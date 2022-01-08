A year of change for area businesses landscape

If weve learned nothing else from the last year-plus, its that change and adaptability are vital in todays marketplace. When COVID-19 hit, offices that never considered remote work were forced to make it work. For many, the remote environment worked well. So well, in fact, that its changing the workplace of the future. Remote work or hybrid options are more common, and for many individuals and companies this is a good solution.

Its just one example of how work has changed.

In this edition of B Magazine, we focus on banking, finance and legal. But as youll read in the pages that follow, one of the themes that emerges is how industries  some more than others  are changing.

Banking is not the same as it was 20 years ago. The environment has changed, from design and functionality of physical locations to the delivery of services with ever-more electronic options for self-service. Bankers still need to have some of the basic training of accounting and finance, but its important these individuals are able to adapt. The job today wont be the same job in 20 years. How do we know? Because for some of todays more senior leaders, theyve lived it.

Financial advisors, likewise, are living in a new world. Years ago you worked a job, partnered with someone to handle your money and at the end of your career retired with  hopefully  enough to live comfortably. Today, there are so many more options. And many individuals, particularly younger workers, are turning to online apps and other options to invest their dollars. Add in the cryptocurrency phenomenon and its really become the wild west of financial planning.

Cape Girardeau attorney John Grimm was elected president of The Missouri Bar in September, making him the first attorney whose practice was based in Cape Girardeau to be elected to the post in 39 years. Grimm said as business matters become more complex, the law must follow.

Business in Southeast Missouri experienced plenty of change in 2021. The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce saw its longtime president and CEO leave after 28 years. Jackson sold its speculative building. West Park Mall was sold. Macys closed. Rural King and Camping World announced plans to open stores locally. The diverging diamond interchange was finished in Cape Girardeau. And this is just a partial list of some of the significant business news that took place in the last 12 months.

Heres hoping the change of the calendar brings each of you much joy, happiness and all of Gods blessings in the year ahead.

Lucas Presson

Publisher

B Magazine