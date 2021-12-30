Finding a niche in banking: Changes and constants of the field
What started as a part-time gig to keep herself afloat in college soon turned into a life-long career for Brittney Lee.
Lee, now chief financial officer at First Missouri State Bank, first entered banking as a teller at Bank of America as a student at Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO).
The 20-year-old version of me would have never guessed Id be working in a bank 20 years later, Lee said. But I like the customers and the people I work with, the flexibility. Its grown into a career I really love and I couldnt imagine working in another industry.
Same goes for Adrian Breen, executive chairman, CEO and president of The Bank of Missouri.
Breen emerged into the banking industry at 20 years old as a teller in Cincinnati, Ohio.
As I learned more, as the different careers in banking became obvious, I just kind of moved my way around to what I thought were challenging opportunities and wound up where I am today, Breen said.
The banking and finance industry has changed substantially since Breen and Lee began their careers as young tellers.
Gone are the days of Lotus 1-2-3, a primitive, now-extinct spreadsheet program thats since been replaced by Microsoft Excel. Credit cards and personal banking apps and mobile payment services such as Venmo and Cash App have nearly replaced personal checks.
In the past few decades, as most bankers will attest, technology has transformed and widened the banking industry.
Navigating the dawn of digital banking
The amount that technology has changed in the years Ive been in banking is crazy, Lee said.
The biggest way technology has influenced operations at First Missouri State Bank is the way payments are made, according to Lee.
Back when I started in banking, people wrote checks for almost anything, Lee said. Now, a lot of stuff goes through ACH (automated clearing house) or online banking.
For some banks, the pandemic accelerated the banking industrys already swift adoption of technology, Lee added. Shut downs led to customers using mobile deposit services at record levels.
Breen said the pandemic required The Bank of Missouri to implement new ways of attracting talent.
Prior to the pandemic, 50 of The Bank of Missouris 500 employees had access to a virtual private network that allowed them to work from home securely, according to Breen. Now, close to 250 of the banks employees across 12 states have the capability to work from home.
In this digital banking age with all this technology and neobank competition, a lot of employers let their employees work remotely, so weve taken a whole new approach, Breen said.
The dawn of digital banking also modified how some employees at The Bank of Missouri communicate with customers. Take, for example, the banks help center.
People now need to know how an iPhone works, how an Android functions in our app and in our online system, Breen said. Its not just banking anymore, its banking and technology.
Though tech savviness goes a long way, most bankers pointed to one key skill that determines ones success in the industry the ability to manage change.
Adaptability
There are certain skills Matt Henson learned in his over 30 years as a banker that eventually became obsolete.
He no longer needs to know how to manually calculate whether a banks books are balanced by using old ledger machines. Henson recalled how he learned to make punch cards in college to enter data into computers another skill modern bankers find no use for.
Henson previously worked for U.S. Bank as Southeast Missouri Regional president. He now teaches as an adjunct professor in SEMOs department of accounting, economics and finance.
As a professor, Henson said he tries to emphasize to his students the importance of embracing change. Predicting changes and preparing for them may lower their impacts, according to Henson.
The 25th year of their career will likely not resemble what it is today, Henson said. If youre graduating from college at age 22, and you may have a 40-year career, you need to ask yourself what might the world look like 40 years from today.
To have a career in banking, one must be a person who likes to learn, according to Lee.
The banking industry is constantly evolving, Lee said. You have to be a person who wants to learn, you cant be complacent. Just because youve done something the same way for so many years, doesnt mean thats the right way to do it now.
Banking, one of the worlds oldest industries, has come a long way in the last few decades since Henson first entered the field. But the constants will always remain, he said.
Theres basic fundamental skills that all people in the business and financial field need, like knowing how interest rates work. Henson said. There are certain laws of economics that exist, and you need to learn those foundations, but the greatest skill is change management.
A strong foundation to grow
David Yaskewhich, chair of SEMOs department of accounting, economics and finance, said teaching students the basics of finance and economics prepares them for any subfield they want to venture into.
Despite the environment around the field constantly fluctuating from interest rates and federal regulations to technology fundamental knowledge needed to enter the field has almost always been the same, according to Yaskewhich.
All students of the Harrison College of Business and Computing at SEMO learn the same business core curriculum.
The education of SEMO business students is reinforced by five primary learning objectives: content, acquiring basic knowledge of their desired field; critical thinking, communication skills, technological fluency and global awareness.
The fundamentals will always be there, Yaskewich said. Its just when you get your degree in finance or some other business discipline, you have to be a lifelong learner, you have to anticipate change.
Yaskewhich said a degree in finance can take students to a variety of different places. Banking at the Harrison College of Business and Computing tends to be a popular career path.
I think the makeup of the firms in the area kind of helps with that, Yaskewhich said. There are a lot of banks in this area and surrounding areas.
Breen learned early on in their careers how many different avenues a career in banking could take a person.
I probably had a dozen different careers in banking, and I still never touched on all of them, from operations to IT, Breen said. Theres a wide variety of opportunities in banking. Some people stay in their role and do very well for their entire career. Others move around and take the experience theyve garnered and leverage it into a different career path.
Comments
-
Omicron variant detected in Cape, Perryville wastewater2Traces of the omicron variant of COVID-19 have been detected in Cape Girardeau's wastewater. The state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) tested community sewershed samples throughout the week of Dec. 20. Thirty-two of 57 samples from...
-
Wayne Wallingford calls new DOR director's job a 'perfect fit'9State Rep. Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau (R-147) was in Iowa earlier this week visiting for the holidays when he got a call asking him to be in Jefferson City on Wednesday afternoon. The veteran lawmaker was there, named by Gov. Mike Parson...
-
Missouri gas prices remain relatively low, amid analysts' warningsMissouri is one of 11 states boasting a statewide average gasoline price of less than $3 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association. The Show Me State, at $2.92, joins Alabama, Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma,...
-
Crime show features 2020 assault on youth in downtown Cape GirardeauAn assault in Cape Girardeau captured on a viral Facebook livestream was recently the focus of an episode of "Crimes Gone Viral." Investigation Discovery's TV show featured the 2020 assault of dancer Ethan Hagler in an episode that aired Monday...
-
Sen. Holly Rehder applauds Parson's call for federal tornado helpState Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (R-27) said Wednesday she is "thankful" for Gov. Mike Parson's call this week for a federal disaster declaration following the Dec. 10 tornadoes that swept across six states, including seven counties in...
-
Longtime Cape city attorney Cunningham set to retire Friday2City of Cape Girardeau attorney Eric Cunningham will retire this month after 28 years of service to the city. Cunningham's last official day is Friday. His former assistant, Greg Young, has been appointed interim city attorney as city management...
-
Federal disaster aid sought after storms1Gov. Mike Parson requested Tuesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency approve a major disaster declaration for Missouri to provide federal assistance to seven Southeast Missouri counties in response to severe storms and deadly tornadoes...
-
Mike Beecher, former KFVS news topper, dies4Former KFVS12 news director Mike Beecher, who led the television station's news team from 1984 to 2000, died Sunday at the age of 76 and is being remembered as a person "who lived and breathed news," according to his one-time colleagues. "He really...
-
Miracle on North Ridge Road: Sikeston firefighters rescue family's dog from fireSIKESTON, Mo. A Christmas miracle came early for one Sikeston family. When Jeannie and Darren Lingle's kitchen caught fire in their North Ridge Road home just before 2:30 p.m. Dec. 15, their beloved pet, Ernie, a Bernese mountain dog poodle, or...
-
Scott County couple wanted for evading law enforcement in custody3BENTON, Mo. A Scott County couple wanted for allegedly evading law enforcement on sex-related charges are now in custody after being located by the U.S. Marshals Service in Sikeston, Missouri. Donald Joseph Tyra, 39, whose last address was listed...
-
-
-
Jamie Burger tries again with monuments bill in Jefferson City16State Rep. Jamie Burger of Benton (R-148) doesn't like removing public monuments, even controversial ones, and wants to relieve local governments from the burden of having to make such decisions. Burger's "Right to Remember" bill was pre-filed in...
-
Pressing the pause button on Jackson's future dog park4According to Jackson's incoming parks and recreation director, the municipal park board wants a little more time before recommending to city aldermen that a future dog park be placed in a field off Deerwood Drive and Cricket Lane -- next door to...
-
Man in custody following Christmas Day shooting in Cape2Cape Girardeau police have taken a 31-year-old man into custody after a Christmas Day shooting. At approximately 1:25 p.m. Dec. 25, officers responded to reports of gun fire in the 900 block of South Pacific Street. Officers arrested Drai...
-
Woman pleads not guilty to boyfriend's murder3Brittany Wilson pleaded not guilty in court Monday to charges involving the alleged murder of her boyfriend on Christmas Eve. Cape Girardeau police arrested Wilson, 32, after a 911 call she made Dec. 24. Officers said Wilson told police she murdered...
-
Southeast Missourian to change print schedule for New Year's holiday week1The Southeast Missourian will change its print publication schedule this week for the New Year's holiday. Following today's print and e-edition, the Missourian will publish e-editions Wednesday and Thursday. The weekend edition (print and e-edition)...
-
Cape Central High student makes Missouri All-State BandCape Girardeau Central High School student Dylan Dush has been selected to perform in the 2021-2022 Missouri All-State Band. Dush was one of 108 students accepted into the elite ensemble that will perform at the Missouri Music Educators Association...
-
Portion of Blomeyer roundabout to be closed for concrete workA portion of the Blomeyer roundabout on Highway 25 will be closed while Missouri Department of Transportation crews make concrete repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the closure will impact travelers driving southwest on Highway 25 within...
-
Big business: 2021 full of economic comings, goings, growthSome of the biggest news in Southeast Missouri during 2021 came from the business community. From businesses opening and closing to trends continuing and diminishing, some of the stories from the year included: Cape Girardeau County, especially,...
-
Cape Girardeau County highway death toll up in 2021, Missouri could set 15-year fatality record21The Missouri Coalition for Highway Safety (MCHS) reported 15 people have died in traffic accidents in Cape Girardeau County through mid-December, up from 11 for all of 2020. Six of those fatalities have come in the city of Cape Girardeau, according...
-
UW SEMO director gets probation, some jail time on DWI charge7The executive director of United Way of Southeast Missouri has received a sentence for a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated. Judge Alan Beussink sentenced Shelton to 180 days in jail but suspended execution of the sentence in lieu of...
-
Local News 12/25/21Man dead after alleged Christmas Eve stabbing8A 34-year-old Cape Girardeau man died of apparent stab wounds late Friday night, according to authorities. A Cape Girardeau Police Department release said officers responded to a residence near the intersection of Barberry and Quince streets at...
-
-
Local News 12/24/21Scott Co. officials approve dip into federal funding9Emergency response times may soon get a little quicker in Scott County. Scott County commissioners have approved a request from Scott County emergency service agencies to use federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for equipment upgrades....
-
Most read 12/24/21Some of region's most notable passed in 20211A globally known entertainer. A seminal figure in the local Jewish community. A longtime high school sports official. Those and more passed in 2021. Ten of the region's notable deaths, in alphabetical order: Cape Girardeau attorney and former...
-
Most read 12/23/21One dead, another injured in Jackson shooting; suspect in custody20A suspect is in custody after a Wednesday morning shooting in Jackson. Clifton D. Smith Jr., 26, of Oxford, Mississippi, has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and...
-
-
Cape County health board's COVID-19 recommendations questioned again28The stated agenda for Tuesday's meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center (CGCPHC) Board of Trusteees did not call for public comment, but just as the session was called to order, resident Mike Woelk read a prepared statement...
-
Self-inflicted gun shot wound leaves one dead2Cape Girardeau emergency personnel responded to Shawnee Park Sports Complex shortly after noon Tuesday in response to a shooting. They found one person dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Cape Girardeau police...
-
Most read 12/21/21Study to determine feasibility of a marina in Cape Girardeau15A study by an Illinois-based architecture firm will determine the feasibility of a new marina in Cape Girardeau. On Monday, Cape Girardeau City Council members voted to authorize a contract with Klingner & Associates to carry out a best use of...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.