Prayer 2-15-22
O Heavenly Father, Almighty God, you are our refuge in whom we place our trust. Amen.
Fire reported at St. Mary1
City extends former Broadway Theatre repair order to MarchNearly a year after a fire damaged the former Broadway Theatre building, efforts are still in the works to repair the historic structure. On Jan. 26, City of Cape Girardeau staff granted the building's owner a 45-day extension to repair the...
SoutheastHEALTH addresses questions about potential partnership with Perry County MemorialPERRYVILLE, Mo. Dozens of area residents filled an events center Monday night to learn more about a potential partnership involving the local hospital and many of them had pointed questions. Some of the answers they received did not satisfy. The...
City of Cape outsources sewer collection roles1Maintenance of the City of Cape Girardeau's wastewater collection mains and manholes will no longer be the responsibility of Cape Girardeau Public Works. Starting March 1, responsibilities of the city's sewer collection system division will be...
Cape Magnet gearing up to get word out about its strategic plan1Cape Girardeau Area Magnet, the not-for-profit established 30 years ago aimed at fostering strong economic development in the region, announced it will begin sharing a three-to-five-year strategic plan late next month with various "stakeholders" to...
One year after Rush River Radio says listeners 'seem happy' with Limbaugh's successorsOne year ago Thursday, radio talk show host and Cape Girardeau native Rush Limbaugh died at the age of 70 after battling stage 4 lung cancer. More than four months later, Limbaugh's syndicator, Premiere Radio Networks, debuted "The Clay Travis &...
SEMO presents 'Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella' for five-day run at River CampusThe timeless fairy tale of Cinderella will be told again this week. The performers who make up the cast of "Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella," which will run from Wednesday through Sunday, are students in Southeast Missouri State University's...
'Disney on Ice' coming back to Show Me Center"Disney on Ice: Mickey and Friends" will return to the Show Me Center later this week. The seven shows will run Thursday through Sunday and feature characters from Disney films, including "Frozen," "Moana," "Toy Story" and "Inside Out," among other...
Amid historically low donations, producing artificial blood remains problematic2A local official of the American Red Cross pulls no punches when it comes to the current historically low blood supply levels in the U.S. "We've got less than a day's supply across the country in every blood type," said Jennifer Sokolowski,...
New Madrid to welcome chemical recycling facility1NEW MADRID, Mo. In a special meeting, the New Madrid City Council approved one ordinance paving the way for the opening of a new industry, while approval of two additional ordinances sets the stage for future industrial growth. Land along Route U,...
Blessing ceremony held for South Side Farms project2After two years of planning, research and community collaboration, the Saint Francis Healthcare System Foundation hosted a groundclearing and blessing ceremony for South Side Farms on Friday. The estimated $20 million project will bring an urban...
New business metrics about downtown Cape Girardeau1Old Town Cape executive director Liz Haynes told Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce First Friday Coffee attendees public and private investment in Cape's downtown business district exceeded $18 million in 2021. Haynes, who spoke at Century...
Smith announces campaign for Stoddard County prosecuting attorneyBLOOMFIELD, Mo. -- Sawyer Smith, a local attorney at Mayer Law Office in Dexter, Missouri, has announced he is campaigning for Stoddard County prosecuting attorney. The announcement came via social media. "The campaign I am announcing to you today...
Long-running lawsuit involving Jackson school district has left Total Electric COO bitter21FARMINGTON, Mo. -- Total Electric's office off the main drag is easy to pass by. The unassuming, small building sits among numerous other retail outlets on a busy street, but it's where chief operations officer Danny Miller has called his work home...
Casey's and Feeding America partner to fight hungerCasey's convenience stores will continue its partnership with Feeding America to provide meals to individuals facing hunger. The partnership between the two organizations began in 2020 during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has increased...
Jackson says 'no' again to special permit for in-home day care15For the second time in three months, Jackson's Board of Aldermen has voted to deny a special-use permit for a planned in-home day care. Monday's 8-0 vote to reject Little Buttercups LLC's request was in line with a previous decision from the city's...
SEMO professor receives 147k in grant funding for William Faulkner project1A federal grant will help Southeast Missouri State University students study William Faulkner. Christopher Rieger, director of the Center for Faulkner Studies and professor of English at Southeast, has received a Digital Humanities Advancement...
James Kinder III to be honored sponsor at annual Eagle Scout ceremony1Area Boy Scouts will honor some of their own Saturday. The 60th annual Eagle Scout ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday at Southeast Missouri State University's Academic Auditorium will honor Scouts who earned their Eagle rank in 2021. James Kinder III will...
Turnout for Tuesday's primary in Cape lower than expected2Less than 8% of registered voters in Cape Girardeau participated in the city's primary election Tuesday. The election's 7.45% voter turnout was a little lower than what Cape Girardeau County Clerk Kara Clark Summers anticipated. "I thought, based on...
Need Real ID? Cape Girardeau County's archivists may be helpful5More people are making requests for old divorce records, at least in part because of the upcoming May 2023 deadline to apply for a Real ID card, said Marybeth Niederkorn, director of the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center in Jackson. "We receive...
Retired SEMO communications director Hayes wins AAF award7Ann Hayes, who worked in communications for Southeast Missouri State University for 29 years and served under five SEMO presidents before her 2020 retirement, is being awarded the 2022 Silver Medal by the Cape Girardeau affiliate of American...
Most read 2/9/22Fox, Kinder advance in Cape mayoral race; Randle, Watkins emerge from Cape's Ward 2 primary election field6Incumbent Bob Fox and current Ward 6 Councilwoman Stacy Kinder will be Cape Girardeau's candidates for mayor in the upcoming April 5 general election. Tameka Randle and Steve Watkins will be on ballots for Ward 2. Unofficial election results show...
Local women's groups assail NFL's planned Super Bowl entertainment19This story is updated. The Safe House of Southeast Missouri, the Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence (SEMO-NASV) and the Zonta Club of Cape Girardeau released a joint statement Monday expressing "disappointment and disgust" at the...
Cape Council gives first-round approval to casino's hotel plan revision8Downtown Cape Girardeau may soon have a new hotel. For the past several months, Century Casino has worked on plans to develop a hotel at its location in Cape Girardeau. The City of Cape Girardeau held a public hearing Monday night on an amendment to...
Three more Century Farms recognized in Cape Girardeau CountySince the inception of the Missouri Century Farms program in 1976, 144 farms have been recognized in Cape Girardeau County for being owned by the same family for 100 or more consecutive years. Other requirements necessary for the honor are the...
Most read 2/7/22Cape Girardeau VA Medical Center to open at month's endCape Girardeau's new 45,000-square-foot Department of Veteran Affairs Medical Center, 711 S. Mount Auburn Road, is expecting to see its first patients Feb. 28. "We will close the community-based outpatient clinic (in Cape Girardeau) on Feb. 24 and...