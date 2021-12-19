*Menu
Mallorie Metzger (11th grade Jackson High School) awarded Ladies Tiger Classic Outstanding Wrestling 2021

User-submitted story by Tracy Metzger
Sunday, December 19, 2021
Mallorie Ladies Tiger Classic Outstanding Wrestler Award

Mallorie Metzger was awarded the Ladies Tiger Classic Outstanding Wrestler Award for 2021. She placed 1st in her 120 pound weight class for the tournament. Mallorie (11th grade) is a Jackson High School Wrestler. Her current record is 7-0 & scheduled to wrestle Kinlock tournament at Parkview High School in Springfield, Mo.

Mallorie 1st place 120 pound weight bracket

