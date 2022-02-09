Area Police report 2/9/22

CAPE GIRARDEAU

Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the following calls.

Arrests

* A warrant arrest was made on Siemers Drive.

Assault

* Third degree assault and third-degree terrorist threat were reported on South Silver Springs Road.

Thefts

* Theft was reported on North Mount Auburn Road.

* Theft of a vehicle was reported on William Street.

Miscellaneous

* Fraud was reported.

* Leaving the scene of an accident was reported on North Pind Wood Lane.

JACKSON

Jackson Police Department released the following items. Arrests do not imply guilt.

Arrests

* Victoria Cureton, 37, of Sedgewickville, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of controlled substance.

* Martin Williams, 29, of Glen Allen, Missouri, was arrested on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to equip motor vehicle with two tail lights.

* Trey Proffer, 25, of Cape Girardeau was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana 10 grams or less, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding.

* Edward Pierce, 43, of Jackson was arrested on two Cape Girardeau County warrants.

* Gary Bucholtz, 52, of Marble Hill, Missouri, was arrested on a Jackson warrant.

Assault

* Assault was reported in the 300 block of South Missouri Street.

Miscellaneous

* Fraud was reported in the 2900 block of East Jackson Boulevard.