CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY FARMER DIRECTS AMERICAS FARMERS GROW COMMUNITIES DONATION TO CAPE GIRARDEA COUNTY 4-H

Local farmer Shirley Aufdenberg recently directed a $2,500 Bayer Fund Americas Farmers Grow Communities donation to Cape Girardeau County 4-H. Cape Girardeau County 4-H will use the funds to send 4-H members to camp in the summer and to send 4-H Junior Leaders on an exchange trip to Minnesota.

Our 4-H members make friends, gain independence, and develop a deeper understanding of the world when they travel so we are grateful for this donation to help that happen, said Susan Ahrens, Cape Girardeau County 4-H leader.

Since 2010, the Americas Farmers programs have awarded more than $59 million to nonprofits, aspiring ag students and public schools across rural America. Farmers are leaders in their communities, which is why Americas Farmers programs rely on them to help identify the most worthy causes.

Dedicated to making a difference in rural farming communities, the Grow Communities program asks farmers across the country to participate by nominating nonprofit organizations with resources to strengthen their local communities. Last August, farmers entered for the chance to direct a $2,500 Grow Communities donation to a local eligible nonprofit of their choice. Farmers have directed donations to food banks, emergency response organizations, schools, youth agriculture programs and many others that reflect the spirit and support the vibrancy of rural America.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected everyone, including those in rural regions, and farmers play a critical role in helping communities overcome challenges, like the ones were currently facing said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund president. Bayer Fund is proud to work side-by-side with farmers to identify local eligible nonprofit organizations that are able to provide their residents with solutions that leave a lasting impact.

About Bayer Fund

Bayer Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where Bayer customers and employees live and work by providing funding for food and nutrition, education and community development projects.