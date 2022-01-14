Today in History
Today is Friday, Jan. 14, the 14th day of 2022. There are 351 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Jan. 14, 2013, Lance Armstrong ended a decade of denial by confessing to Oprah Winfrey during a videotaped interview that he'd used performance-enhancing drugs to win the Tour de France.
On this date:
In 1784, the United States ratified the Treaty of Paris ending the Revolutionary War; Britain followed suit in April 1784.
In 1914, Ford Motor Co. greatly improved its assembly-line operation by employing an endless chain to pull each chassis along at its Highland Park, Michigan, plant.
In 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and French General Charles de Gaulle opened a wartime conference in Casablanca.
In 1952, NBC's "Today" show premiered, with Dave Garroway as the host, or "communicator."
In 1954, Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio were married at San Francisco City Hall. (The marriage lasted about nine months.)
In 1963, George C. Wallace was sworn in as governor of Alabama with the pledge, "Segregation forever!" -- a view Wallace later repudiated.
In 1964, former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy, in a brief televised address, thanked Americans for their condolences and messages of support following the assassination of her husband, President John F. Kennedy, nearly two months earlier.
In 1967, the Sixties' "Summer of Love" unofficially began with a "Human Be-In" involving tens of thousands of young people at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco.
In 1970, Diana Ross and the Supremes performed their last concert together, at the Frontier Hotel in Las Vegas.
In 1975, the House Internal Security Committee (formerly the House Un-American Activities Committee) was disbanded.
In 1994, President Bill Clinton and Russian President Boris Yeltsin signed an accord to stop aiming missiles at any nation; the leaders joined Ukrainian President Leonid Kravchuk in signing an accord to dismantle the nuclear arsenal of Ukraine.
In 2010, President Barack Obama and the U.S. moved to take charge in earthquake-ravaged Haiti, dispatching thousands of troops along with tons of aid.
Ten years ago: Rescue workers scrambled aboard the stricken Costa Concordia cruise liner, seeking to help some 4,200 passengers a day after the ship ran aground and tipped over off Italy's Tuscan coast; the death toll from the tragedy eventually reached 32.
Five years ago: Donald Trump tore into civil rights legend and Georgia congressman John Lewis on Twitter for questioning the legitimacy of Trump's White House victory. Protesters gathered in Washington and other cities to denounce the president-elect's anti-immigrant stance and his pledge to build a wall on the Mexican border. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying a payload of satellites blasted off from California, marking the company's first launch since a fireball engulfed a similar rocket on a Florida launch pad more than four months earlier.
One year ago: Airlines and airports said they were stepping up security before the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration, with airlines saying they would prohibit passengers flying to the Washington area from putting guns in checked bags. An Arkansas man, Peter Stager, was in custody, accused of beating a police officer with a pole flying a U.S. flag during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. A global team of researchers sent by the World Health Organization arrived in the Chinese city where the coronavirus pandemic was first detected to investigate its origins. Authorities said a new investigation of the Flint water disaster had led to charges against nine people, including former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and key members of his administration.
Today's Birthdays: Blues singer Clarence Carter is 86. Singer Jack Jones is 84. Actor Faye Dunaway is 81. Actor Holland Taylor is 79. Actor Carl Weathers is 74. Singer-producer T-Bone Burnett is 74. Movie writer-director Lawrence Kasdan is 73. Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist Maureen Dowd is 70. Rock singer Geoff Tate (Queensryche) is 63. Movie writer-director Steven Soderbergh is 59. Actor Mark Addy is 58. Former Fox News Channel anchorman Shepard Smith is 58. Actor/producer Dan Schneider is 58. Rapper Slick Rick is 57. Actor Emily Watson is 55. Actor-comedian Tom Rhodes is 55. Rock musician Zakk Wylde is 55. Rapper-actor LL Cool J is 54. Actor Jason Bateman is 53. Rock singer-musician Dave Grohl (Foo Fighters) is 53. Actor Kevin Durand is 48. Actor Jordan Ladd is 47. Actor Ward Horton is 46. Actor Emayatzy Corinealdi is 42. Retro-soul singer-songwriter Marc Broussard is 40. Rock singer-musician Caleb Followill (Kings of Leon) is 40. Actor Zach Gilford is 40. Actor Jake Choi is 37. Actor Jonathan Osser is 33. Actor-singer Grant Gustin is 32. Singer/guitarist Molly Tuttle is 29.
