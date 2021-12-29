Look back, forward at region's economy

Editorial

Newspaper people are creatures of habit, and so it is that about this time every year, they start looking back to recall the most important and/or interesting stories.

In Mondays e-edition and Tuesdays print edition, we highlighted 10 business stories from 2021. Some of the stories involved single events  Macys closing or Plaza Tire merging  while others involved trends and ongoing issues.

Among the things we highlighted:

* Supply chain issues plagued many businesses by preventing them from acquiring necessary materials. These bottlenecks delayed some projects  Cape Girardeau City Hall  and put others in the position of having to pay more for goods  The Ground-A-Bout.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

* Labor shortages appeared across the commercial and industrial spectrum. This nationwide phenomenon reared its head in Southeast Missouri as many business owners and managers reported less-than-full staffs, resulting in changes to operations and, in some cases, closures. Schnucks reduced its daily hours of operation. Mario and Angelas Italian Cucina shut down entirely.

* While there were some big comings announced, some big goings came with them. Rural King is moving closer to opening its Cape Girardeau location. Camping World announced a coming Scott County facility. Macys, though, closed its doors.

Of course, none of these year-end lists is ever complete, and ours could have included another trend or two from a business standpoint. Health care expansions continued unabated, including the Veterans Affairs facility coming along and SoutheastHEALTH announcing a multiphase expansion at its west campus. Saint Francis Healthcare added its own expansion in Jackson. The Center Junction interchange project wrapped up, and it has been roundly praised.

(Read more in this weekends top overall stories recap.)

As the calendar turns from 2021 to 2022, whats on the economic horizon?

We wish for three things.

Unemployment has continued to drop throughout the region, and we hope that trend continues. Full employment not only fuels the regions economic engine, but it lifts all fiscal boats.

Supply chain issues are holding down economic growth. We encourage elected, appointed and private officials to take steps to alleviate these hurdles.

Infrastructure is the foundation upon which our economy moves. From port and rail facilities to bridge projects and broadband internet, we must continue to upgrade our capabilities if we are to continue an upward trajectory. There are exciting things going on in our region  a loop rail project at the Cape Girardeau port, expanded broadband service throughout the region and bridge/highways projects such as Center Junction. Keep the momentum going.

Here is to a prosperous 2022!