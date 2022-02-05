Today in History
Today is Saturday, Feb. 5, the 36th day of 2022. There are 329 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Feb. 5, 2020, the Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump, bringing to a close the third presidential trial in American history, though a majority of senators expressed unease with Trump's pressure campaign on Ukraine that resulted in the two articles of impeachment. Just one Republican, Mitt Romney of Utah, broke with the GOP and voted to convict.
On this date:
In 1811, George, the Prince of Wales, was named Prince Regent due to the mental illness of his father, Britain's King George III.
In 1917, the U.S. Congress passed, over President Woodrow Wilson's veto, an act severely curtailing Asian immigration.
In 1918, during World War I, the Cunard liner SS Tuscania, which was transporting about 2,000 American troops to Europe, was torpedoed by a German U-boat in the Irish Sea with the loss of more than 200 people.
In 1922, the first edition of Reader's Digest was published.
In 1937, President Franklin D. Roosevelt proposed increasing the number of U.S. Supreme Court justices; the proposal, which failed in Congress, drew accusations that Roosevelt was attempting to "pack" the nation's highest court.
In 1971, Apollo 14 astronauts Alan Shepard and Edgar Mitchell stepped onto the surface of the moon in the first of two lunar excursions.
In 1973, services were held at Arlington National Cemetery for U.S. Army Col. William B. Nolde, the last official American combat casualty before the Vietnam cease-fire took effect.
In 1983, former Nazi Gestapo official Klaus Barbie, expelled from Bolivia, was brought to Lyon, France, to stand trial. (He was convicted and sentenced to life in prison -- he died in 1991.)
In 1993, President Bill Clinton signed the Family and Medical Leave Act, granting workers up to 12 weeks unpaid leave for family emergencies.
In 1994, white separatist Byron De La Beckwith was convicted in Jackson, Mississippi, of murdering civil rights leader Medgar Evers in 1963, and was immediately sentenced to life in prison. (Beckwith died Jan. 21, 2001 at age 80.)
In 2008, Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, a guru to the Beatles who introduced the West to transcendental meditation, died at his home in the Dutch town of Vlodrop; he was believed to be about 90.
In 2014, CVS Caremark announced it would pull cigarettes and other tobacco products from its stores.
Ten years ago: Josh Powell, long identified as a person of interest in the 2009 disappearance of his wife, Susan, set fire to his home in Graham, Washington, killing himself and his two sons, 7-year-old Charles and 5-year-old Braden, who had been brought there by a social worker for a supervised visit. Eli Manning and the Giants one-upped Tom Brady and the Patriots again, coming back with a last-minute score to beat New England 21-17 for New York's fourth NFL title in Super Bowl XLVI (46).
Five years ago: Tom Brady led one of the greatest comebacks in sports history highlighted by a spectacular Julian Edelman catch that helped lift New England from a 25-point hole against the Atlanta Falcons to the Patriots' fifth Super Bowl victory, 34-28, the first ever in overtime.
One year ago: The Supreme Court told California it couldn't enforce a ban on indoor church services because of the coronavirus pandemic; the justices declined to stop the state from barring singing and chanting at services. New York's Yankee Stadium was opened as a COVID-19 mass vaccination site by officials trying to boost inoculation rates in surrounding Bronx neighborhoods hard hit by the pandemic. Christopher Plummer, who played Captain von Trapp in the film "The Sound of Music" and at 82 became the oldest Academy Award winner in history, died at 91. Former heavyweight champion Leon Spinks died at 67 after battling prostate and other cancers; he had beaten Muhammad Ali for the heavyweight title in 1978.
Today's Birthdays: Tony-winning playwright John Guare (gwayr) is 84. Financial writer Jane Bryant Quinn is 83. Actor David Selby is 81. Singer-songwriter Barrett Strong is 81. Football Hall of Famer Roger Staubach is 80. Movie director Michael Mann is 79. Rock singer Al Kooper is 78. Actor Charlotte Rampling is 76. Racing Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip is 75. Actor Barbara Hershey is 74. Actor Christopher Guest is 74. Actor Tom Wilkinson is 74. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm is 63. Actor-comedian Tim Meadows is 61. Actor Jennifer Jason Leigh is 60. Actor Laura Linney is 58. Rock musician Duff McKagan (Velvet Revolver) is 58. World Golf Hall of Famer Jose Maria Olazabal is 56. Actor-comedian Chris Parnell is 55. Rock singer Chris Barron (Spin Doctors) is 54. Singer Bobby Brown is 53. Actor Michael Sheen is 53. Actor David Chisum is 52. Country singer Sara Evans is 51. Country singer Tyler Farr is 38. Actor-singer Darren Criss is 35. Actor Alex Brightman is 35. Actor Henry Golding is 35. Rock musician Kyle Simmons (Bastille) is 34. Actor Jeremy Sumpter is 33. Drummer Graham Sierota (Echosmith) is 23.
-
Cape Co. primary election TuesdayA primary election on Tuesday will determine which mayoral and Ward 2 candidates will remain on ballots for the April 5 general election. Primary elections are held in Cape Girardeau when more than two candidates file for any single office. The top...
-
Rick Francis firmly opposed to controversial bill, other area lawmakers defer comment4State House Rep. Rick Francis of Perryville (R-145) is pulling no punches about a self-defense bill which has garnered national attention and is working its way through the Legislature. "I think SB666 is a horrible bill, and I believe it would...
-
Suspects steal vehicle of woman after she tried to help after crash in Perry Co.1An intended act of kindness resulted in a carjacking on Interstate 55 on Wednesday in Perry County, Missouri. A Perryville, Missouri, woman traveling northbound on I-55 stopped to assist two adults with a small child after an apparent crash....
-
Jack Essner credits Saint Francis cardiologist following cardiac arrest nearly six years agoIt was August 8, 2016, a hot summer day before his senior year of high school. Essner recalled getting halfway through a three-mile run during soccer practice. The next thing he remembers is waking up in a dark room four days later. At age 17, he...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 2/7/22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. today Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of Jan. 18 Financial affairs n Motion approving the city...
-
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 1-24-22Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Tuesday, City Hall Presentations n National Gun Violence Survivor Week Communications/reports n City Council staff Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board applicants n Planning and Zoning Commission...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 2/6/22Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Jan. 27 Appointments and possible action items n None at this time Discussion and possible action n Report from the University...
-
Cape Girardeau church aiding the homeless get out of the cold, CPSEMO also helping1This story is updated. St. James African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, 516 North St. in Cape Girardeau, is responding to the current winter storm by offering to pay for shelter at local motels during the cold snap. Ramona Bailey, a volunteer...
-
SportsPlex in Cape Girardeau could be utilized for stranded motorists1Since 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports on its website MSHP has responded to 1,140 calls of stranded motorists statewide. The City of Cape Girardeau, mindful of the difficult travel conditions because of the current...
-
Wintry weather leads to traffic issues in regionArea leaders encouraged residents to use caution when traveling as snow and sleet continue to affect driving conditions in Southeast Missouri. Officials of Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office suggested residents use good judgment and stay home if...
-
O.D. Niswonger remembered as hospital leader, renowned iris breeder9Known locally as an empowering hospital administrator and worldwide as a renowned iris breeder, O.D. (David) Niswonger passed away Wednesday. He was 96. Niswonger took over the helm of Southeast Hospital in 1976, having served on the hospital's...
-
Legends apartment complex holds forum, addresses crime concerns8Nearly two weeks after a shooting incident at Legends apartment complex, management held an forum to address residents' safety concerns. At the meeting, residents and residents' parents voiced their concerns regarding the complex's recent safety...
-
-
Local author publishes second children's bookJackson resident and award-winning author Amanda Flinn's second children's book, titled "God Made All Your Feelings," will be available Tuesday. The book is published through Beaming Books, a company that produces "high quality children's books that...
-
Predicted wintry weather forces many closures1Cape Girardeau and Jackson school districts dismissed students early Wednesday due to predicted inclement weather in the area. According to The Weather Channel website, portions of Southeast Missouri and Illinois area will accumulate 2-5 inches of...
-
Parents sue after alleged hazing death at University of Missouri2COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) The parents of a Minnesota man allege in a lawsuit that he has been unresponsive and requires constant medical care since being forced to drink a bottle of vodka at a fraternity at the University of Missouri. Daniel Santulli,...
-
Former 'Prince of the Mafia' to speak at Cape First event Friday5Former New York mafia member Michael Franzese will speak at the Cape First Church Men's Event on Friday. Franzese, who was a captain or "capo" in the Colombo crime family, decided to leave the mafia and change his life. He currently resides in...
-
What's past is prologue remembering the blizzard of 19795Few who were living in Southeast Missouri at the time are likely to forget the events of Feb. 24-25, 1979, when an estimated 24 inches of snow fell in a matter of hours, paralyzing traffic, closing schools and crippling movement of all sorts in the...
-
Cape police sergeant promoted to lieutenant6Four Cape Girardeau police officers received promotions Tuesday. Joey Hann, who has served with the department for 15 years, was promoted from sergeant to lieutenant. Cpls. Jacob Scheper and Darrin Sides rose to the ranks of sergeant, and officer...
-
Route A in Perry Co. reduced for shoulder workRoute A in Perry County, from Deer Crossing to County Road 444, near Altenburg, Missouri, will be reduced with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews perform shoulder work. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release,...
-
Local group commemorates National Gun Violence Survivors Week18For Leslie Washington, the first week of February carries a significant meaning. Monday marked the beginning of National Gun Violence Survivors Week. Washington, a Cape Girardeau resident and three-time survivor of gun violence, wants to use the...
-
Perry County business leaders want transparency in hospital action1PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Several Perry County business leaders presented a letter Tuesday morning to county commissioners asking for "transparency" with regard to negotiations between Perry County Memorial Hospital and a potential partner, Mercy of St....
-
Releasing Grace Ministries seeks to guide 'abortion-wounded' individuals7Birthright and Options for Women of Cape Girardeau have teamed up to create Releasing Grace Ministries, a not-for-profit community outreach program offering medical-quality pregnancy tests. Also offered are limited first trimester ultrasound,...
-
Uptown Jackson's 'centerpiece' in need of repair and update1The fountain on the grounds of the former Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson is 60 years old and it still works, albeit not as well as when it debuted in 1962. "I would say the fountain functions at about a 30% to 40% level, but Father Time...
-
McBride readies for Ward 2 raceMarvin McBride noticed something different about Ward 2 when he moved to Cape Girardeau in the mid 1990s. "Ward 2, specifically the south side of Ward 2, has not received the resources it deserves," McBride said. To help fix this, McBride is running...
-
Most read 2/1/22Possible Perry County Memorial Hospital partnership subject of meeting today4A potential partnership between Perry County Memorial Hospital and another health care organization will be the subject of a meeting this morning in Perryville, Missouri, organized by local business leaders. Frank Robinson of Robinson Construction,...
-
Most read 2/1/22Perry County residents have been kept in dark about hospital futureWe have an unfortunate situation that has developed with our Perry County Memorial Hospital (PCMH). There are two boards of directors for our hospital -- The elected board of directors and the private board of directors. The private board of...
-
Most read 1/31/22Fed hints interest rate hike is coming in March, Cape Girardeau banker comments33Federal Reserve System Chairman Jerome Powell said last week high inflation has become a serious threat to the Fed's goal to help put more Americans back to work, hinting a hike in its key interest rate is coming in March. The increase would be the...
-
Most read 1/31/22Esports center coming to Cape Girardeau later this year1The reader is invited to do a Google search for "lol," the popular texting slang. The first results received are no longer for the acronym spelling out the words "laugh out loud," but instead such a query returns a list of links related to the video...
-
Most read 1/29/22The Local Whisper covers four-decade old cold case3The Local Whisper is a production company based out of St. Louis, which is shedding light on cold cases in the midwest. Regan Ernst -- creator, editor and director -- attended college at Southeast Missouri State University as a television and film...
-
Most read 1/29/22Former police chief pleads guilty in civil rights case4A former Marble Hill, Missouri police chief pled guilty in federal court Thursday to a federal misdemeanor of depriving a woman of her civil rights. According to Marc Tragesser's guilty plea agreement, Tragesser entered a woman's home acting under...
-
Most read 1/28/22Jackson lawsuits stem from weather, delays7What began as simple disagreements about a damaged roof and overage expenses on electrical work at a Jackson School District expansion project led to more than a decade of litigation and millions of dollars in settlements, penalties and fees -- and...