Helmet decision was wrong

Letter to the Editor

Motorcycle riders can now leave their helmets at home, thanks to our state legislature and governor. Some riders have lobbied for this for years, and last session the politicians gave in. Now many riders will go without a helmet, and some of them will pay a big price.

If riders are insured and over 26, they can now risk their lives for the fun of it. And the lawmakers even prohibited the police from random checks to see if riders are in compliance. I just cannot see the wisdom or logic of this action.

Maybe the lawmakers just got tired of the year-after-year lobbying. (But what do you tell those who lose someone because of this?) Or maybe they felt that government has no business mandating such safety measures. (But what about seat belts?) Or maybe they felt that such personal decisions were not the government's business. (But what about abortions?)

Helmets are hot and cumbersome. I know. I've worn them. But motorcycle wrecks are hard on the head. I know that, too. I had one as a teenager before helmets were required.

I believe that most of our lawmakers are good people and they try to do what's best for the people. But those who supported the no-helmet law have signed on to a gruesome legacy. The carnage that will result didn't have to happen. The victims and their families didn't have to suffer.

Gary L. Gaines, Cape Girardeau