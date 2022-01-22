Donations needed to finish campaign for new SEMO Pets shelter

Zach Long ~ Southeast Missourian

The ribbon was cut Jan. 13 on a new, 12,000-square-foot facility for Southeast Missouri Pets. Built next door to the organization's previous shelter, in which they were known as the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri, the new $3.7 million facility is five times bigger providing much needed space for the staff to work and more comfort for the animals as they await adoption into their forever home.

The completion of this new home for Southeast Missouri Pets has been made possible by generous donations from many members of the community, including a matching gift challenge from William and Susan Bailey. This donation is in honor of Susan's brother Chuck, who was passionate about animals. More than $123,000 has been raised so far, which the Bailey family will match. But there is still time to increase the total before a Jan. 31 deadline. The Bailey's have agreed to match up to $250,000.

Matching gift donations can be made in many forms: cash donation, pledge commitment, business/corporation giving through trust and estates, and gifts of land and stock. Donations are tax-deductible.

Soon a large "giving tree" will be displayed in the lobby of the new building. The leaves of the tree will be colored bronze and gold and engraved with the names of donors. Donations of $1,000 will receive a bronze leaf and donations of $2,000 will receive a gold leaf. The tree has plenty of room for more leaves. For more information, visit Leaves of Love Program on the SEMO Pets website.

One of the reasons for dropping the name Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is the misconception they receive funding from the national humane society. This is not the case. Nor do they receive any federal or state support. Southeast Missouri Pets is an independent, non-profit organization that relies on the generous donations of the community.

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

What does the community get for their generosity? For the last 40 years, Cape Girardeau and the surrounding area have benefited from the shelter taking in more than 2,000 unwanted dogs, cats, puppies, kittens and other adoptable pets each year -- a thousand of which are strays.

"Imagine what the community would look like if we didn't take in these animals," Tracy Poston, Southeast Missouri Pets executive director, said.

They also give out $20,000 a year in vouchers for those who can't afford to spay or neuter their pets, donate pet food to the Red Star Food Pantry, and work with the Safe House for Women offering temporary care to pets whose owners can't go home.

Southeast Missouri Pets is dedicated to helping owners overcome any obstacles preventing them from providing a forever home for their pets.

"We focus on pet retention by offering canine classes at reasonable rates," Poston said.

Courses at Camp Canine are for puppies and adult dogs where they will learn the essentials of leash walking, impulse control, play styles, greeting new people and more.

Adoption counselors place as many pets with new families or foster homes as they can, but the reality is many animals remain in the shelter's care for an extended period of time.

A significant success story: Southeast Missouri Pets is a no-kill shelter. The increased space of their new facility will go a long way toward helping maintain this status. While the pets are there, the staff members strive to provide them with a space that is safe, secure and comfortable.

"Thank you to all who have donated. To others, we ask that you consider supporting Southeast Missouri Pets to help us meet the $250,000 match," Poston said.

To make a difference in the lives of homeless and neglected animals, donations can be made to Southeast Missouri Pets at semopets.org, facebook.com/SoutheastMissouriPets, or by calling (573) 708-8633.