Just Off or On: Navigating the adventure of smart technology
I have that look about me maybe it is the gray hair, wrinkles or cane that seems to make people ask, Do you text?
I admit, I have been pretty low-tech, but consider that, to reach my current age, Ive had to learn so many different levels of technology. For example, would you know how to use a phone on the party line? Back then, the phone was in a wooden cabinet on the wall, and you turned a crank to call the operator.
Then, we got one of those big, heavy, black-metal, rotary-dial phones. The cute pastel-colored, slim-lined princess phone with the touch dial was next. I even had one of the early car phones, a phone in a bag.
Throughout the past 10 years, I have had to learn to use a flip phone and now the flat-screen cell phones. The newer ones are even called smart phones and have a mind of their own.
Young people today only know the portable held-in-your-hand phones with multiple apps that give instant answers to any question. They have grown up seeing photos and self-made movies instantly, all in color on phones they can fit into their pockets!
Well, we recently faced the challenge of new technology in a smart van. While we only moved up a few model years when buying a previously-owned van, the adjustment has been a challenge. One advantage of buying a preowned is they often have more options than you could ever imagine choosing for yourself or that you would want to pay extra for.
Right off, we were introduced to the van with its remote start, heated seats and heated steering wheel. As we looked around the interior, we saw dozens of push/touch buttons. There was even a button to remember our preferred seat and mirror positions and our preferred radio station.
The most amazing feature was the button to fold the back row of seats and deposit them into the floor. The seats completely disappeared! Another push of the button, and they reappeared, becoming reinstalled in locked positions.
My husband suggested I read through the owners manual to acquaint myself with the features I might need in the future. The first time I drove the van by myself, I discovered how valuable that suggestion was. I came out of church, and, evidently in my haste to use the remote start, I pushed the buttons too many times. When I tried to start the van, there was a message I had been locked out of the remote start. I had a mental picture of how silly it would be to summon help to start my own van when I held the key fob in my hand. Was this a 911 emergency? Did we have emergency road service? I felt really foolish as a mature woman who could not even start her van. Where was that off/on button?
I remembered the manuals warning about this kind of situation. There was a sequence of emergency steps that included pulling off the key plug and using the key fob to manually switch on the ignition. Then I should be able to start it just like all cars with keyed ignitions. It worked!
A few days later, my husband had a similar opportunity to learn about another feature. He accidentally activated the anti-theft system, which meant the lights flashed while the horn honked loudly in an annoying rhythm. He tried the keyless start and then pushed all the buttons he could touch. People in the area alarmed by the noise started coming to his aid.
They were preparing to disconnect the horn when my husband said, Quick get out the manual. I thumbed through the pages but found nothing indexed under alarm. I finally found something helpful and read him the instructions: Get out of the van and push the unlock button on the fob. He complied. Once he was out of the van and pushed the designated button, the honking and flashing lights stopped immediately.
As we were leaving a funeral at the time, I didnt want this to happen again. I warned my husband not to push any buttons. We were able to make a quiet exit from the parking lot.
That owners guide is becoming very dog-eared. We have learned to use the hands-free phone system, but have needed our grandsons help with the DVD player. He talked us through the steps until the DVD player at last began to play a Veggie Tales video for his three cousins to watch on their screens in the two back seats. There were a lot of instructions involving soft keys and hard keys required to get the movie going, but eventually, they could watch and hear the movie while wearing the remote headsets.
We have yet to master the built-in garage door opener and several other buttons on the dash. It took us several days to figure out why the automatic doors were not functioning. Eventually, we found a master lock up near the sun roof; it had been put in the off position.
My husband suggested we tape over some of those unknown buttons so we dont find ourselves in another embarrassing situation. Meanwhile, I am guarding that dog-eared owners manual. If it werent for the remote start, heated seats and heated steering wheel, Id say, Just give me the old days of off and on buttons!
-
Some Southeast Missourian subscribersDue to equipment problems, subscribers who receive the Southeast Missourian via mail will not be receiving a Thursday newspaper today. Rack, store and carrier copies were unaffected. Both the Southeast Missourians primary and backup labeling...
-
Wayne Wallingford's former seat one of multiple vacancies in Missouri House6As of today, six of the 163 seats in the lower house of the Missouri General Assembly do not have representatives with all six unfilled seats previously held by the GOP. Republicans now hold 108 House seats because of the vacancies, one shy of the...
-
Jackson School District pays $4 million in long-running lawsuit12Jackson School District recently paid more than $4 million as part of a long-running lawsuit, according to an email sent to the districts employees. The payment came after the state Supreme Court denied an appellate court application in the...
-
Public Works prepares for winter weatherCape Girardeau Public Works Department is ready for winter weather, according to Public Works assistant director Casey Brunke. "We're confident we'll have enough folks to do what we need to do, particularly for this event," Brunke said Wednesday of...
-
John Voss to run for Wallingford's former state legislator seat7Former Cape Girardeau City Councilman John Voss, who retired in 2019 after a 33-year career with Procter & Gamble, announced Tuesday he will run for the Missouri House District 147 seat vacated Sunday by Wayne Wallingford, the new director of the...
-
Illinois-based clothing company Grind Hustle Motivation starts new podcastWhen Illinois native brothers Cameryn and Jordan Curtis started clothing company GHM (Grind Hustle Motivation) in 2018, their plan behind the clothing was to spread motivation and positivity. They're now looking to also do that with new podcast,...
-
Lengthy boil order in Cape County district persists for two weeksA boil order issued to customers of a Cape Girardeau County water supply district is still in effect two weeks after it began Dec. 22. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) issued a boil order for customers of Cape Girardeau County...
-
Benton teen pleads guilty to murder chargeA teen has entered a guilty plea in the 2020 murder of an Advance, Missouri, man. According to Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver, on Monday, Evan Schrader of Benton, Missouri, entered a guilty plea to the charges of second-degree...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 1/6/21Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Dec. 30 Appointments and possible action items n None at this time Discussion and possible action n Request to bid for HVAC...
-
-
City of Cape to seek federal grant for business park improvements14It's been nearly three years since the Greater Cape Girardeau Area Business Park gained a new tenant. In an effort to attract new businesses, the City of Cape Girardeau will apply for a federal grant to help bring improvements to the business park....
-
Bluegrass is back in Cape Girardeau County, lifting heavy hearts1Tammy and Bull Harman are going ahead with the 15th annual Bootheel Bluegrass Festival on Jan. 20, 21 and 22, in Fruitland, but the couple -- promoters and organizers of the yearly event -- thought momentarily about canceling because of a natural...
-
School board filing period ends in Cape, JacksonFiling periods for open school board positions in Jackson and Cape Girardeau School District ended Dec. 28. Voters will have the option to vote for school board candidates in the April 5 general election. There are two openings on the Cape Girardeau...
-
Travis Tritt's Set in Stone Tour comes to SEMO's Show Me Center6Musical artist and country singer Travis Tritt announced dates for his new tour Set in Stone. The tour takes place from March 11 to May 1. On April 1, Tritt will be coming to the Show Me Center. He'll be playing songs from his new album, "Set in...
-
Most read 1/5/22Drivers fret about food, fuel while stranded on highwayRICHMOND, Va. -- There was no food, water or sleep for Susan Phalen as she spent a frigid night inside her car stopped on Interstate 95 in Virginia. Meera Rao and her husband were only 100 feet past an exit but were unable to move for 16 hours. Sen....
-
Pharmacies grapple with shortage of COVID-19 tests10Those looking for rapid or at-home coronavirus tests may have a long search. In the last few weeks, local and nationally-owned pharmacies and coronavirus test providers have reported shortages of the COVID-19 tests. Derek Palisch, director of...
-
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport sees cancellations, some pandemic related5A total of six scheduled SkyWest flights to and from Cape Girardeau Regional Airport did not fly Sunday and Monday, according to Flight Radar 24. The Sunday flights were impacted by weather and mechanical issues while the Monday cancellations were...
-
Pump station to boost water pressure for east side of Scott City4A new development in Scott City will soon boost water pressure to close to a third of the city's residents. Work has begun to install a water booster pump station to bring residents higher water pressure in the eastern side of Scott City, an area...
-
-
Multiple bidders seek Jackson's City Park bridge work1Jackson's Board of Aldermen were told in study session Monday no fewer than six bids were received for the Hubble Ford Bridge Replacement Project with a Millersville firm the lowest received at $549,538.50. Putz Construction's bid was $38,504.50...
-
-
Most read 1/3/22Rejuvenating an institution Cape Girardeau Country ClubThe members of the historic Cape Girardeau Country Club, now in its second century of operation, are facing the future with newfound confidence thanks to a decision made three years ago. The club, which celebrated its 100th year in operation in...
-
Deere family of Sikeston meets goal of spending 1,000 hours outside4After looking at the constant stream of children's TV shows and online activities affecting her kids, Sikeston, Missouri, mother Taylor Deere wanted to see a change. Near the end of last year, Deere set out a plan she found on a blog, for her and...
-
Moroni, Southeast Missouri's representative on House redistricting, confident of deal6The 20-person panel appointed by Gov. Mike Parson charged with redrawing Missouri House legislative districts in light of population realignment in the 2020 U.S. census, has come up with two tentative plans a Democratic version and a Republican...
-
Most read 1/3/22Pursuing perfect beer a microbrewery in downtown Cape1Many Good Things Brewing LLC, 121 N. Water St. in downtown Cape Girardeau, owes its existence to a memorable trip to northern New England. "Our owners, Ray Perez and Andrew Stewart, went to Vermont to do some mountain biking," said Haley Yancey,...
-
Rematch looms in Jackson's 4th aldermanic ward1Steven Lee will again challenge incumbent Joe Bob Baker for the Ward 4 alderman seat this April in the City of Jackson. Baker defeated Lee in June 2020 with 69.5% of the vote in retaining the seat the retired president and owner of B&B Auto Salvage...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission OKs stormwater plan1Cape Girardeau Countys MS4 (Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System) permit was renewed for a five-year period in October and in accord with the renewal, the County Commission greenlighted the proposed Stormwater Management Plan by unanimous vote...
-
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 1/3/22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. today Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of Dec. 20, 2021 Financial affairs n Motion approving the...
-
Most read 12/31/21Domestic assault results in shooting death of teenager, injury to his mother2SIKESTON, Mo. Police are investing a domestic assault that resulted in the Wednesday shooting of a Sikeston woman and the shooting death of her teenage son. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Chief James McMillen, just after 5 p.m....
-
Not-for-profit still has time to rehab downtown building8In September, the City of Cape Girardeau granted a not-for-profit organization 90 days to fix the dilapidated facade of the building that formerly housed Broadway Theatre. Now, more than 90 days after a hearing for the extension was held, the group...
-
Millersville man in jail on sex charges6A 39-year-old Millersville man was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on Wednesday for sex charges involving a minor. Bryan Reid of Cape Girardeau faces one unclassified felony account of first-degree statutory or attempted rape and two...
-
Crime show features 2020 assault on youth in downtown Cape Girardeau2An assault in Cape Girardeau captured on a viral Facebook livestream was recently the focus of an episode of "Crimes Gone Viral." Investigation Discovery's TV show featured the 2020 assault of dancer Ethan Hagler in an episode that aired Monday...