Help Feed People: Volunteer at the Southeast Missouri Food Bank
Five of the 10 most food insecure counties in the state of Missouri Ripley, Wayne, Pemiscot, Dunklin and Butler are in Southeast Missouri. One in five children in the region live in a food-insecure home. And one in eight people who are part of the elderly population here are food insecure.
In fact, three counties in Southeast Missouri Ripley (No. 54), Wayne (No. 69), and Pemiscot (No. 74) are in the top 100 most food-insecure counties in the nation, according to the United States Department of Agricultures Map the Meal Gap 2020 data.
You kind of get lost in those numbers and this is a really high-need area that I think that sometimes, we forget that each one of those numbers represents a person, says Lisa Church, Southeast Missouri Food Bank chief advancement officer. It represents someone whos really struggling.
The Southeast Missouri Food Bank is working to meet this need. In 2021, they distributed 12.5 million meals to the 70,000 people they fed each month.
Its important, Church says, to understand the difference between a food bank and a food pantry; the food bank acquires food in mass quantities by the tractor trailer load and distributes it in smaller quantities to food pantries. The food pantries then give the food out to people who need it. The Southeast Missouri Food Bank also administers approximately 400 mobile food pantries each year, delivering 30 to 35 pounds of food into the communities they serve; approximately 200 families are taken care of at each of these events.
Church says food insecurity in Southeast Missouri is mainly caused by two factors: a lack of job opportunities and a lack of transportation. She says although many businesses are currently hiring, if someone doesnt have reliable transportation or childcare, they will often not be able to hold a job. She says many jobs do not pay a living wage that allows people to pay rent and a car payment while also making ends meet. Sometimes, unforeseen family tragedies such as being diagnosed with a medical issue that causes high medical bills can contribute to food insecurity.
Many of the patrons the Southeast Missouri Food Bank serves, Church says, are senior citizens. Each month, volunteers pack 5,350 boxes of food for the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CFSP) through the USDA, food that is given to people who are age 60 and older and meet income guidelines of no more than 185% of the federal poverty level.
Mary Klaproth is one of the volunteers who helps pack food for this program. Each month, she and a group from New McKendree United Methodist Church in Jackson volunteer at the food bank, a project theyve been doing since Klaproth first volunteered with a different group at the food bank in 2016. She brought the idea back to the United Methodist Women, and they said they wanted to get involved, too.
After first helping with the project themselves, the women began bringing their husbands and grandchildren; as many as 21 people have gone with the group to volunteer, although approximately 15 people is a more average group size. Klaproth says they begin packing boxes at 9 a.m. and finish at Noon; they have packed as many as 1,000 boxes in a morning.
I really do have a passion for it, because I think there is a need, Klaproth says. All of us that go, we have plenty of food to eat, and I like to think that we can help other people have food to eat, too.
When they arrive, volunteers start by taping boxes to put the food in, and then fill those boxes assembly-line style, pushing the boxes of food along a conveyor belt. Someone at the end of the line tapes the boxes shut, and another person stacks the boxes on a pallet. The boxes are labeled with a note that states who packed the boxes and a kind word that references the season or upcoming holiday.
Volunteers also perform clerical work such as helping with mailings, putting labels on cans of vegetables and assisting with mobile food pantries. The food bank serves 70,000 people each month.
Camille Peters, Southeast Missouri Food Bank partner relations/compliance director who oversees the volunteers, says while the food bank doesnt provide all of the groceries someone needs for a month, they do supplement groceries, providing staple items like proteins, dairy and produce to people in the 16 counties they serve.
We couldnt do what we do without [volunteers], Peters says. There are a lot of hungry people in Southeast Missouri, and I think we definitely saw an even greater need during Covid, for sure, with job loss and different things like that. Were definitely seeing a lot of people in our pantries. We need the volunteers to help us get the food out in Southeast Missouri."
Help your neighbors
Want to provide food to people throughout our region? Here are a few ways to get involved:
1. Volunteer at the food bank.
Get a group together or volunteer as an individual to help pack boxes of food, offer administrative support, work in the warehouse or assist with special events. Additionally, on the last Wednesday of each month, the food bank, located at 600 State Highway H in Sikeston, Mo., hosts a Help More, Feed More Volunteer Day for individuals who do not have a group with which to serve. Call (573) 471-1818 or visit www.semofoodbank.org/donate-time/ for more information or to sign up.
2. Donate money.
Although its great to donate food, Church says the food bank can make each dollar go farther because of assistance programs they are a part of; when donating directly to the food bank, each dollar given provides four meals. The food bank offers options for one-time donations, as well as recurring monthly donations; give at www.semofoodbank.org/donate-money/.
3. Volunteer at your local food pantry.
The Southeast Missouri Food Bank has 143 pantries throughout 16 counties that distribute food directly to people who need it. You can volunteer your time or donate food directly to these pantries. To find a pantry near you, visit the food banks pantry locator at www.semofoodbank.org/pantry-locator/.
