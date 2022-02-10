Out of the past: Feb. 10

1997

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- A new license plate has been unveiled in Illinois; the "Sporting Series" is a bit more pricey than the standard Illinois license plate, but a portion of the proceeds goes to the Illinois Wildlife Habitat Fund; the colorful new plates, which will be available later this year, feature game animals, birds and fish native to Illinois.

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Greer's Chapel has risen triumphantly from the soot and ashes left behind from the Sept. 13 fire that destroyed the little country church; almost before the embers had time to cool, residents of the community were discussing plans to rebuild; dozens of individuals have donated time and materials, as well as food and drink for workers, and the church is expected to reopen this Easter.

1972

A proposal to hike the school tax levy 28 cents per $100 assessed valuation to finance salary increases for all school employees will be submitted to voters of the Cape Girardeau School District at a special election Feb. 29; the additional money would go to the teachers fund and support an approximate 7% raise in wages, including increment and retirement benefits, for teachers, teachers aides, administrators, secretarial and office workers, cafeteria employees, maintenance and custodial workers, nurse and others on the school payroll.

Wayne Martin, Missouri Conservation Department agent here, was named the 1972 Outstanding Peace Officer of the Year at the annual Crime Prevention Week dinner sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Exchange Clubs at the Flaming Pit restaurant last night; guest speaker at the dinner was Elza Brantley, warden of Illinois State Penitentiary, Menard Branch.

1947

The apparent decision of the Cape Girardeau City Council to withhold from election issues this year the proposed swimming pool and community building, either separately or together, casts doubt on the coming summer's swimming program; Park Commissioner Charles Schweer, however, says the present pool at Fairground Park will be used if at all possible; cracks in the concrete were filled prior to last summer, and some new concrete was poured in the bottom of the pool to complete the patching.

Around 225 persons are present for the annual Lincoln Day dinner in the evening at the Centenary Methodist Church dining room; guest speaker is William H. Schneider, a prominent St. Louis attorney; the subject of his address is "Economic and Political Trends."

1922

A 20% horizontal reduction of salaries of all employees of the Southeast Missouri Agricultural Bureau has been ordered by the bureau's executive committee; the reductions will mean a savings of approximately $1,880 annually; the total yearly salary paid to employees of the bureau amounts to about $9,400; this includes the salaries of A.I. Foard, secretary; Charles Schweer, who is in charge of exhibits, and Thornton Wilson, field man.

Tom J. Juden, ex-postmaster and a Democrat, will be a candidate for Cape Girardeau mayor in coming municipal election; he will face current Mayor James A. Barks and possibly Capt. J.L. Stout, former river man.

-- Sharon K. Sanders