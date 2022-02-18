Today in History
Today is Friday, Feb. 18, the 49th day of 2022. There are 316 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Feb. 18, 2001, auto racing star Dale Earnhardt Sr. died in a crash at the Daytona 500; he was 49.
On this date:
In 1564, artist Michelangelo died in Rome.
In 1885, Mark Twain's "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn" was published in the U.S. for the first time (after being published in Britain and Canada).
In 1970, the "Chicago Seven" defendants were found not guilty of conspiring to incite riots at the 1968 Democratic national convention; five were convicted of violating the Anti-Riot Act of 1968 (those convictions were later reversed).
In 1972, the California Supreme Court struck down the state's death penalty.
In 1983, 13 people were shot to death at a gambling club in Seattle's Chinatown in what became known as the Wah Mee Massacre. (Two men were convicted of the killings and were sentenced to life in prison; a third was found guilty of robbery and assault.)
In 1984, Italy and the Vatican signed an accord under which Roman Catholicism ceased to be the state religion of Italy.
In 1988, Anthony M. Kennedy was sworn in as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.
In 1994, at the Winter Olympic Games in Norway, U.S. speedskater Dan Jansen finally won a gold medal, breaking the world record in the 1,000 meters.
In 2001, veteran FBI agent Robert Philip Hanssen was arrested, accused of spying for Russia. (Hanssen later pleaded guilty to espionage and attempted espionage and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.)
In 2003, an arson attack involving two South Korean subway trains in the city of Daegu claimed 198 lives. (The arsonist was sentenced to life in prison, where he died in 2004.)
In 2016, in what was seen as a criticism of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, Pope Francis said that a person who advocated building walls was "not Christian"; Trump quickly retorted it was "disgraceful" to question a person's faith. (A Vatican spokesman said the next day that the pope's comment was not intended as a "personal attack" on Trump.)
In 2020, President Donald Trump commuted the 14-year prison sentence of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich for political corruption; Blagojevich left prison hours later and returned home to Chicago. (Trump also issued pardons or clemency to former New York City police commissioner Bernie Kerik, financier Michael Milken and a long list of others.)
Ten years ago: A star-studded funeral service was held for pop singer Whitney Houston at New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, New Jersey, a week after her death at age 48. Syrian security forces fired live rounds and tear gas at thousands of people marching in a funeral procession that turned into one of the largest protests in Damascus since the 11-month uprising against President Bashar Assad began.
Five years ago: Norma McCorvey, whose legal challenge under the pseudonym "Jane Roe" led to the U.S. Supreme Court's landmark decision that legalized abortion but who later became an outspoken opponent of the procedure, died in Katy, Texas, at age 69. Omar Abdel-Rahman, the so-called "Blind Sheik" convicted of plotting terror attacks in the United States in the 1990s, died at a federal prison in North Carolina where he was serving a life sentence; he was 78.
One year ago: Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, who had flown with his family to a vacation in Mexico as his state dealt with a deadly winter storm that crippled the power grid, returned home a day later and described the trip as "obviously a mistake." Bob Dole, a 97-year-old former longtime senator and the 1996 Republican presidential nominee, said he'd been diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer. (Dole died in December 2021.) Health officials reported that life expectancy in the United States had dropped by one year during the first half of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic caused its first wave of deaths. Naomi Osaka stopped Serena Williams' latest bid for a record-tying 24th Grand Slam singles title in the Australian Open semifinals.
Today's Birthdays: Singer Yoko Ono is 89. Singer-songwriter Bobby Hart is 83. Singer Irma Thomas is 81. Singer Herman Santiago (Frankie Lymon and the Teenagers) is 81. Actor Jess Walton is 76. Singer Dennis DeYoung is 75. Actor Sinead Cusack is 74. Actor Cybill Shepherd is 72. Singer Randy Crawford is 70. Rock musician Robbie Bachman is 69. Actor John Travolta is 68. Actor John Pankow is 67. Game show host Vanna White is 65. Actor Jayne Atkinson is 63. Actor Greta Scacchi is 62. Actor Matt Dillon is 58. Rock musician Tommy Scott (Space) is 58. Rapper Dr. Dre is 57. Actor Molly Ringwald is 54. Actor Sarah Brown is 47. Country musician Trevor Rosen (Old Dominion) is 47. Actor Ike Barinholtz is 45. Actor Kristoffer Polaha is 45. Singer-musician Sean Watkins (Nickel Creek) is 45. Rock-singer musician Regina Spektor is 42. Opera singer Isabel Leonard is 40. Roots rock musician Zac Cockrell (Alabama Shakes) is 34. Actor Shane Lyons is 34. Actor Sarah Sutherland is 34. Actor Maiara Walsh is 34.
Brunke replaces Kangas with appointment as interim director of development servicesCape Girardeau assistant public works director Casey Brunke has been appointed to serve as interim community development director for the City of Cape Girardeau. Brunke's appointment follows the departure of Anna Kangas who left the community...
Jane Wernsman reappointed Cape County health officerJane Wernsman, director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center since October 2012, was reappointed the county's health officer Thursday -- a decision met by applause by many of those in attendance at the Cape Girardeau County Commission's...
SEMO professor discusses the Russia-Ukraine standoff3David Cameron, who teaches a course on the history of the Soviet Union at Southeast Missouri State University and who has visited Russia, said Thursday he does not expect Russian President Vladimir Putin to take decisive action against its sovereign...
Next Project announces outstanding student award recipientsSoutheast Missouri has no shortage of young people doing great things, and leaders of The Scout and Next Project want to highlight them. Next Project, which launched its inaugural class in 2020, recognizes outstanding students in the area through...
Citing 'declining trends,' Missouri church conference to implement redistrictingMissouri Conference of the United Methodist Church (UMC) will reduce the number of its administrative districts in the state from nine to five effective July 1. "Redistricting will reduce the financial burden on the local church so more money for...
Bridge replacement projects on schedule in JacksonHubble Ford Bridge Replacement Project in Jackson City Park should get started in less than two weeks, on Feb. 28, Jackson's public works director Kent Peetz said Wednesday. Putz Construction of Millersville was awarded the nearly $550,000 project...
4-year-old Dexter girl continues to improve after 3rd heart surgery6DEXTER, Mo. A 4-year-old Dexter girl continues to defy all odds and improve after undergoing her third heart surgery in October. Rylee Howard, daughter of Jody Howard of Dexter and Jacinda Burgnere of Gideon, Missouri, was born in 2017 and was...
Three-day church event to host high schoolers from around area2High school students from throughout the area will gather this week in Jackson to strengthen their Christian faith, share fellowship and help the needy. The student leadership event "Disciple Now," or "D Now," will take a "God-sized swing" for the...
Chaffee teacher faces misdemeanor assault charge after student reported inappropriate touchingA Chaffee High School teacher and assistant football coach has been charged with misdemeanor assault after a student alleged he touched her buttocks. Court records show Todd Cabral, 50, faces a misdemeanor fourth-degree assault charge against a...
'Perry County Underground' film explores area's cave systemA March 5 screening of the film "Perry County Underground" will highlight the more than 700 caves in Perry County, Missouri. Perryville, Missouri, city officials have been working with the Cave Research Foundation, SEMO Grotto, state Department of...
St. Mary Cathedral fire cause determined1A Monday night blaze at St. Mary Cathedral, 615 William St. in Cape Girardeau, caused an estimated $20,000 in damage. Cape Girardeau Fire Department personnel responded to the fire about 11 p.m. and located a small fire in the basement door of the...
Face masks no longer required on SEMO campus, with a few exceptionsIn an email from the president's office Wednesday, Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas stated the university will no longer be requiring face coverings on campus, effective immediately. Face coverings are still required in...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/17/22 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Feb. 7 Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County...
Saint Francis president, CEO resigns25Saint Francis Healthcare System president and chief executive officer Maryann Reese resigned Tuesday afternoon, according to a release from the organization. Justin Davison, chief financial officer, will serve as interim president. No reason for...
Hand-held tablets for inmates coming to the Cape Girardeau County Jail7By mid-to-late April, the administrator of the Cape Girardeau County Jail expects nearly everybody incarcerated there will be given a hand-held tablet using a closed wireless system for accessing movies, music and reading material -- at the inmate's...
Hartzler targets transgender athletes in new campaign ad29U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler slammed transgender athletes in a video Monday as part of her campaign for U.S. Senate. Hartzler singled out Lia Thomas, a 22-year-old athlete on the University of Pennsylvania women's swim team. Thomas, a transgender woman,...
Hospital's adviser takes pointed questions at partnership forum2PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- The person who took the majority of questions and the brunt of frustration at a forum to discuss a hospital's future wasn't on the agenda. Monday evening's forum to discuss a potential partnership between Perry County Memorial...
Blanchard Elementary students raise money for charity, field trips through 'penny wars'1Instead of cards or candy, Valentine's Day at Blanchard Elementary focused on charity. From Feb. 1 to Friday, students raised money through a "penny wars" competition with each class. Students were encouraged to bring in spare change to see which...
Southeast Arts Council to host Arty Gras festival March 51The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will host an "Arty Gras" festival from 5 to 8 p.m. on Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau. This will mark the first year the council will hold the festival, and it will celebrate French and Native American...
Buchheit announces annual FFA fundraiserBuchheit of Jackson has announced its annual fundraiser for the local Future Farmers of America (FFA). The event will run through Feb. 21. This year, Buchheit will be donating proceeds to the FFA chapters at Jackson and Saxony Lutheran High...
A week to celebrate farmers of the futureSowing seeds of knowledge and experience into the soil of their students minds, agricultural education teachers across the country toil to raise new crops of farmers who will bear the fruits of their labor. Adding the nutrients of praise and...
Saxony Lutheran teacher and student putting future in FFAFor Micah Bristow, growing up in Mandon, Missouri, and going to Northwestern High, the FFA was almost destiny. I grew up in north Missouri. Went to a real small school, rural area. Its just pretty much a given that you were going to be in it....
Not Just Kids on a Farm, Oak Ridge AG teacher saysTaylor Ingham grew up in Troy, Missouri, which has a big FFA program, so she was ready to join when she reached her freshman year in high school. By the time she graduated and started at Southeast Missouri State University she had decided on...
FFA alums still earning to live and living to serveThey may have graduated, but for many alums FFA is still a big part of their lives. They use the skills they learned and experience they received in their work and home life as well as share their knowledge with current FFA students. Adam Birk grew...
FFA grows students confidence, according to teacher YamnitzSarah Yamnitz grew up loving everything about farming. She was pleasantly surprised as a freshman at Jackson High School when she discovered Agriculture 1 and the Future Farmers of America. I didnt know they had classes like that. Yamnitz says....
One year after Rush River Radio says listeners 'seem happy' with Limbaugh's successors7One year ago Thursday, radio talk show host and Cape Girardeau native Rush Limbaugh died at the age of 70 after battling stage 4 lung cancer. More than four months later, Limbaugh's syndicator, Premiere Radio Networks, debuted "The Clay Travis &...
SoutheastHEALTH addresses questions about potential partnership with Perry County MemorialPERRYVILLE, Mo. Dozens of area residents filled an events center Monday night to learn more about a potential partnership involving the local hospital and many of them had pointed questions. Some of the answers they received did not satisfy. The...
Fire reported at St. Mary1
Most read 2/14/22T-Ravs Italian eatery to open in Jackson1This story is updated. T-Ravs Restaurant, an Italian eatery, will open this spring at 3582 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson in the 4,615-square-foot building formerly occupied by SEMO Crawfish. Jarod Handley, originally from Belleville, Illinois, will...
-
Most read 2/12/22Blessing ceremony held for South Side Farms project3After two years of planning, research and community collaboration, the Saint Francis Healthcare System Foundation hosted a groundclearing and blessing ceremony for South Side Farms on Friday. The estimated $20 million project will bring an urban...
Most read 2/11/22Long-running lawsuit involving Jackson school district has left Total Electric COO bitter21FARMINGTON, Mo. -- Total Electric's office off the main drag is easy to pass by. The unassuming, small building sits among numerous other retail outlets on a busy street, but it's where chief operations officer Danny Miller has called his work home...