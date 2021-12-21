News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 12-21-21
O Lord Jesus, we are eternally grateful for your love for us. Amen.
More to explore
Cape Council tables vote on Magnet appropriation1A Cape Girardeau City Council vote on whether to appropriate $50,000 to Cape Girardeau Area Magnet has been tentatively delayed for a later date. A first reading for consideration of the appropriation was previously scheduled for Monday's council...
Study to determine feasibility of a marina in Cape Girardeau1A study by an Illinois-based architecture firm will determine the feasibility of a new marina in Cape Girardeau. On Monday, Cape Girardeau City Council members voted to authorize a contract with Klingner & Associates to carry out a best use of...
Schnucks' Jon Townsend reflects on 40 years in grocery industryWalking the aisles of a grocery store may be just a simple part of their day for most people, but for Jon Townsend it's been a career for four decades. Schnucks store manager Jon Townsend is set to retire after 40 years with the company. Townsend...
Lipe named parks director for City of JacksonJason Lipe was named at Monday's Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting to succeed Shane West Anderson as the municipality's director of Parks and Recreation. Lipe, a Carbondale, Illinois, native and graduate of Southern Illinois University-Carbondale,...
Cape Girardeau Central Middle School collects supplies for tornado victimsFrom now through Dec. 31, the Cape Girardeau School District will host a school supplies drive at Central Middle School for tornado victims in Kentucky. "We want to try and give back to the schools that were hit," said Central Middle School...
Christmas week trash and recycling schedules for Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Perryville, Scott CityArea cities have announced holiday trash and recycling schedules. During Christmas week, the City of Cape Girardeau Public Works Department has announced Thursday's trash and recycling routes will run Wednesday. Friday (Christmas Eve) routes will...
Cape Girardeau County reminder about end-of-year taxesCape Girardeau County Collector Barbara Gholson said Monday if residents have not received receipts for payments made on their 2021 real estate and personal property taxes to consult their banks to make sure their checks have cleared. Gholson said...
Vehicle crash along LaCroix Creek results in vehicle under overpassBoth occupants in a vehicle wreck Sunday were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a crash landed them under the overpass along LaCroix Creek in Cape Girardeau. Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann said...
Outer Road 55 in Scott City reduced for pavement workOuter Road 55 in Scott City, between County Road 311 and County Road 312, will be reduced as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make pavement repairs. According to a MoDOT news release, the work began Monday and will be completed by 4 p.m....
Cape Girardeau School District graduation rate surpasses 90%4The graduation rate of Cape Girardeau School District seniors has reached the highest it has been in 16 years. According to recent data from the Missouri Department of Education, 91.48% of the district's seniors in the Class of 2021 graduated. The...
Many pay their respects to late Missouri State Highway Patrolman1SIKESTON, Mo. Many friends, family and law enforcement officers from around the country congregated at the Sikeston Field House on Friday afternoon to pay their respects to the late Cpl. Lonnie R. Lejeune. A retired Navy chief and trooper with...
Tiny homes now an option for Sikeston residentsSIKESTON, Mo. Sikeston residents now have the option of building tiny homes in areas zoned for manufactured homes. The change comes after the Sikeston City Council adopted specified 2018 International Codes. The adoption of the codes...
Photo Gallery 12/20/21SEMO Fall Commencement Ceremony 2021Southeast Missouri State University celebrated the graduation of 626 fall graduates in two ceremonies Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. PIctured are scenes from the 2 p.m. ceremony, which...
Photo Gallery 12/20/21Saint Francis Healthcare System Live Nativity Scene 2021Saint Francis Healthcare System recreated the scene of Jesus birth with its outdoor Live Nativity Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021, at the Saint Francis Cancer Institute in Cape Girardeau. Healthcare System colleagues, board members and volunteers took on...
What's past is prologue - recalling the monstrous 1925 Tri-State Tornado2The "What's Past is Prologue" series, an homage to William Shakespeare's "The Tempest," looks at events of the past that seem to reoccur later with remarkable similarities. Frank Nickell of the Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation,...
Local TV anchor-reporter finishes in Miss America's top 101Isabelle Hanson, a reporter-anchor for KFVS-TV in Cape Girardeau, finished in the top 10 for Miss America 2022 -- and was named the winner of the talent competition for classical violin -- being awarded a $2,500 scholarship. Miss Alaska, Emma...
Council members question financial request process20A seemingly routine Cape Girardeau City Council meeting on Dec. 6 erupted into a heated discussion when talks of a $50,000 appropriation began in the last 30 minutes of the meeting. Robbie Guard, mayor pro tem and Ward 4 representative, announced a...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for 12-20-21Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentations n Recognition of Steven Mirley for retirement from the fire department n Recognition of W. Eric...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 12-20-21Cape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. Monday 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes of stated meeting of Dec. 16, 2021 Discussion and possible action n Ameren presentation regarding substations and road crossings n RFP 19-14DEC21...
Southeast Missourian to change schedule during Christmas, New Year's holidaysThe Southeast Missourian will change its print publication schedule for two weeks during the Christmas and New Year's holidays. For the week of Dec. 20, the Missourian will publish its normal e-edition on Monday, print and e-edition on Tuesday,...
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda for 12-20-21City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Adoption of agenda n Motion adopting the Regular Meeting Agenda Public hearings Hearing to consider the proposed 2022 city of Jackson annual budget, which includes proposed...
Board of Governors approves deletion of degree options, passes new strategic plan6Southeast Missouri State University's Board of Governors discussed a new degree option and narrowly approved a new university Strategic Action Plan at their meeting Friday. With a new degree option comes new certifications and deletions of other...
Work on EV readiness plan for Southeast Missouri continues; MoDOT projects deal with inflation1A plan to interview 45 "stakeholders" should be completed next month as the Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) works on the initial outreach phase of its electric vehicle (EV) readiness plan. SEMPO executive director Alex McElroy...
More than 600 to graduate SEMO on SaturdayMore than 600 people will graduate at Southeast Missouri State University in two ceremonies Saturday. The events will be at the Show Me Center, at 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. The ceremony for graduates of Arts and Media, Business and...
Honoring former GOP elected officials6Mary Kasten listens to stories about former elected officials in the region with other area Republicans at Thursdays annual Christmas party of the three Republican auxiliaries in Cape Girardeau County at the Concourse at 429 Broadview St. in Cape...
Photo Gallery 12/17/21Local GOP groups honor former officials at annual Christmas partyThe three Republican Auxiliaries in Cape Girardeau County gathered for the annual Christmas party Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at the Concourse at 429 Broadview Street in Cape Girardeau. Area Republicans honored elected officials from the 1980s and...
Most read 12/16/21Fifty years ago this week recalling a devastating Scott City tornado6In the wake of last weekend's fatal twisters that struck six states Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee, killing dozens it is recalled another deadly tornado struck Scott City on Dec. 15, 1971. The Southeast...
Most read 12/16/21Salerno's Pizzeria: I found a cheeseburger in paradiseThroughout my career I've had some great mentors. One, a retired marine, exemplified integrity by treating everyone with care, dignity, and respect. He was one of many who set the bar high for the kind of person I wanted to become. I tell his story...
Most read 12/15/21Must-see Christmas displays in Cape Girardeau, JacksonNeed of a little extra holiday cheer this year? Take a night to look at the abundance of Christmas displays around Cape Girardeau and Jackson -- some are classy, elegant and filled with lights; some are more eclectic, technical and filled with...
Most read 12/14/21Cape parent alleges Junior High student threatened daughter with knife21A parent at a Cape Girardeau School Board meeting Monday night alleged a male student threatened her 13-year-old daughter with a knife. According to Veronica Langston, a male student in the same class as her daughter at Central Junior High School...
Most read 12/14/21Storm victims include Missouri girl, aunt's 'special angel'1Trey and Meghan Rackley and their three daughters sought shelter in a windowless bathroom in their Southeast Missouri home as storms raged across the middle of the country. To prove they were in their "safe space" with the storm approaching Friday...
Most read 12/13/21Getting ready for change Magnet receives sobering and encouraging consultant assessment of Cape County economy21Cape Girardeau Area Magnet, the not-for-profit organization that sees as its mission attracting business and industry to Southeast Missouri, anticipates receiving a strategic plan report during the first week of January from the consulting firm...