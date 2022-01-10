Local galas combine good causes with style

Editorial

Two upcoming galas in Cape Girardeau will combine good causes with style.

SoutheastHEALTH will host its fifth annual Journey Gala to benefit patients  and their families  receiving treatment at Southeast Cancer Center.

This year's event has an African Safari theme and will be held at Drury Plaza Hotel and Conference Center. Along with live entertainment, dancing, great food and live and silent auctions, the gala will feature speed painter D. Westry and comedian Buzz Sutherland.

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

Since 2017, the gala has raised more than $850,000 for patients and families at the hospital's cancer center.

For more information about tickets, visit www.sehealth.org/journeygala.

Saint Francis Healthcare will hold its own gala in the spring. The Friends Gala is scheduled for March 5, also to be held at Drury Plaza Hotel and Conference Center.

Another black-tie affair, this event features an entertaining evening with food, dancing, live auction and more. Proceeds from the gala benefit the Saint Francis Foundation's CancerCare and CardiacCare patient assistance funds. According to the foundation's website, CancerCare provided $179,165 in financial assistance during 2020. CardiacCare provided $48,889 in total financial assistance in the same year.

You can learn more and reserve tickets at www.TheFriendsGala.org.

One of the important aspects about these events is the money raised stays in this community, benefiting patients receiving care close to home. Of course the events are first-class experiences, providing a night out in style for a good cause.

We're grateful for our local medical community and those who support these important events that help raise needed funds for patients as they navigate serious health challenges.