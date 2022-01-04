News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 1-4-22
O Father God, may we be strong and courageous, for you are with us. Amen.
Pharmacies grapple with shortage of COVID-19 tests3Those looking for rapid or at-home coronavirus tests may have a long search. In the last few weeks, local and nationally-owned pharmacies and coronavirus test providers have reported shortages of the COVID-19 tests. Derek Palisch, director of...
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport sees cancellations, some pandemic relatedA total of six scheduled SkyWest flights to and from Cape Girardeau Regional Airport did not fly Sunday and Monday, according to Flight Radar 24. The Sunday flights were impacted by weather and mechanical issues while the Monday cancellations were...
Pump station to boost water pressure for east side of Scott City2A new development in Scott City will soon boost water pressure to close to a third of the city's residents. Work has begun to install a water booster pump station to bring residents higher water pressure in the eastern side of Scott City, an area...
Multiple bidders seek Jackson's City Park bridge workJackson's Board of Aldermen were told in study session Monday no fewer than six bids were received for the Hubble Ford Bridge Replacement Project with a Millersville firm the lowest received at $549,538.50. Putz Construction's bid was $38,504.50...
Deere family of Sikeston meets goal of spending 1,000 hours outside4After looking at the constant stream of children's TV shows and online activities affecting her kids, Sikeston, Missouri, mother Taylor Deere wanted to see a change. Near the end of last year, Deere set out a plan she found on a blog, for her and...
Moroni, Southeast Missouri's representative on House redistricting, confident of dealThe 20-person panel appointed by Gov. Mike Parson charged with redrawing Missouri House legislative districts in light of population realignment in the 2020 U.S. census, has come up with two tentative plans a Democratic version and a Republican...
Most read 1/3/22Rejuvenating an institution Cape Girardeau Country ClubThe members of the historic Cape Girardeau Country Club, now in its second century of operation, are facing the future with newfound confidence thanks to a decision made three years ago. The club, which celebrated its 100th year in operation in...
Rematch looms in Jackson's 4th aldermanic ward1Steven Lee will again challenge incumbent Joe Bob Baker for the Ward 4 alderman seat this April in the City of Jackson. Baker defeated Lee in June 2020 with 69.5% of the vote in retaining the seat the retired president and owner of B&B Auto Salvage...
Cape Girardeau County Commission OKs stormwater plan1Cape Girardeau Countys MS4 (Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System) permit was renewed for a five-year period in October and in accord with the renewal, the County Commission greenlighted the proposed Stormwater Management Plan by unanimous vote...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 1/3/22City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. today Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the regular meeting agenda Approval of minutes n Minutes of regular meeting of Dec. 20, 2021 Financial affairs n Motion approving the...
Local News 12/31/21Domestic assault results in shooting death of teenager, injury to his mother1SIKESTON, Mo. Police are investing a domestic assault that resulted in the Wednesday shooting of a Sikeston woman and the shooting death of her teenage son. According to Sikeston Department of Public Safety Chief James McMillen, just after 5 p.m....
Not-for-profit still has time to rehab downtown building7In September, the City of Cape Girardeau granted a not-for-profit organization 90 days to fix the dilapidated facade of the building that formerly housed Broadway Theatre. Now, more than 90 days after a hearing for the extension was held, the group...
2021's big news: COVID-19 continued to dominate headlinesAs 2022 arrives, a look back at some of Southeast Missouri's news from 2021: COVID-19 dominated the news this year, just as it did in 2020, with the virus affecting many facets of day-to-day life. Some of the effects were minor. Wearing a mask....
Millersville man in jail on sex charges6A 39-year-old Millersville man was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on Wednesday for sex charges involving a minor. Bryan Reid of Cape Girardeau faces one unclassified felony account of first-degree statutory or attempted rape and two...
Omicron variant detected in Cape, Perryville wastewater19Traces of the omicron variant of COVID-19 have been detected in Cape Girardeau's wastewater. The state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) tested community sewershed samples throughout the week of Dec. 20. Thirty-two of 57 samples from...
Wayne Wallingford calls new DOR director's job a 'perfect fit'36State Rep. Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau (R-147) was in Iowa earlier this week visiting for the holidays when he got a call asking him to be in Jefferson City on Wednesday afternoon. The veteran lawmaker was there, named by Gov. Mike Parson...
Missouri gas prices remain relatively low, amid analysts' warnings5Missouri is one of 11 states boasting a statewide average gasoline price of less than $3 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association. The Show Me State, at $2.92, joins Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma,...
Crime show features 2020 assault on youth in downtown Cape Girardeau2An assault in Cape Girardeau captured on a viral Facebook livestream was recently the focus of an episode of "Crimes Gone Viral." Investigation Discovery's TV show featured the 2020 assault of dancer Ethan Hagler in an episode that aired Monday...
Sen. Holly Rehder applauds Parson's call for federal tornado help5State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (R-27) said Wednesday she is "thankful" for Gov. Mike Parson's call this week for a federal disaster declaration following the Dec. 10 tornadoes that swept across six states, including seven counties in...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12-30-21Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Dec. 23, 2021 n Minutes from closed session of Dec. 23 Appointments and possible action items n None at this time Discussion...
Longtime Cape city attorney Cunningham set to retire Friday4City of Cape Girardeau attorney Eric Cunningham will retire this month after 28 years of service to the city. Cunningham's last official day is Friday. His former assistant, Greg Young, has been appointed interim city attorney as city management...
Federal disaster aid sought after storms1Gov. Mike Parson requested Tuesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency approve a major disaster declaration for Missouri to provide federal assistance to seven Southeast Missouri counties in response to severe storms and deadly tornadoes...
Mike Beecher, former KFVS news topper, dies5Former KFVS12 news director Mike Beecher, who led the television station's news team from 1984 to 2000, died Sunday at the age of 76 and is being remembered as a person "who lived and breathed news," according to his one-time colleagues. "He really...
Miracle on North Ridge Road: Sikeston firefighters rescue family's dog from fireSIKESTON, Mo. A Christmas miracle came early for one Sikeston family. When Jeannie and Darren Lingle's kitchen caught fire in their North Ridge Road home just before 2:30 p.m. Dec. 15, their beloved pet, Ernie, a Bernese mountain dog poodle, or...
Most read 12/29/21Scott County couple wanted for evading law enforcement in custody4BENTON, Mo. A Scott County couple wanted for allegedly evading law enforcement on sex-related charges are now in custody after being located by the U.S. Marshals Service in Sikeston, Missouri. Donald Joseph Tyra, 39, whose last address was listed...
Most read 12/28/21Jamie Burger tries again with monuments bill in Jefferson City19State Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton (R-148) doesn't like removing public monuments, even controversial ones, and wants to relieve local governments from the burden of having to make such decisions. Burger's "Right to Remember" bill was pre-filed in...
Most read 12/28/21Woman pleads not guilty to boyfriend's murder3Brittany Wilson pleaded not guilty in court Monday to charges involving the alleged murder of her boyfriend on Christmas Eve. Cape Girardeau police arrested Wilson, 32, after a 911 call she made Dec. 24. Officers said Wilson told police she murdered...