HomeWAV Brings Inmate Communication Services to Scott County Sheriffs Office

IP communications company now provides video, voice calling

for Missouri correctional facility

BENTON, Mo., January 10, 2022HomeWAV, the leader in providing simple, secure inmate communication solutions, recently announced its video visitation, voice calling, and tablet services are now available at Scott County Sheriffs Office in Benton, Missouri.

As the thirteenth Missouri-based correctional facility to partner with HomeWAV, Scott County Sheriffs Office houses up to 130 inmates in the jail and now features 17 HomePAS (Protected Access System) kiosks and 120 ComPAS (Portable Access System) tablets to help connect inmates with their loved ones.

One of HomeWAVs latest product offerings, ComPAS tablets, includes messaging, forms, law library, commissary ordering, educational opportunities, and entertainment, including a selection of movies, books, music, and games to choose from.

By partnering with Scott County Sheriffs Office, the inmates will now have access to educational and drug treatment programs as well as messaging and entertainment features through our ComPAS tablets, said HomeWAV Director of Business Development Jim DiCenso. Our system is designed to improve inmates mental health through entertainment and educational opportunities with the overall goal of reducing recidivism. Keeping the inmates occupied with educational tools, religious materials, books and movies will also help to decrease violence in the jail and create a safer environment for everyone, both inmates and correctional staff alike.

About HomeWAV

Founded in 2011, HomeWAV LLC has remained the industry leader in providing safe, secure inmate communication and technology solutions to correctional facilities across the country. Headquartered in St. Louis, MO, our all-in-one patented platform is the first of its kind to satisfy the growing demands in the correctional industry. Through our organizational pillars of Integrity, Innovation, and Impact, we are disrupting the industry standard by leading with fairness and developing transformative technology while keeping facilities safe and communities connected. For more information, visit HomeWAV at www.homewav.com.

