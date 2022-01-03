Cape Central reaches important milestone for graduating seniors

Editorial

One of the consistent components to success in life is education. More specifically, graduating from high school.

It's something Cape Girardeau Central High School has been working on for several years. Recently, district officials announced 91.48% of Central's seniors graduated in 2021. It topped the state average of 89.62%.

Considering where Cape Girardeau has been, there's definitely reason to celebrate.

"When I started on the board, it was a 72% graduation rate," school board president Kyle McDonald said at a meeting.

Deputy superintendent Howard Benyon credited the improvement to the district's staff and administration. Zech Payne, director of Cape Central Academy, added that scheduling changes may have also played a role, providing students an advisory period where teachers can give individual attention to students. Another effort includes a program allowing students to work regular job while earning their graduation requirements. Officials said this helps keep students working toward their degree when they would otherwise drop out to make ends meet. Other efforts have also been ongoing.

Congratulations to the school district, its teachers, staff and students on surpassing the 90% mark for graduation. It's an important milestone and one we hope they not only continue but build upon in the years to come.