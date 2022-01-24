Application period for CFO scholarships opens Feb. 1
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks will open applications on Tuesday, Feb. 1, for $1.8 million in scholarships for students pursuing advanced educational opportunities.
The CFO holds about 450 scholarship funds that will provide nearly 1,000 scholarships for students across central and southern Missouri for the 202223 school year. The scholarships are open to students for higher education and technical training programs.
Information about the scholarship opportunities is available at cfozarks.org/scholarships.
From there, students will be required to answer two eligibility questions, which will bring up a list of scholarships for which the student may be eligible. Students also can contact the counseling offices at their schools. Application deadlines vary, with the first due in mid-March. Amounts range from $250 to $6,000 per academic year, with many renewable for up to three additional years.
Thirteen new scholarships are available this year, including:
The Alex T. Powderly Memorial Scholarship, for graduating seniors of Cape Central High School in Cape Girardeau;
The PTSC scholarships, for Missouri students pursuing a bachelors degree in education or a masters degree in physical therapy;
The Schilling Scholarship and Schilling Technical Scholarship, for graduating seniors in Barton, Dade, Jasper and Lawrence counties pursuing ag-related degrees or vocational training;
The Rex and Virginia Price Scholarship, for graduating seniors of Marshfield High School; and
The Garrett Braun Memorial Scholarship, for graduating seniors of Owensville High School.
Scholarship funds are established by individuals, families or organizations with specific intentions, such as supporting students who graduate from the donors alma mater, pursue a certain field of study, or are members of marginalized or underserved populations. On the CFOs online application system, each scholarship entry lists criteria for eligibility.
We are grateful to serve as this important resource for both students and donors in our region, said Beth Hersh, the CFOs director of scholarships. Many unique opportunities are available for students to apply for scholarships. We are ready to help with any questions that students or counselors may have.
For more information about CFO scholarship programs, contact Beth Hersh at bhersh@cfozarks.org, or call (417) 864-6199.
Founded in 1973, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks is the regions largest public charitable foundation serving a network of donors, 53 regional affiliate foundations and nonprofit partners across central and southern Missouri through with assets of $394 million as of June 30.
