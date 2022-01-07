News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 1-7-22
O Lord Jesus, precious Savior, may your peace fill our hearts. Amen.
More to explore
-
Local News 1/8/22Cape man arrested for alleged murder1A Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody Thursday in Los Angeles in connection with an alleged Carbondale, Illinois, murder. A release from Carbondale police said authorities in Los Angeles arrested Gregory Hopkins, 27, on charges of first-degree...
-
Henson, Leighton weigh in on Parson's decision of no special election3Matt Henson, the chairman of the Cape Girardeau County Republican Central Committee, used the words "benefit" and "value" in responding to Gov. Mike Parson's decision Thursday not to call special elections to fill six current vacancies in the...
-
New voter registration for February primary ends WednesdayNew voters in Cape Girardeau who wish to vote in the City of Cape Girardeau's February primary will need to register by Wednesday. In Cape Girardeau County, new voters must complete a new voter registration application before 5 p.m. on the fourth...
-
Ramsay's Run adult community opens again for reservationsThe Chateau at Ramsay's Run is now taking reservations again after a years-long delay. The Chateau Girardeau retirement community first announced the development of Ramsay's Run adult community in 2016. Reservations opened for Ramsay's Run in 2018,...
-
-
-
Lengthy boil order in Cape County district persists for two weeksA boil order issued to customers of a Cape Girardeau County water supply district is still in effect two weeks after it began Dec. 22. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) issued a boil order for customers of Cape Girardeau County...
-
John Voss to run for Wallingford's former state legislator seat8Former Cape Girardeau City Councilman John Voss, who retired in 2019 after a 33-year career with Procter & Gamble, announced Tuesday he will run for the Missouri House District 147 seat vacated Sunday by Wayne Wallingford, the new director of the...
-
Wayne Wallingford's former seat one of multiple vacancies in Missouri House6As of today, six of the 163 seats in the lower house of the Missouri General Assembly do not have representatives with all six unfilled seats previously held by the GOP. Republicans now hold 108 House seats because of the vacancies, one shy of the...
-
Jackson School District pays $4 million in long-running lawsuit13Jackson School District recently paid more than $4 million as part of a long-running lawsuit, according to an email sent to the districts employees. The payment came after the state Supreme Court denied an appellate court application in the...
-
Some Southeast Missourian print subscribers to receive Thursday edition on FridayDue to equipment problems, subscribers who receive the Southeast Missourian via mail will not be receiving a Thursday newspaper today. Rack, store and carrier copies were unaffected. Both the Southeast Missourians primary and backup labeling...
-
Public Works prepares for winter weatherCape Girardeau Public Works Department is ready for winter weather, according to Public Works assistant director Casey Brunke. "We're confident we'll have enough folks to do what we need to do, particularly for this event," Brunke said Wednesday of...
-
Illinois-based clothing company Grind Hustle Motivation starts new podcastWhen Illinois native brothers Cameryn and Jordan Curtis started clothing company GHM (Grind Hustle Motivation) in 2018, their plan behind the clothing was to spread motivation and positivity. They're now looking to also do that with new podcast,...
-
Benton teen pleads guilty to murder chargeA teen has entered a guilty plea in the 2020 murder of an Advance, Missouri, man. According to Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, on Monday, Evan Schrader of Benton, Missouri, entered a guilty plea to the charges of second-degree...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/6/21Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Dec. 30 Appointments and possible action items n None at this time Discussion and possible action n Request to bid for HVAC...
-
-
City of Cape to seek federal grant for business park improvements14It's been nearly three years since the Greater Cape Girardeau Area Business Park gained a new tenant. In an effort to attract new businesses, the City of Cape Girardeau will apply for a federal grant to help bring improvements to the business park....
-
Bluegrass is back in Cape Girardeau County, lifting heavy hearts1Tammy and Bull Harman are going ahead with the 15th annual Bootheel Bluegrass Festival on Jan. 20, 21 and 22, in Fruitland, but the couple -- promoters and organizers of the yearly event -- thought momentarily about canceling because of a natural...
-
School board filing period ends in Cape, JacksonFiling periods for open school board positions in Jackson and Cape Girardeau School District ended Dec. 28. Voters will have the option to vote for school board candidates in the April 5 general election. There are two openings on the Cape Girardeau...
-
Travis Tritt's Set in Stone Tour comes to SEMO's Show Me Center6Musical artist and country singer Travis Tritt announced dates for his new tour Set in Stone. The tour takes place from March 11 to May 1. On April 1, Tritt will be coming to the Show Me Center. He'll be playing songs from his new album, "Set in...
-
Most read 1/5/22Drivers fret about food, fuel while stranded on highwayRICHMOND, Va. -- There was no food, water or sleep for Susan Phalen as she spent a frigid night inside her car stopped on Interstate 95 in Virginia. Meera Rao and her husband were only 100 feet past an exit but were unable to move for 16 hours. Sen....
-
Pharmacies grapple with shortage of COVID-19 tests10Those looking for rapid or at-home coronavirus tests may have a long search. In the last few weeks, local and nationally-owned pharmacies and coronavirus test providers have reported shortages of the COVID-19 tests. Derek Palisch, director of...
-
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport sees cancellations, some pandemic related6A total of six scheduled SkyWest flights to and from Cape Girardeau Regional Airport did not fly Sunday and Monday, according to Flight Radar 24. The Sunday flights were impacted by weather and mechanical issues while the Monday cancellations were...
-
Pump station to boost water pressure for east side of Scott City4A new development in Scott City will soon boost water pressure to close to a third of the city's residents. Work has begun to install a water booster pump station to bring residents higher water pressure in the eastern side of Scott City, an area...
-
-
Multiple bidders seek Jackson's City Park bridge work1Jackson's Board of Aldermen were told in study session Monday no fewer than six bids were received for the Hubble Ford Bridge Replacement Project with a Millersville firm the lowest received at $549,538.50. Putz Construction's bid was $38,504.50...
-
Rejuvenating an institution Cape Girardeau Country ClubThe members of the historic Cape Girardeau Country Club, now in its second century of operation, are facing the future with newfound confidence thanks to a decision made three years ago. The club, which celebrated its 100th year in operation in...
-
Deere family of Sikeston meets goal of spending 1,000 hours outside4After looking at the constant stream of children's TV shows and online activities affecting her kids, Sikeston, Missouri, mother Taylor Deere wanted to see a change. Near the end of last year, Deere set out a plan she found on a blog, for her and...
-
Pursuing perfect beer a microbrewery in downtown Cape1Many Good Things Brewing LLC, 121 N. Water St. in downtown Cape Girardeau, owes its existence to a memorable trip to northern New England. "Our owners, Ray Perez and Andrew Stewart, went to Vermont to do some mountain biking," said Haley Yancey,...
-
Most read 12/31/21Domestic assault results in shooting death of teenager, injury to his mother2SIKESTON, Mo. Police are investing a domestic assault that resulted in the Wednesday shooting of a Sikeston woman and the shooting death of her teenage son. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Chief James McMillen, just after 5 p.m....
-
Most read 12/30/21Not-for-profit still has time to rehab downtown building9In September, the City of Cape Girardeau granted a not-for-profit organization 90 days to fix the dilapidated facade of the building that formerly housed Broadway Theatre. Now, more than 90 days after a hearing for the extension was held, the group...
-
Most read 12/30/21Millersville man in jail on sex charges6A 39-year-old Millersville man was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on Wednesday for sex charges involving a minor. Bryan Reid of Cape Girardeau faces one unclassified felony account of first-degree statutory or attempted rape and two...