cape Girardeau Area Magnet, the not-for-profit established 30 years ago aimed at fostering strong economic development in the region, announced it will begin sharing a three-to-five-year strategic plan late next month with various "stakeholders" to...
-
SEMO presents 'Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella' for five-day run at River CampusThe timeless fairy tale of Cinderella will be told again this week. The performers who make up the cast of "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella," which will run from Wednesday through Sunday, are students in Southeast Missouri State University's...
-
'Disney on Ice' coming back to Show Me Center"Disney on Ice: Mickey and Friends" will return to the Show Me Center later this week. The seven shows will run Thursday through Sunday and feature characters from Disney films, including "Frozen," "Moana," "Toy Story" and "Inside Out," among other...
-
Most read 2/14/22T-Ravs Italian eatery to open in Jackson1This story is updated. T-Ravs Restaurant, an Italian eatery, will open this spring at 3582 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson in the 4,615-square-foot building formerly occupied by SEMO Crawfish. Jarod Handley, originally from Belleville, Illinois, will...
-
-
Amid historically low donations, producing artificial blood remains problematic3A local official of the American Red Cross pulls no punches when it comes to the current historically low blood supply levels in the U.S. "We've got less than a day's supply across the country in every blood type," said Jennifer Sokolowski,...
-
New Madrid to welcome chemical recycling facility1NEW MADRID, Mo. In a special meeting, the New Madrid City Council approved one ordinance paving the way for the opening of a new industry, while approval of two additional ordinances sets the stage for future industrial growth. Land along Route U,...
-
-
-
-
Blessing ceremony held for South Side Farms project2After two years of planning, research and community collaboration, the Saint Francis Healthcare System Foundation hosted a groundclearing and blessing ceremony for South Side Farms on Friday. The estimated $20 million project will bring an urban...
-
New business metrics about downtown Cape Girardeau1Old Town Cape executive director Liz Haynes told Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce First Friday Coffee attendees public and private investment in Cape's downtown business district exceeded $18 million in 2021. Haynes, who spoke at Century...
-
Smith announces campaign for Stoddard County prosecuting attorneyBLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- Sawyer Smith, a local attorney at Mayer Law Office in Dexter, Missouri, has announced he is campaigning for Stoddard County prosecuting attorney. The announcement came via social media. "The campaign I am announcing to you today...
-
Long-running lawsuit involving Jackson school district has left Total Electric COO bitter21FARMINGTON, Mo. -- Total Electric's office off the main drag is easy to pass by. The unassuming, small building sits among numerous other retail outlets on a busy street, but it's where chief operations officer Danny Miller has called his work home...
-
Casey's and Feeding America partner to fight hungerCasey's convenience stores will continue its partnership with Feeding America to provide meals to individuals facing hunger. The partnership between the two organizations began in 2020 during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has increased...
-
Jackson says 'no' again to special permit for in-home day care15For the second time in three months, Jackson's Board of Aldermen has voted to deny a special-use permit for a planned in-home day care. Monday's 8-0 vote to reject Little Buttercups LLC's request was in line with a previous decision from the city's...
-
SEMO professor receives 147k in grant funding for William Faulkner project1A federal grant will help Southeast Missouri State University students study William Faulkner. Christopher Rieger, director of the Center for Faulkner Studies and professor of English at Southeast, has received a Digital Humanities Advancement...
-
James Kinder III to be honored sponsor at annual Eagle Scout ceremony1Area Boy Scouts will honor some of their own Saturday. The 60th annual Eagle Scout ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday at Southeast Missouri State University's Academic Auditorium will honor Scouts who earned their Eagle rank in 2021. James Kinder III will...
-
Turnout for Tuesday's primary in Cape lower than expected2Less than 8% of registered voters in Cape Girardeau participated in the city's primary election Tuesday. The election's 7.45% voter turnout was a little lower than what Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers anticipated. "I thought, based on...
-
Need Real ID? Cape Girardeau County's archivists may be helpful6More people are making requests for old divorce records, at least in part because of the upcoming May 2023 deadline to apply for a Real ID card, said Marybeth Niederkorn, director of the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center in Jackson. "We receive...
-
-
Retired SEMO communications director Hayes wins AAF award7Ann Hayes, who worked in communications for Southeast Missouri State University for 29 years and served under five SEMO presidents before her 2020 retirement, is being awarded the 2022 Silver Medal by the Cape Girardeau affiliate of American...
-
-
-
Most read 2/9/22Fox, Kinder advance in Cape mayoral race; Randle, Watkins emerge from Cape's Ward 2 primary election field6Incumbent Bob Fox and current Ward 6 Councilwoman Stacy Kinder will be Cape Girardeau's candidates for mayor in the upcoming April 5 general election. Tameka Randle and Steve Watkins will be on ballots for Ward 2. Unofficial election results show...
-
Most read 2/8/22Local women's groups assail NFL's planned Super Bowl entertainment19This story is updated. The Safe House of Southeast Missouri, the Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV) and the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau released a joint statement Monday expressing "disappointment and disgust" at the...
-
Most read 2/8/22Cape Council gives first-round approval to casino's hotel plan revision8Downtown Cape Girardeau may soon have a new hotel. For the past several months, Century Casino has worked on plans to develop a hotel at its location in Cape Girardeau. The City of Cape Girardeau held a public hearing Monday night on an amendment to...