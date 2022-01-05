*Menu
Southeast Missourian

A Look Back: December

Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Photo by G.D. Fronabarger

Temperatures tumbled to a chilly 5 degrees above zero Jan. 30, 1949, and a two-inch snowfall surprised many Girardeans. This photo was made in the 300 block of Broadway looking west. (G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)