Pam Sander joins 1st Class Travel team of Travel Experts
1st Class Travel is pleased to announce Pam Sander has joined our team of Travel Experts. Sander recently retired from her role as Controller at Southeast Missouri State University. Sander has always had a personal passion for adventure and has amassed vast travel experience, and travel planning knowledge which she brings with her to 1st Class Travel. In 2021, she completed her goal of travel to all 50 states and has almost achieved her husband Paul Sanders goal of visiting all the Major League Baseball Stadiums with 28 of 30 completed so far. Sanders specialty is designing ski vacations, National Park visits with special expertise on hiking tours, cruise vacations, and self-driving Iceland tours. She looks forward to sharing her love of travel with others, helping them to realize their bucket list goals and make incredible memories like she has done.
1st Class Travel located in Cape Girardeau is celebrating our 25th anniversary in the travel business with travel experts who possess a combined experience in travel of over 60 years, and specializes in group fund-raising travel, Destination Weddings and Honeymoons, all-inclusive vacations, Europe tours, and cruises.
