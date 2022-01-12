MARCUS THEATRES® AND AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE ANNOUNCE THE 2022 WINTER KIDS DREAM FILM SERIES
ABOUT THE SERIES:
Marcus Theatres announces the return of a family favorite, the Kids Dream Film Series presented by American Family Insurance. The series has been a tradition of Marcus Theatres for more than 15 years bringing retro family films back to the big screen at affordable prices. The 2022 Winter Kids Dream Series returns January 14-March 6, featuring eight weeks of family films for a $3 per-person admission.
The Kids Dream Film Series offers families the opportunity to see their favorite movies on the big screen. Additionally, a $3 popcorn and soda special is available in-theatre. The series runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings at 63 Marcus Theatres and Movie Tavern locations.
Families interested in attending the Kids Dream Film Series can also visit the American Family Insurance Kids Dream website to download free tickets. For more information, please visit https://www.amfam.com/kidsdream.
SCHEDULE:
January 14-17: Space Jam: A New Legacy Rated PG
A rogue artificial intelligence kidnaps the son of famed basketball player LeBron James, who then has to work with Bugs Bunny to win a basketball game.
January 21-23: Abominable Rated PG
|Three teenagers must help a Yeti return to his family while avoiding a wealthy man and a zoologist who want him for their own needs.
January 28-30: Tom & Jerry Rated PG
A chaotic battle ensues between Jerry Mouse, who has taken refuge in the Royal Gate Hotel, and Tom Cat, who is hired to drive him away before the day of a big wedding arrives.
February 4-6: Smallfoot Rated PG
A Yeti is convinced that the elusive creatures known as "humans" really do exist.
February 11-13: Spirit Untamed Rated PG
Lucky Prescott's life is changed forever when she moves from her home in the city to a small frontier town and befriends a wild mustang named Spirit.
February 18-20: Paw Patrol: The Movie Rated G
Ryder and the pups are called to Adventure City to stop Mayor Humdinger from turning the bustling metropolis into a state of chaos.
March 4-6: Clifford the Big Red Dog Rated PG
A young girl's love for a tiny puppy named Clifford makes the dog grow to an enormous size.
MISSOURI LOCATIONS:
Arnold Cinema, Cape West Cinema (Cape Girardeau), Chesterfield Cinema, Des Peres Cinema, Eagles Landing Cinema (Lake Ozark), Mid Rivers Cinema (St. Peters), Ronnies Cinema (St. Louis), St. Charles Cinema and Town Square Cinema (Dardenne Prairie)
For a complete list of locations and showtimes for the Kids Dream Film Series sponsored by American Family Insurance, please visit www.MarcusTheatres.com/KidsDream.
About Marcus Theatres
Marcus Theatres®, a division of The Marcus Corporation, is the fourth largest theatre circuit in the United States and currently owns or operates 1,064 screens at 85 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern® by Marcus and BistroPlex® brands. For more information, please visit www.marcustheatres.com and follow the company on Facebook and Twitter (@Marcus_Theatres).
About the American Family Insurance Group
Based in Madison, Wisconsin, American Family Insurance has been serving customers since 1927. We inspire, protect and restore dreams through our insurance products, exceptional service from our agency owners and employees, community investment and creative partnerships to address societal challenges. We act on our belief in diversity and inclusion by constantly evolving to meet customer needs and preferences. American Family Insurance group is the nations 13th-largest property/casualty insurance group, ranking No. 232 on the Fortune 500 list. The group sells American Family-brand products, primarily through exclusive agency owners in 19 states. The American Family Insurance group also includes CONNECT, powered by American Family Insurance, The General, Homesite and Main Street America Insurance. Across these companies the group has more than 13,500 employees nationwide.
# # #
