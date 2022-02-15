Now Read This: "Mom Jeans and Other Mistakes," by Alexa Martin

Before I get started on this, I have to say, I am not a mother. So, outside of my limited experience helping my own mom with my siblings, I do not have much  if any  parenting experience. Still, I found a lot within this book that resonated with me and kept me turning page after page.

This story focuses on two best friends and their lives together and apart. Jude is an influencer. She is constantly watching her appearance and posting on social media about diet, exercise and the wonderful life she is living. Except, her life isnt exactly like how she portrays it online: Her ex stole thousands of dollars from her, her Hollywood reality TV mother is going bankrupt and only calls her to borrow money, and she is drinking more than she probably should to get by and numb her feelings.

In contrast, Lauren is the hot single mother of five-year-old Adelaide. She went from having it all  a daughter, a doctor fiancé, a cute little bungalow in the burbs  to having nothing well, almost nothing. She still has her daughter, her best friend Jude and strong parents who will fight tooth and nail for her  even if they are a little disappointed with how her life has turned out. Everything seems to be turning around, though, when she moves in with Jude to become #sisterwives. That is, until her ex comes at her with a lawyer, a mouth full of lies and paperwork demanding full custody of the best thing in her life: her kid.

One part hilarious shenanigans, one part heart-wrenching raw seriousness, all parts relatable, this is a mom book for mothers and non-mothers alike. Its a mom book that really highlights the highs and lows of motherhood, while also showing us the various struggles of adulthood and isnt just a book where the main character happens to have children. With its developed characters and well-written plot, this is a book I think many of us can on some level relate to, whether you are 26 with no kids or 47 with four kids. There is something for all of us between the pages of Martins book.

If you cannot tell, I loved this book and had such a fun time reading it. Though it is 384 pages long, once I picked it up and started reading it, I could not put it down. It took me only two days to finish it  though it was also during the holiday, so I had a bit of extra free time on my hands. I highly recommend picking it up and giving it a look.

