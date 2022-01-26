News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Editorial
Cape Public Library celebrates 100 years
The Cape Girardeau Public Library turns 100 later this year, and the facility will host programs and events throughout the coming months to celebrate the facility's centennial.
Today the library's location is 711 Clark St., but it first opened at the Common Pleas Courthouse Park on June 15, 1922, thanks to local contributions and support from the Carnegie Corp.
Southeast Missourian archives note attempts to open the library actually started even earlier. In the early 1900s, Louis Houck said he would provide $30,000 for the library if the community instituted a tax to support it. Though initially passed, it would be invalidated in 1903.
The library was located in the former Carnegie building until 1980 when it moved to Clark Street. The library was renovated and expanded in the early 2000s.
Today's library contains nearly 100,000 physical items and 22,000 ebooks and audiobooks available for digital downloads.
The Cape Girardeau Public Library is a community gem. So many individuals use the facility on a regular basis for professional research, educational purposes and entertainment. It's received tremendous support and has a rich history of individuals who knew the importance of a having a good public library. We are pleased the library has not only survived 100 years but thrived, having a foundation for future generations to enjoy the many resources it makes available.
