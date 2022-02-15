Column: Back to Moderation

Something has been bothering me for a while. Maybe its been disturbing you, too.

Our nation looks increasingly like the Not-So-United States. A lack of unity has been one of our biggest problems for decades, and its gotten considerably worse in the past few years. Perhaps the medicine to cure this national ailment is found in ancient philosophy: moderation.

Political extremists on both left and right are dividing our nation. We need more moderates in our government, as well as among our people and political parties. Accordingly, we need more compromise and less my-way-or-the-highway thinking in our state and federal legislatures and executive branches.

Today, ideologues try to block the other political partys agenda at every turn, apparently more concerned with their party than the wishes of the American people. Extremists use propaganda  through TV, the Internet, radio and massive financial investment  to lead (and mislead) their followers. Radicals on the left and right increase their numbers, while the reasoned and reasonable middle shrinks.

The Constitutional right to protest peacefully is increasingly perverted into opportunities to stoke violence.

Before he died last year, former Republican presidential candidate Robert Dole spoke out about these concerns.

Bob Dole believed in a civil discourse. He was absolutely a conservative, says his former chief of staff. But he believed theres always opportunity to reach across the aisle to come to compromise.

Doles last public act  an op-ed for The Washington Post published, at his direction, upon his death  decried a politics of anger, hatred and violence and urged unity around Americans shared values.

Today, words such as Vice-President Doles are considered weakness by many. Even civility is ignored. Lets stop demonizing others. It would be great if people didnt say  often in our media  He/she doesnt care one bit about what happens to our country. Save that for the handful of extremists to whom it might actually apply.

Ronald Reagan often battled with Democratic Congressional leader Tip ONeill, then dined with him as they sometimes worked out their differences. They showed each other respect. Its very important to get facts right. The internet especially is filled with misinformation and lies, with some truth mixed in.

Free speech as guaranteed by the First Amendment has also been eroded. In the 1960s, some on the political right led the assault on free speech. Today, some on the left are its enemies. Many students dont seem to understand how free speech works in America. For example, speakers at college campuses should not be shouted down or have objects thrown at them.

All speakers should be allowed to speak, regardless of who agrees or disagrees with them  whether its, say, Ann Coulter on the right or Angela Davis on the left  unless theyre actually inciting a riot. People who wish to protest can do so by peaceful demonstration, chanting and marching as much as they want, as long as they dont prevent the speaker from being heard  remaining outside a theater or auditorium, for example.

In short, free speech should not be suppressed. Instead, if one disagrees, it should be countered by more speech.

Thousands of years ago, Aristotle counseled, Moderation in all things. That still makes sense. Maybe not really in all things, but as a general rule, yes. Half is better than nothing. We need our government to work together, compromise when appropriate, and get things done that benefit the American people.

And now, on the lighter side, a few pertinent quotations from MAD Magazine to help us further understand the political arena:

"If their candidate changes his position on the issues, hes a 'no-principled flip-flopper.' If your candidate changes his position on the issues, his views are 'evolving.'"

"If their candidate is the incumbent, shes 'a career politician.' If your candidate is the incumbent, shes 'a seasoned leader.'"

"If their candidate changes her stump speech around the country, shes 'pandering.' If your candidate changes her stump speech around the country, shes 'addressing regional concerns.'"

"If their candidate is a well-educated millionaire, hes 'an out-of-touch elitist.' If your candidate is a well-educated millionaire, hes 'an American success story.'"

Yes, sometimes, it takes MAD Magazine to break down our political system.

Burton Bock has transitioned from middle-aged man to retired man. He enjoys reading, writing and sometimes even 'rithmetic.