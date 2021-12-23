News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 12-23-21
O Lord God, may the peace of Christ rule in our hearts. Amen.
More to explore
-
One dead, another injured in Jackson shooting; suspect in custody2A suspect is in custody after a Wednesday morning shooting in Jackson. Clifton D. Smith Jr., 26, of Oxford, Mississippi, has been charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and...
-
Ameren's Limestone Ridge project preparing to launchAmeren officials told the Cape Girardeau County Commission this week plans remain on track to construct a 15-mile transmission line connecting two new substations in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties. The proposed Limestone Ridge Project has as a...
-
Outdoor amphitheater, visitors center planned for Old McKendree ChapelThe area surrounding Old McKendree Chapel in Jackson looks a lot different now from when Mary Harriet Talbut rode to the chapel on a bike as a young Girl Scout. Interstate 55 now runs through its once rural landscape. A brand new subdivision stands...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12-23-21Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Dec. 20, 2021 Appointments and possible action items n Appoint member to MAGNET Board n Appoint three members to the Mental...
-
-
'Santa' delivers Toybox gifts to nearly 500 kids in CapeSeven-year-old Travis Graham greets Santa Claus at his home and squeals for gifts. Graham was one of 489 children within the city limits of Cape Girardeau to receive presents Tuesday night through Cape Jaycees annual Toybox event.
-
Cape County health board's COVID-19 recommendations questioned again23The stated agenda for Tuesday's meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center (CGCPHC) Board of Trusteees did not call for public comment, but just as the session was called to order, resident Mike Woelk read a prepared statement...
-
Church's LIFT response team helps recover from natural disasters with practicality, compassion3LIFT is a disaster response team affiliated with Crossroads Church in Jackson, and a number of its volunteers recently traveled to the Bootheel to assist in storm recovery efforts. LIFT has 34 designated volunteers including three leaders -- Chad...
-
Self-inflicted gun shot wound leaves one dead2Cape Girardeau emergency personnel responded to Shawnee Park Sports Complex shortly after noon Tuesday in response to a shooting. They found one person dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Cape Girardeau police...
-
Jackson man injured in motorcycle crashA Jackson man sustained serious injuries in a motorcycle crash Monday. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Anton Kotar, 59, was riding a 1999 Harley-Davidson westbound on Route FF west of Fruitland at about 4:30 p.m. when the motorcycle ran...
-
East Prairie woman hurt in Monday wreckAn East Prairie, Missouri, woman was hurt in a one-vehicle crash Monday in Scott County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred on County Road 517, north of Sikeston, Missouri, at about 9:45 a.m. Monday. A 2019 Ford...
-
Sikeston man arrested for alleged DWIA Sikeston, Missouri, man was taken into custody Monday night for alleged driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Devon Johnson, 29, was arrested...
-
Man arrested for alleged drug violationsA New Madrid, Missouri, man was taken into custody in Stoddard County, Missouri, Monday night for several alleged offenses. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Danny Sweatt, 48, was arrested for alleged felony possession of a controlled...
-
Risco woman arrested in Stoddard CountyA 28-year-old Risco, Missouri, woman was arrested Monday night in Stoddard County for several alleged drug violations. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Janay Thacker was taken into custody for alleged felony possession of a controlled...
-
Photo Gallery 12/22/21Hundreds of children receive toys through Jaycee Toybox eventFor 47 years, Cape Jaycees Toybox programs has spread the holiday spirit to thousands of Cape Girardeau-area children and seniors. Volunteers deployed throughout the city in 20 vans packed with gifts to deliver to children Tuesday night. In...
-
Study to determine feasibility of a marina in Cape Girardeau15A study by an Illinois-based architecture firm will determine the feasibility of a new marina in Cape Girardeau. On Monday, Cape Girardeau City Council members voted to authorize a contract with Klingner & Associates to carry out a best use of...
-
Magnet appropriation withdrawn from Council agenda24A Cape Girardeau City Council vote on whether to appropriate $50,000 to Cape Girardeau Area Magnet has been tentatively delayed for a later date. A first reading for consideration of the appropriation was previously scheduled for Monday's council...
-
Shooting reported at Shawnee Park Sports Complex5A shooting was reported about noon Tuesday at Shawnee Park Sports Complex. It was not clear what led to the shooting or how many victims there were, though it appeared that one person was dead at the scene. This is a developing story and will be...
-
Schnucks' Jon Townsend reflects on 40 years in grocery industry6Walking the aisles of a grocery store may be just a simple part of their day for most people, but for Jon Townsend it's been a career for four decades. Schnucks store manager Jon Townsend is set to retire after 40 years with the company. Townsend...
-
Lipe named parks director for City of Jackson6Jason Lipe was named at Monday's Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting to succeed Shane West Anderson as the municipality's director of Parks and Recreation. Lipe, a Carbondale, Illinois, native and graduate of Southern Illinois University-Carbondale,...
-
Cape Girardeau Central Middle School collects supplies for tornado victimsFrom now through Dec. 31, the Cape Girardeau School District will host a school supplies drive at Central Middle School for tornado victims in Kentucky. "We want to try and give back to the schools that were hit," said Central Middle School...
-
Christmas week trash and recycling schedules for Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Perryville, Scott CityArea cities have announced holiday trash and recycling schedules. During Christmas week, the City of Cape Girardeau Public Works Department has announced Thursday's trash and recycling routes will run Wednesday. Friday (Christmas Eve) routes will...
-
Cape Girardeau County reminder about end-of-year taxesCape Girardeau County Collector Barbara Gholson said Monday if residents have not received receipts for payments made on their 2021 real estate and personal property taxes to consult their banks to make sure their checks have cleared. Gholson said...
-
Vehicle crash along LaCroix Creek results in vehicle under overpassBoth occupants in a vehicle wreck Sunday were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a crash landed them under the overpass along LaCroix Creek in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann said...
-
Outer Road 55 in Scott City reduced for pavement workOuter Road 55 in Scott City, between County Road 311 and County Road 312, will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the work began Monday and will be completed by 4 p.m....
-
Local News 12/20/21Cape Girardeau School District graduation rate surpasses 90%4The graduation rate of Cape Girardeau School District seniors has reached the highest it has been in 16 years. According to recent data from the Missouri Department of Education, 91.48% of the district's seniors in the Class of 2021 graduated. The...
-
Most read 12/20/21Retail development under construction on South Mount Auburn in Cape GirardeauCape West Square, a planned retail center being built at 440 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau, has an anticipated completion date in March, according to Mayson Capital Partners. Mayson's director of real estate, Lindsey Curtis, said the...
-
Photo Gallery 12/20/21SEMO Fall Commencement Ceremony 2021Southeast Missouri State University celebrated the graduation of 626 fall graduates in two ceremonies Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. PIctured are scenes from the 2 p.m. ceremony, which...
-
Photo Gallery 12/20/21Saint Francis Healthcare System Live Nativity Scene 2021Saint Francis Healthcare System recreated the scene of Jesus birth with its outdoor Live Nativity Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at the Saint Francis Cancer Institute in Cape Girardeau. Healthcare System colleagues, board members and volunteers took on...
-
Most read 12/18/21Local TV anchor-reporter finishes in Miss America's top 101Isabelle Hanson, a reporter-anchor for KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau, finished in the top 10 for Miss America 2022 -- and was named the winner of the talent competition for classical violin -- being awarded a $2,500 scholarship. Miss Alaska, Emma...
-
Most read 12/18/21Council members question financial request process20A seemingly routine Cape Girardeau City Council meeting on Dec. 6 erupted into a heated discussion when talks of a $50,000 appropriation began in the last 30 minutes of the meeting. Robbie Guard, mayor pro tem and Ward 4 representative, announced a...
-
-
Most read 12/17/21Three injured in Bollinger County crash2Three Marble Hill, Missouri, residents sustained injuries in a one-vehicle crash Tuesday night in Bollinger County, Missouri. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Lindsey Mell, 26, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo northbound on Route OO west...
-
Most read 12/16/21Fifty years ago this week recalling a devastating Scott City tornado6In the wake of last weekend's fatal twisters that struck six states Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee, killing dozens it is recalled another deadly tornado struck Scott City on Dec. 15, 1971. The Southeast...
-
Most read 12/16/21Salerno's Pizzeria: I found a cheeseburger in paradiseThroughout my career I've had some great mentors. One, a retired marine, exemplified integrity by treating everyone with care, dignity, and respect. He was one of many who set the bar high for the kind of person I wanted to become. I tell his story...