Helping kids doesn't stop during a pandemic
There are plenty of opportunities to volunteer and make a difference. We regularly write about many in this space, commending worthy organizations doing important work. One we note from time to time and is especially touching can certainly use your help right now.
Last year marked the 30th anniversary for Voices for Children, or CASA of Southeast Missouri. The volunteer-led organization represents the interests of children in court, serving the areas of Cape Girardeau, Perry and Bollinger counties. It's noble work and very much needed.
During the pandemic, the organization experienced a decrease in the number of volunteers. Organizers say there are ways to still make a difference, even if volunteering is done in a COVID-conscious way. Zoom calls and social distancing helped while providing a connection for area kids seeking an advocate.
"Even if you can't hug them, you're still there and you're showing up every month to see them and talk to them," Teresa Pagano, a volunteer, told Southeast Missourian reporter Monica Obradovic in a recent story.
If you're looking for a way to make a difference in the life of a child, this is a worthy organization to consider. They need solid volunteers to step up. More volunteers means more kids served.
You can learn more at www.voicesforchildrensemo.org.
