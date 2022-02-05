Local pride starts with individual

Letter to the Editor

As you are aware, three individuals are running for the position of mayor for the City of Cape Girardeau. At one of the debates, they were asked the question (paraphrased): What would you do to restore pride and ownership in the city?

While I believe a mayor should insist pride and ownership be developed and maintained in city facilities, infrastructure, services and programs, I question if any person has the ability and influence to create these qualities citywide.

For pride and ownership to spread citywide, I encourage each citizen to look in the mirror and ask this question: Recently, how much time and effort have I personally invested to develop pride and ownership in my family, neighborhood and community?

If the answer is a lot, great! If the answer is not much, you know where to begin.

Unfortunately, many of us have delegated our personal responsibilities for developing and maintaining these qualities to the government. No form of government is capable of doing this. Personal pride and ownership are developed in individuals by investing time and effort to help people and complete projects.

Whether you observe a need in your family, neighborhood, church, civic organization or community, I encourage you to get out of your recliner, make a personal investment of time and effort, and help meet that need. I guarantee, your personal investment will produce feelings of pride and ownership that are never replicated by any government program.

The first thing you can do, vote Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Gary Hill, Cape Girardeau