News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 1-12-22
O Lord Jesus, we praise you, our Wonderful Counselor and Everlasting Father. Amen.
More to explore
-
Missouri's highest court sends Cape 'slip and fall' case back to Stoddard CountyIn a 23-page ruling released Tuesday, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled the case of a title company employee injured in an Aug. 29, 2013, fall in the former Cape Girardeau Common Pleas Courthouse -- now part of the new City Hall complex at 44 N....
-
Jackson School District updates COVID-19 procedures1The Jackson School Board unanymously approved changes to the district's COVID-19 procedures at the board's meeting Tuesday night. Changes to the district's procedures were made in part to reflect recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control...
-
McCloskey running for US Senate to 'pull back our freedoms'3Attorneys Mark and Patricia McCloskey garnered global news attention after the couple pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters as they traveled down the McCloskeys' private street in an affluent St. Louis neighborhood. The McCloskeys' actions...
-
FEMA approves Bootheel disaster declaration1Federal authorities have approved a disaster declaration for seven Southeast Missouri counties. Federal Emergency Management Agency approved the request from Gov. Mike Parson for the counties to receive federal aid in the wake of Dec. 10 storms and...
-
Cape Girardeau pet shelter joins Betty White ChallengeThe Humane Society of Southeast Missouri (HSSEMO), in commemoration of the upcoming 100th birthday of the late actress Betty White on Monday, said on its Facebook page the organization has joined the viral #BettyWhiteChallenge to raise money for...
-
Perry Co. awarded with grant for new parks trailPerry County received a grant of $250,000 from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. With this grant, the City of Perryville, Missouri, will be able to start development on its new mountain bike trail, the Legion Lake Multi-Use Trail. "[The...
-
Cape terminates Esquire Theatre TIF; council approves TIF agreement with Morning Star16Development on one of Cape Girardeau's historic theaters may soon be underway. On Monday, Cape Girardeau City Council members voted to terminate tax increment financing (TIF) for a redevelopment area designated for improvements to the former Esquire...
-
Cape Girardeau County OKs 2022 spending plan amid inflationary fears2Cape Girardeau County commissioners approved Monday a final 2022 budget referred to as "healthy" and "strong" by County Auditor Pete Frazier. Cape Girardeau County did set a historic record for general sales tax receipts in 2021 by collecting nearly...
-
Cape organizations prepare to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day1Across the Cape Girardeau area, community organizations will be hosting celebrations in remembrance of Martin Luther King Jr. Southeast Missouri State University will hold its annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Dinner. This year's theme...
-
SEMO Health Network encourages Obamacare signups before weekend cutoffSaturday is the open enrollment deadline for the federal Health Insurance Marketplace, an outgrowth of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as "Obamacare." Aaron Griffin, policy director of Benton, Missouri-based SEMO Health Network, said...
-
Photo Gallery 1/11/22Grace Lutheran Church damaged in 1971 tornadoA drama unfolded Dec. 16, 1971, in Uniontown as workers from Miners Lumber Co., Perryville, and Penzel Construction Co., Jackson, struggled to remove the steeple of the Grace Lutheran Church from its roof, after the church was struck by a tornado...
-
CASA volunteers raise voices of children in court through pandemicA not-for-profit in Southeast Missouri wants to give a voice to children who survive abuse or neglect. Voices for Children, or CASA of Southeast Missouri, celebrated its 30th anniversary of service in Cape Girardeau, Perry and Bollinger counties...
-
Scott City event aimed at helping seniorsPaul A. Schock, a self-employed artist and former Southeast Missouri State University assistant professor, said a planned roundtable discussion he is coordinating from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at Scott Citys Eisleben Lutheran Church, 432 Lutheran...
-
Annual Polar Bear Strut set next month in CapeThe 1 mile and 5K Polar Bear Strut is coming back to Cape Girardeau this year Feb. 5. Cape Girardeau Police Department will host the event at 10 a.m. at Cape County Park North. This year marks the second annual Strut in Cape Girardeau. Participants...
-
Most read 1/10/22Cape Girardeaus mask manufacturer laments desire for 'cheap goods'23Rick Needham opened a mask-making facility, Patriot Medical Devices, in summer 2020 at 1823 Rust Ave. in Cape Girardeau. At the factory's peak, three shifts employed more than 60 people making three-ply surgical masks. Now, Needham told the...
-
Most read 1/10/22Rural King signage goes up for new Cape Girardeau storeRural King is on track for its planned grand opening March 26 in Cape Girardeau. Last week, workers installed giant lettering above the main entrance to the new farm supply store at 210 S. Silver Springs Road. Rural King, founded in 1960, has 125...
-
Authorities: 3 New Madrid residents die in Indiana car crashGREENCASTLE, Ind. Three travelers from Missouri died after a single-vehicle crash in western Indiana, according to authorities. Indiana State Police say a preliminary investigation showed the vehicle crashed Saturday afternoon on westbound...
-
Rex Rust finance expert, community leader, athlete dies at age 5213Rex Dearmont Rust, co-president of Rust Communications, died Thursday evening after a yearlong battle with cancer. Rex, 52, was remembered for his community involvement, leadership, charitable work and positive, energetic personality. "It has been a...
-
-
Special Olympics Missouri gets ready for 16th annual polar plungeThe 16th annual polar plunge next month will raise funds for the athletes of Special Olympics Missouri. "This year's goal is $48,000, and organizers hop to break the million-dollar mark across the state with 11 events," a Special Olympics news...
-
Local leaders in Cape Girardeau County look ahead at 20228For the initial Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce (CGACOC) First Friday Coffee of 2022, leaders in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Scott City were asked to comment on various topics impacting their respective municipalities. Three officials --...
-
Cape man arrested for alleged murder2A Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody Thursday in Los Angeles in connection with an alleged Carbondale, Illinois, murder. A release from Carbondale police said authorities in Los Angeles arrested Gregory Hopkins, 27, on charges of first-degree...
-
Alleged burglary suspect arrested1Security video footage and witness information helped Cape Girardeau police to arrest a man suspected in an alleged Tuesday burglary. A release from police Sgt. Joey Hann said Joshua Stokes, 34, of Cape Girardeau was taken into custody at about 11...
-
Henson, Leighton weigh in on Parson's decision of no special election22Matt Henson, the chairman of the Cape Girardeau County Republican Central Committee, used the words "benefit" and "value" in responding to Gov. Mike Parson's decision Thursday not to call special elections to fill six current vacancies in the...
-
New voter registration for February primary ends WednesdayNew voters in Cape Girardeau who wish to vote in the City of Cape Girardeau's February primary will need to register by Wednesday. In Cape Girardeau County, new voters must complete a new voter registration application before 5 p.m. on the fourth...
-
Ramsay's Run adult community opens again for reservationsThe Chateau at Ramsay's Run is now taking reservations again after a years-long delay. The Chateau Girardeau retirement community first announced the development of Ramsay's Run adult community in 2016. Reservations opened for Ramsay's Run in 2018,...
-
-
-
Local News 1/6/22Lengthy boil order in Cape County district persists for two weeksA boil order issued to customers of a Cape Girardeau County water supply district is still in effect two weeks after it began Dec. 22. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) issued a boil order for customers of Cape Girardeau County...
-
Most read 1/6/22Jackson School District pays $4 million in long-running lawsuit13Jackson School District recently paid more than $4 million as part of a long-running lawsuit, according to an email sent to the districts employees. The payment came after the state Supreme Court denied an appellate court application in the...
-
-
Most read 1/5/22Drivers fret about food, fuel while stranded on highway2RICHMOND, Va. -- There was no food, water or sleep for Susan Phalen as she spent a frigid night inside her car stopped on Interstate 95 in Virginia. Meera Rao and her husband were only 100 feet past an exit but were unable to move for 16 hours. Sen....
-