News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Catholic Schools Week 2022
The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Guardian Angel School in Oran had a whole week of events planned for January 30-February 4, but just like many well made plans, it got knocked out half way through the week. The snow & ice on Wednesday, February 2 put a frozen damper on half of the events of Catholic Schools Week.
We started our CSW a day early by having an all school Mass on Saturday night, January 29, at 6 pm. Several students had parts in the Mass, such as lectors, reading the intentions, ushers & gift bearers. After Masses on Saturday & Sunday, our annual dinner auction seat assignments were begun to be given out. The seats could have been purchased on the auction website earlier, so the people knew they had a ticket, but they had to stand in line to get their preferred seat assignment.
On Monday, January 31, we had our annual pajama day with breakfast made by the teachers. The breakfast was delicious and a great way to start CSW. The children very much enjoyed coming straight from bed and getting to stay comfy all day long in their pajamas.
The entire student body went to Mass on Tuesday, February 1 and the parishioners at Mass were invited to come to the gym afterwards to be served cookies, milk, and juice. The students had made cards on Monday to be given to the Oran Rental Housing residents. These cards, along with lots of cookies, were delivered to the housing office by Mrs. Kluesner for the housing residents to enjoy.
On Wednesday, February 2, since it was pretty evident we would get ice &/or snow that , afternoon or evening, school was scheduled to dismiss at noon. This worked out well since this was the day for our chili & cinnamon roll luncheon for parents &/or grandparents of the students. The luncheon was started 1/2 hour earlier and once everyone ate, the parents and grandparents were able to take the students home and everyone got home before the bad weather started. This was also our patriotic day for everyone to wear red, white, &/or blue. The one thing we did not get accomplished as planned on Wednesday was the patriotic rosary. I have a feeling many rosaries were prayed at home during this bad weather. Prayers were said for power to stay on through the ice storm and for safe travels for anyone who had to get out in the weather.
On the agenda for Thursday was Mass, the throat blessing and adoration. Thursday was the feast of St. Blaise, the patron saint of throats. We were suppose to go to adoration as a student body to pray for an increase in vocations. Father cancelled adoration to keep people from having to get on the slick roads. However, he still had Mass in the morning and blessed throats for whomever could make it, and also blessed throats at the end of the weekend Masses.
The students were really looking forward to our Friday activity, going bowling at West Park Lanes. On Wednesday, Mrs. Kluesner already rescheduled this event for a later date, so the students will still get this treat along with a free dress down day and having dismissal at noon.
Although the school was out for snow and ice, they still had virtual learning to keep from having days added on for make-up days. There may have been a few changes to the week but the events that were saved were jam-packed with lots of good times.
Comments
More to explore
-
Officials: SEMO aviation program success after 1st semester3Southeast Missouri State University's aviation program began its second semester Jan. 18, after completing what school officials consider a successful first semester in the fall of last year. The 120 hour, four-year bachelor of science program...
-
St. Paul Lutheran School to host virtual Night to Shine event2Night to Shine will return to Jackson this year, but with another "virtual" event because of COVID concerns. St. Paul Lutheran Church and School, 223 West Adams St., will host the annual event from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday. The event was started by...
-
Rescheduled Children's Arts Festival to exhibit work from 20 schoolsMore than 200 student art pieces will be showcased during this year's Children's Arts Festival, beginning this weekend. Originally set for last Friday, the start of the exhibition put on by the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri was postponed...
-
Sikeston set to get six outdoor pickleball courtsSIKESTON, Mo. Sikeston will soon be getting new outdoor pickleball courts. Early last week, the Sikeston City Council approved turning two tennis courts at the Sikeston Recreation Complex into six pickleball courts. Pickleball is a sport combining...
-
No injuries in Sunday morning fire in Cape Girardeau1Cape Girardeau Fire Department units responded to an apartment fire early Sunday morning in the 300 block of South Lorimier Street. An initial 911 call was for a police matter and police then alerted the fire department of the fire when they arrived...
-
City of Cape primary election TuesdayA primary election on Tuesday will determine which mayoral and Ward 2 candidates will remain on ballots for the April 5 general election. Primary elections are held in Cape Girardeau when more than two candidates file for any single office. The top...
-
Rick Francis firmly opposed to controversial bill, other area lawmakers defer comment25State House Rep. Rick Francis of Perryville (R-145) is pulling no punches about a self-defense bill which has garnered national attention and is working its way through the Legislature. "I think SB666 is a horrible bill, and I believe it would...
-
Suspects steal vehicle of woman after she tried to help after crash in Perry Co.2An intended act of kindness resulted in a carjacking on Interstate 55 on Wednesday in Perry County, Missouri. A Perryville, Missouri, woman traveling northbound on I-55 stopped to assist two adults with a small child after an apparent crash....
-
Jack Essner credits Saint Francis cardiologist following cardiac arrest nearly six years agoIt was August 8, 2016, a hot summer day before his senior year of high school. Essner recalled getting halfway through a three-mile run during soccer practice. The next thing he remembers is waking up in a dark room four days later. At age 17, he...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 2/7/22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. today Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of Jan. 18 Financial affairs n Motion approving the city...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 1-24-22Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Presentations n National Gun Violence Survivor Week Communications/reports n City Council staff Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board applicants n Planning and Zoning Commission...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/6/22Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Jan. 27 Appointments and possible action items n None at this time Discussion and possible action n Report from the University...
-
Cape Girardeau church aiding the homeless get out of the cold, CPSEMO also helping3This story is updated. St. James African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, 516 North St. in Cape Girardeau, is responding to the current winter storm by offering to pay for shelter at local motels during the cold snap. Ramona Bailey, a volunteer...
-
SportsPlex in Cape Girardeau could be utilized for stranded motorists1Since 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports on its website MSHP has responded to 1,140 calls of stranded motorists statewide. The City of Cape Girardeau, mindful of the difficult travel conditions because of the current...
-
Wintry weather leads to traffic issues in regionArea leaders encouraged residents to use caution when traveling as snow and sleet continue to affect driving conditions in Southeast Missouri. Officials of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office suggested residents use good judgment and stay home if...
-
O.D. Niswonger remembered as hospital leader, renowned iris breeder9Known locally as an empowering hospital administrator and worldwide as a renowned iris breeder, O.D. (David) Niswonger passed away Wednesday. He was 96. Niswonger took over the helm of Southeast Hospital in 1976, having served on the hospital's...
-
Legends apartment complex holds forum, addresses crime concerns8Nearly two weeks after a shooting incident at Legends apartment complex, management held an forum to address residents' safety concerns. At the meeting, residents and residents' parents voiced their concerns regarding the complex's recent safety...
-
-
Local author publishes second children's bookJackson resident and award-winning author Amanda Flinn's second children's book, titled "God Made All Your Feelings," will be available Tuesday. The book is published through Beaming Books, a company that produces "high quality children's books that...
-
Predicted wintry weather forces many closures1Cape Girardeau and Jackson school districts dismissed students early Wednesday due to predicted inclement weather in the area. According to The Weather Channel website, portions of Southeast Missouri and Illinois area will accumulate 2-5 inches of...
-
Parents sue after alleged hazing death at University of Missouri2COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) The parents of a Minnesota man allege in a lawsuit that he has been unresponsive and requires constant medical care since being forced to drink a bottle of vodka at a fraternity at the University of Missouri. Daniel Santulli,...
-
Former 'Prince of the Mafia' to speak at Cape First event Friday5Former New York mafia member Michael Franzese will speak at the Cape First Church Men's Event on Friday. Franzese, who was a captain or "capo" in the Colombo crime family, decided to leave the mafia and change his life. He currently resides in...
-
What's past is prologue remembering the blizzard of 19795Few who were living in Southeast Missouri at the time are likely to forget the events of Feb. 24-25, 1979, when an estimated 24 inches of snow fell in a matter of hours, paralyzing traffic, closing schools and crippling movement of all sorts in the...
-
Cape police sergeant promoted to lieutenant6Four Cape Girardeau police officers received promotions Tuesday. Joey Hann, who has served with the department for 15 years, was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant. Cpls. Jacob Scheper and Darrin Sides rose to the ranks of sergeant, and officer...
-
Route A in Perry Co. reduced for shoulder workRoute A in Perry County, from Deer Crossing to County Road 444, near Altenburg, Missouri, will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform shoulder work. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release,...
-
Most read 2/1/22Possible Perry County Memorial Hospital partnership subject of meeting today4A potential partnership between Perry County Memorial Hospital and another health care organization will be the subject of a meeting this morning in Perryville, Missouri, organized by local business leaders. Frank Robinson of Robinson Construction,...
-
Most read 2/1/22Perry County residents have been kept in dark about hospital futureWe have an unfortunate situation that has developed with our Perry County Memorial Hospital (PCMH). There are two boards of directors for our hospital -- The elected board of directors and the private board of directors. The private board of...
-
Most read 1/31/22Esports center coming to Cape Girardeau later this year1The reader is invited to do a Google search for "lol," the popular texting slang. The first results received are no longer for the acronym spelling out the words "laugh out loud," but instead such a query returns a list of links related to the video...
-
Most read 1/29/22Former police chief pleads guilty in civil rights case4A former Marble Hill, Missouri police chief pled guilty in federal court Thursday to a federal misdemeanor of depriving a woman of her civil rights. According to Marc Tragesser's guilty plea agreement, Tragesser entered a woman's home acting under...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.